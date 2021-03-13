The earth has gone silent, and hundreds of thousands have been sent on spaceships to a distant planet in hopes of saving what remains of humanity. It’s a story that’s been told before, with slight variations, but the familiar narrative of “Outriders” isn’t what I enjoyed during my time with the demo.
Instead, it was trapping enemies in massive vortexes, bending time to my will and blowing enemies to pieces with my shotgun and superhuman abilities. It was watching my friends light opponents on fire and launch ice turrets across the map as we decimated the enemies’ front lines. These intense and completely absurd moments of combat made this demo a worthy experience.
“Outriders” is a third-person cooperative shooter that’ll be available April 1. The developers, People Can Fly, made its demo available last week. My time with the demo proved to me that “Outriders'' has the ability to be outstanding, but it still has some weaknesses to overcome.
I’ll start with the presentation. The demo is about three to four hours long, and for the first 45 minutes, the player will be introduced to the world, characters and problems this new planet presents. These opening moments weren’t the best, as my game struggled to maintain 30 frames per second during the sparse combat and heavy-handed cutscenes. I played on a Playstation 4 Pro, so perhaps this won’t be a problem for the updated generation of consoles.
During the prologue, I could barely make it through a minute or two before the game would feed me buggy cutscenes that attempted to fill in any confusion with the direction of the story. These scenes would interrupt any dialogue, interactions or combat and worried me from the start that the demo would be a bumpy ride.
However, once I managed to make it past the prologue, I began to thoroughly enjoy my time with “Outriders.” The player will have the option to pick between four classes: Technomancer, Pyromancer, Trickster and Devastator. Each class specializes in different playstyles that revolve around range of damage, mobility, elemental abilities and specific team roles.
I played with all four classes, and the variety is present from the beginning. As the Trickster, I was teleporting behind enemies, slowing down time and slicing them in half with a giant cyber blade of sorts. With the Devastator, I was piling on rocks for protection, leaping to my foes and ripping up the ground beneath them for the final blow. All of these moves are available in the first five levels of the character, and the skill tree continues to expand as the player progresses.
The Technomancer relies on support and ice-centric abilities, while the Pyromancer uses fire and focuses on midrange damage. Each class provides a different approach to combat, but “Outriders” makes sure to explain one major similarity between all: Aggression is the key to victory, no matter the class.
The more damage the player deals, the more health they’ll be given in return. Each class has its own spin on this formula. For example, the Trickster gains health if it kills enemies from up close, but the overall goal is the same. This highlighted aggression makes combat with friends an absolute blast as the pace never seems to slow down.
That being said, there are a few downsides to this playstyle. The cover system in this game reminds me of a bad take on the “Mass Effect Trilogy.” The transition between switching covers — and running in general — is stiff and almost feels unnatural. There’s no lock-on option, which adds to the difficulty when attempting precise movements in combat. The game was clearly meant for players to be constantly running about, and the poorly designed cover system makes this painstakingly clear.
I ran into multiple scenarios in which I thought a piece of debris or a large object was a point of cover, and yet, it wasn’t. There wasn’t anything to signify the difference between this large mass of rubble that I could take cover behind and the next that I couldn’t. It felt as if the developers threw this feature in at the last minute, and honestly, it just gets in the way of the otherwise polished combat mechanics.
I’ll also say that the over-the-top abilities of each class slightly overshadow the gunplay. I tended to stay away from the standard assault rifles, light machine guns, snipers and revolvers that were given to me. When I did rely on bullets, I went with the brute force of my shotgun which, I’ll admit, was extremely satisfying to use as it obliterated any enemies in my path. If one’s a fan of “The Division,” I’m sure the mechanics will feel quite similar.
Overall, the demo lets characters reach level seven before capping them off until the full release. Players will be able to create new characters to test out each class after they complete the demo. Along with the main missions, there are four side missions available to be collected. This results in about 10-12 hours of gameplay if players create multiple characters and do some exploring.
Of course, this is just a beta, so some of my complaints are subject to change before “Outriders” releases. I recommend checking out the demo before purchasing to witness the gory and fast-paced cooperative combat that clearly stands out from “Outriders” other elements. I don’t say this lightly, but “Outriders” could finally be the experience that fans wanted out of “Anthem” and “Marvel’s Avengers.” Make sure to check out the “Outriders” official review in April.
Contact Daniel Carter at carte3dt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.