There I was, 20 hours deep into “Outriders,” casually teleporting from dune to dune, shotgun in hand, while looking onward at the overwhelming amount of enemies charging at me when I realized something—I was having an unprecedented amount of fun playing this game. Yes, the story is beyond unbearable at times, and yes, there are still some bugs and server issues that need to be addressed, but the core mechanics of “Outriders” loot and gameplay are absolutely brilliant.
I’ll start by saying that if a player is looking for a story-driven “looter shooter,” then “Outriders” might not be the right fit. Its writing is mediocre at best, its voice acting is rather atrocious and the direction of the story lacks a cohesive narrative. However, if a player’s looking for a looter shooter that’s grounded in tactical mechanics, a finely attuned loot tier system and plenty of content to grind with friends, then I’d recommend downloading “Outriders” right away.
The game begins with a somewhat brief intro that establishes how and why humans are trying to colonize the planet Enoch. The player is an outrider — a group of individuals that are held as legends for some reason that's beyond me and the game — and will quickly pick between the four classes available. As stated in my preview, each class focuses on a different role but has a similarity in gaining health from a specific form of damage.
For example, I played as the Trickster — a class used for mobility and close-range damage — and would receive health and shield bonuses for each close-ranged kill. This normally meant I was on the frontlines dealing heavy damage to enemies before teleporting to safety and repeating the process. On the other hand, the Technomancer class plays at a distance and receives health from simply dealing damage to enemies. This gives the class the ability to set up camp at any location on the map and provide damage and support to teammates from wherever they deem fit.
This alone creates dynamic gameplay, as each class provides different tactics for players to master. These tactics are even more vital to keep in mind when forming teams with other players. If a group doesn’t have a balanced team that supports each other's weaknesses, then death will likely find them.
With each class comes nine specific abilities and a unique skill tree with three separate paths. I won’t go into detail about all the options available, but these decisions heavily influence each other and ultimately decide how the player approaches combat. It’s of utmost importance to use abilities and spend skill points that fit the player’s current build and playstyle.
The loot that each player receives is also vital to crafting the perfect build. Each piece of armor and gun has certain buffs and available mods that align with certain abilities for each class. This generally makes prioritizing buffs and crafting mods more important than the actual defense or damage of the armor or gun.
If it isn’t clear so far, there are countless decisions and options to choose from that give the player the ability to precisely build and mold characters to their liking. I’ve spent around 38 hours playing “Outriders,” and I’ve only maxed out one character so far. Between managing my loot, deciding which class to play next, completing more side missions and continuing to embrace the endgame of “Outriders,” I’m more than excited to get back to playing.
Now, let’s get to the actual structure of the game. The map of Enoch is separated into 17 locations. Each location provides its own story and side missions to be completed. Side missions can be anything from hunting down bounties and collecting relics from the old world, to helping out the locals and fighting extremely large and grotesque monsters.
These missions aren’t necessarily interesting, as the dull characters the player meets serve only as vessels to progress to the next fight, but they offer loot and plenty of content for players to explore.
The level of loot, on the other hand, is based on the “World Tier” the player decides to play on. There are a total of 15 world tiers, and with each new tier comes stronger enemies and better loot. It’s a risk/reward system that pays off quite nicely and gives yet another option for the player to control.
The big question with these types of games is if there’s enough endgame content to justify spending over 30 hours in its world. I’m happy to say that “Outriders” provides plenty of content for players to enjoy after they max out their first character. After beating the story, a new mode called “Expeditions” is introduced to the player.
Expeditions are missions that pit teams against hundreds of enemies as they explore new locations in the endgame. These missions provide new content and a new tier system to adjust the level of enemies and loot acquired during the mission. Characters max out at level 30, but with the new challenge tier system, loot and enemies can go up to level 50. I’m currently around five or six hours into expeditions, and so far, I’m still having a blast with it.
One of the major complaints I do have with the current state of the game is the server issues and slight bugs I encountered. “Outriders” can be an absolute grind to finish, and doing it alone isn’t necessarily fun. However, the servers currently make finding other players to match with almost impossible. It took me around eight attempts to successfully join my first game with random players.
Also, there are some bugs that accompany “Outriders.” None of the bugs I encountered were game-breaking — the worst being a glitched map marker— but I played on the Xbox Series S. Point being, one may see more problems with bugs if they attempt to play on an older generation console.
“Outriders” is an extremely fun looter shooter that offers dynamic gameplay and an intuitive loot system. It has an abundance of content for players to enjoy, and even if the narrative and voice acting stumble about, “Outriders” core mechanics showcase just how brilliant a game People Can Fly has developed. The current state of the game’s servers isn’t ideal, but I still recommend checking out “Outriders” if one has an up-to-date console.
