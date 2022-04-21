At the beginning of COVID-19, frontline workers such as nurses and doctors were responsible for caring for patients affected by the pandemic. Hospitals were unprepared for the mass amounts of patients, and protective gear and knowledge were scarce.
With the toll the pandemic took on workers mentally and physically, former registered nurse Pam Blais said she wanted to make her community's caregivers feel like they were being taken care of, too. That’s why she started Care4Frontline, a nonprofit that delivers care packages of food to hospitals in Virginia Beach — and now Harrisonburg.
“Maybe we can just give people hope, help people build resistance, better coping skills, better ways to understand what they’re feeling and why,” Pam said.
Pam decided a way she could give back to the frontline workers was to deliver them care packages of food and goodies.
“We collect and donate meals and different snacks to the frontline healthcare providers, particularly emergency departments and ICU staff,” Pam’s daughter, Sarah Blais, said.
Sarah and Diego Crespo Guido — JMU sophomores majoring in health sciences and media arts and design (SMAD), respectively — work at the Panera in Dukes Dining. After ruminating over the thought of bringing the nonprofit to Harrisonburg, Pam asked them: “What's the worst your boss could say, ‘no?’” With that, Care4Frontline arrived in Harrisonburg.
“It’s important for JMU to have this type of connection with the hospitals because if a student needs help, that’s the hospital they’ll go to,” Sarah said. “That connection is beneficial for both places,” Sarah said.
Pam said she felt empathy for her colleagues in hospitals tending to COVID-19 patients and wanted to make sure they were getting outside care and appreciation for their hard work.
“Just knowing what it's like working on the front lines, being exhausted and needing something to lift your spirits at the end of the day, so, ‘Let's send food,’ I thought,” Pam said.
What started as sewing masks and surgical caps turned into restaurants reaching out along with Pam's friends in the community, asking how they could help aid the frontline workers.
Restaurants weren’t able to fill up to normal capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, causing large amounts of food waste, according to Pam. Starbucks has a philanthropic program called Food Share in which every store adopts a nonprofit to support. Three Starbucks in Virginia Beach adopted Care4Frontline.
Pam said her original focus was meal support and nutrition, but she said she realized the workers were traumatized, depressed and leaving the bedside. Frontline workers are so overwhelmed that in six months, up to 50% of nurses will leave the bedside, Pam said. She said she knows nurses and doctors can often go unthanked, so she wanted to create an organization that thanked the frontline workers a little extra. Pam acknowledged that while these workers aren’t food-insecure, they’re facing difficult times, so the meals are symbolic of hope.
“It is our hope to create a forum that allows frontline clinicians to feel safe, honored and heard, in which they rediscover the joy in commitment to their profession,” Pam said.
Sarah worked with her mom in the beginning stages of their nonprofit in Virginia Beach where she helped package everything and made deliveries to the hospitals. Sarah said she wanted to expand the deliveries to Rockingham, so she pushed for these deliveries to take place locally.
“I think [Care4Frontline] can set an example for other universities that don’t already have this connection in place with their local hospital,” Sarah said. “We want it to be impactful so that this kind of practice can be adapted.”
On a normal delivery day — which takes place every Wednesday night — Crespo Guido said they collect all the leftover pastries at the end of the day and package them in boxes. On these boxes, Sarah and Crespo Guido write notes to the frontline workers saying “thank you,” telling them they’re loved and that their hard work is appreciated. Then, a nurse comes to pick up the packages and deliver them to hospitals. Sarah said being able to give the workers a variety of options as opposed to just ordering a pizza is part of what makes Care4Frontline so special — because it keeps everyone involved excited for the next delivery.
“Our last delivery was really good,” Sarah said. “We got a lot more than usual so the staff was able to share, not just the emergency department staff but also radiology, security, housekeeping and the psych team all got part of the food.”
Crespo Guido and Sarah both said their favorite part of the organization is being able to return all the relief that hospitals have provided to the local community.
“That keeps me going because I like them knowing that we care about them and that we all are here for each other,” Sarah said.
What started with Pam hand-delivering packages to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital has now grown into a nonprofit that’s delivered more than 200,000 meals to 14 different hospitals, expanding deliveries to the Children’s Hospital, Knight and Gail, VA EMS and more. They call their deliveries “love drops,” Crespo Guido said.
“[Frontline workers are] supported and respected,” Pam said. “There is a light at the other end of the tunnel, no matter how dark it is now.”
Care4Frontline has also introduced mental health care into the hospital workplace. Nurses and doctors are experiencing “moral injury,” something Pam said happens when working in stressful environments in uncertain times causes burnout, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“If we can help our providers be resilient and empowered self-advocates, that’s all we’re looking to do,” Pam said.
In hopes for the future, both Pam and Sarah said they felt strongly about wanting to get JMU more involved with the program and use the unknown amounts of unused food for a good cause. While they’ve reached out through Instagram and a personal connection, they have yet to hear back, Sarah said.
In hopes for the future of Care4Frontline at JMU, Sarah said she hopes to keep it around and deliver to more hospitals with more community support.
“Even though we wouldn’t be running it, we’d still like to stay in contact, preferably with Panera still, and any other places we can gain while we’re still here,” Sarah said.
Pam and Sarah said they’re motivated to grow Care4Frontline to expand the care and support they provide to frontline workers.
“It would be wonderful if other JMU dining services or restaurants would be willing to join Care4Frontline to support other units at Rockingham,” Pam said.
