For many Harrisonburg businesses, the summer is their slow period. With the majority of JMU students back home or wherever else they may be, some find themselves with fewer customers than they see during the school year. In this regard, Cat’s Cradle, a nonprofit cat rescue organization based in Harrisonburg, is no different than any other local business.
Since 1998, Cat’s Cradle has been serving the Harrisonburg community by rescuing shelter cats, caring for them, working to find them new and loving homes and being a foster-based alternative to shelter-based organizations. According to Kristin Rhodenizer, the organization’s adoption coordinator and a senior public policy major at JMU, now, more than ever, the organization is in need of fosters and adopters to take in cats.
“There definitely is an increase in demand for fosters,” Rhodenizer said. “Shelters in this area are completely overcrowded, so if you found a stray cat and were to bring it to a shelter they would tell you upfront that the cat would most likely get euthanized because they’re just so overcrowded.”
Adding to the overcrowding problem in shelters, Cat’s Cradle has had a lot of cats returned this summer from homes they’d been previously adopted into. This has created problems for the organization. While its process of taking in cats from shelters allows Cat’s Cradle to control its intake, Rhodenizer said, the increase in returns makes doing so more difficult.
“I think the beauty of our organization is we get to cap ourselves off so we can stop ourselves from becoming overwhelmed,” Rhodenizer said. “But, we are always willing to take back our cats if we can, and we’ve had a lot of returns this season. So, because of a combination of that and having to move cats around because fosters are on vacation, I’d say it’s been a little bit overwhelming.”
Cat’s Cradle offers many services to the community, which, combined with its growing need for fosters, adds to the strain. The business offers a catch and return service, in which it catches cats that live a relatively free life on property owned by people who don’t mind feeding them; then, they spay and neuter the cats and release them back on the property. Cat’s Cradle also offers financial assistance to those who can’t afford spay and neuter procedures for their cats, as well as assistance to those with cats in need of medical attention or people who just need help getting started with caring for their cats.
The organization also offers supplies like cat food, litter, beds and blankets to their fosters — items it acquires through donations from the community. Another perk the organization offers fosters comes in the form of foster giveaways like “foster of the month” as well as foster competitions.
“For this kitten season [a period starting in spring when female cats are in heat] we have a big board listing each of the fosters and how many cats they’re fostering,” Rhodenizer said of the competitions, “and we do giveaway prizes for them — like last month we gave away one of those self-cleaning litterboxes.”
One of the things Cat’s Cradle has become widely known for around the Harrisonburg area is its cat cafes, which the organization hosts occasionally throughout the year, using cats and kittens that are out of quarantine and available for adoption or pre-adoption. During these events, customers pay a $20 donation to sit in a room and play with kittens while enjoying snacks and treats like coffee. Students like Sidney Roth, a senior communications major at JMU, said they found themselves becoming particularly attached to certain kittens during this event and even ended up adopting one.
“I originally went in for a cat cafe and, I don’t know, me and him just kind of connected.” Roth said about her kitten, Mocha, whom she adopted from Cat’s Cradle. “He wouldn’t leave me alone, so I adopted him.”
The adoption process seems to be a relatively easy one. Interested customers must fill out the online application. Once it’s approved, Cat’s Cradle sets up a meet and greet, and once the approved adopter decides they want to adopt a cat from the selection presented to them, they simply sign a contract and pay the $100 fee. After the process is finished they receive their cat as well as a PetSmart coupon booklet that can be used to get the supplies they need. The process goes relatively quickly, according to Ziana Johnson, a senior psychology major at JMU who adopted her cat, Ziggy, from Cat’s Cradle, and said she expected to wait for weeks but only had to wait one.
“The process went a lot faster than I expected,” Johnson said. “I originally wanted a kitten, but after I described the cat I was looking for, they paired me with Ziggy, who was perfect, even though she was older than I had wanted.”
Cat’s Cradle isn’t just looking for fosters but volunteers as well. The nonprofit hosts many weekend adoption events and aims to find help for those, though, according to Rhodenizer, the best way to help the organization is by adopting a cat.
Rhodenizer emphasized that Cat’s Cradle really wants its kittens to be adopted in pairs to help make sure they’re properly socialized. Rhodenizer also said it’s a struggle to get adult cats adopted, like Queen Tortilla, an adult cat that’s struggled to find a good fit because she doesn’t do well with many other animals. Queen Tortilla sometimes has “a bit of an attitude” but is still a sweet cat, Rhodenizer said.
The shelter also has a few cats with special needs, like Cupid Shuffle, that Rhodenizer says the staff wants to get adopted. Cupid Shuffle takes medication for a seizure disorder, which has made it harder to get him adopted.
Though the summer has been a slow time for Cat’s Cradle, staff members are still working to help the cats of the Harrisonburg area. Through their hard work and dedication, both Johnson and Roth agreed, they’re making Harrisonburg a little better, one cat at a time.
Contact Morgan Blair at blairml@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.