Everyone’s had a bad breakup, and everyone copes in different ways. Some eat ice cream, some rewatch their comfort show. Jessani Collier ran for president.
“I was feeling very pessimistic about everything … I wanted to transfer. And I was driving Xaiver [Williams] to campus and he was like, ‘You have to run,’” Collier recalled.
Collier has served as JMU student body president for the 2021-22 school year, and she’s now fresh out of office. Her platform stressed more administrative transparency, making a carbon neutral university by 2050, strengthening the zero-tolerance hate policy and a plethora of other initiatives.
Xaiver Williams, student representative to the Board of Visitors and a close friend of Collier, described her passion for making change even before she ran for president.
“Her heart for this [job] is more than what people will ever see on a social media post, giving a speech or in [student government] meetings,” Williams said.
Advocacy and adaptation
One of Collier’s biggest missions as president this semester has been her advocacy for mental health. Mental health resources have been an issue in higher education for years, Collier said.
Collier wasn’t planning to run for reelection earlier this year. However, after the tragic suicides that occured on campus in January and February of this year, she said continuing to fight for this cause was more important than ever.
“People were reaching out to me [saying], ‘I actually contemplated suicide myself … but your advocacy encouraged me to seek out mental health support,’” Collier said. “That does something to you.”
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, said he was extremely impressed with Collier’s ability to quickly adapt to the situation at hand. Although she had goals and priorities throughout the year, Miller said, she was always able to shift and focus on what the student body needed from her.
A key aspect of Collier and Williams’ fight for mental health advocacy is to bring the community together.
“This cannot just be a moment that takes place when tragic things occur,” Williams said. “This terrible situation has brought the community together, now how do we take that and make it part of our culture.”
The impact Collier has made through mental health awareness and unification through the student community can be seen in real time. Her interview was briefly interrupted by a student handing out pouches, each with a keychain, motivational stickers and a message reading “Kindness Matters.”
Ups and downs
Collier said the hardest part of her position is managing the work and life balance of being both a full-time student and a part of student government, which Collier describes as having the time commitment of a full-time job.
“There would be times where I needed to study for a test,” Collier said, “but I just couldn’t because there was so much going on with SGA, where I’ll be on the phone with someone at 2 a.m.”
Collier said she feels she accomplished her goals as president, such as creating more transparency from the university when it comes to COVID-19 and collaborating with student governments from other universities. She added there’s always room for improvement, mainly regarding better communication with student organizations and building stricter boundaries for herself.
When reflecting on her time as SGA president, Collier said some advice she would’ve given herself when she started is to know “there’s always going to be a critique on something,” and “you can’t let the criticism get to you.”
Some of the accomplishments Collier said she’s proudest of are being published in both The Washington Post and The Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“[Former Governor of Virginia] Terry McAullife and I almost made a TikTok together, so that may be my proudest achievement,” Collier said jokingly.
She said her favorite part has been meeting all the students at JMU, she said, and she loves having conversations with random students. When Collier talks to a student, she isn’t concerned about making sure she comes off as presidential. For her, she’s more interested in hearing about the student’s life or what their favorite song is.
A look to the future
Due to a new amendment added to the SGA constitution at the organization’s March 8 Senate meeting, limiting the Executive Leadership Team to a one-term limit, Collier can’t run for a second term. Williams described his personal disappointment in this decision as both a student and a representative.
“I want people to understand,” Williams said. “This is a confident, intelligent, Black student leader on our campus doing great work for all walks of life … [This amendment] has hindered that individual.”
There are really only six months that the president has to begin projects, make connections and actually make real change before they have to start getting ready to hand over the position, Williams said. While understanding that the change served to give more students a chance to run for office, he said he believes it might make enacting change in each position more difficult.
Collier didn’t comment on the new amendment; she isn’t going anywhere, though. Collier assured the student body she’ll continue her ongoing projects and advocacy as an at-large senator. She also expressed her excitement to help guide her future successor.
“Whoever the next president is, let’s be besties,” Collier said. “If you need anything, I’m here … I’m in my Obama era.”
As far as Collier’s plans go after college, she said she’s going to wait a little while before putting her hat in the ring for state senator, or some other elected office.
Collier shared her appreciation for students, administrators and SGA members who supported and helped her in her projects and proposals. Collier said she also wanted to thank people who supported her during the election season and especially to those who’ve shared her infographics promoting advocacy on Instagram.
“You have no idea,” Collier said. “Those people are the true backbone of my advocacy.”
Commenting on Collier’s growth as both a leader and an advocate saying she has reached the peak of student advocacy, Miller also spoke to her never-ending goal to make JMU a better place.
“You can love [JMU] and still be critical of it,” Miller said. “[Collier has] a passion for this place, wanting it to be better and knowing it can be better.”
After taking a long, deep breath, Williams looked at an empty chair across the table as if picturing Collier sitting right in front of him.
“It has been an honor not just to serve with her, but to be her friend,” Williams said. “I want to be like Jessani one day.”
