The crew of a capella group JMU Overtones gets dressed and ready for a show at members’ houses. As a mixed-voices group, the club has many different gender identities within it. Because it’s made by the club’s members to be a safe space for everyone, Overtones member and senior musical theatre major Brayden Paitsel said they can get ready for shows with the girls or the guys and have never felt excluded because of their identity.
“There’s never a moment of, ‘Where are we going to get ready?’ or ‘What are we going to do?’ with us,” Paitsel said. “It’s always, ‘How would you like to be included?’ and ‘OK, this is how we’re going to do it; let’s have a good time and let’s look beautiful and sing well.’”
JMU is classified as a primarily white institution (PWI). In the fall 2020 semester, the number of white professors in each college was generally higher than the number of professors of color, according to JMU’s Office of Institutional Research. Out of 1,688 total professors for that term, only 249 — just under 15% — were people of color.
Some student organizations say they’re working hard to become more inclusive in regard to race, gender, sexuality and disability. Leaders from these organizations believe this increase in diversity will benefit their members by making student organizations, and therefore JMU, more inclusive.
‘Address the issues’
Walking into orientation her freshman year, Noa Banks Greene, senior health sciences major and president of JMU’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), said she felt excluded because she’s usually the “odd one out” in her classes.
“When I first came to JMU, in almost every room I was the only Black person, and if there were another Black student, I was the only female student,” Banks Greene said in an email. “It felt like I wasn’t even represented at the school and that JMU was using my identity to make them feel more diverse.”
When asked about Banks Greene’s statement, JMU Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Brent Lewis referred to previous comments given to The Breeze for this story.
Along with a majority-white faculty, there’s also a gap between the number of white students and students of color. During the fall 2021 semester, 19,743 undergraduate students’ demographics were recorded. Only 4,544, or just over 23%, of those students were people of color, while the remaining 14,883 were white.
As evidenced by personal experiences and the statistics, Banks Greene said, spaces like class rooms and residence halls were not made to make her, or people who identify like her, comfortable.
Now working with the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) — which houses the NAACP and D.E.E.P. Impact — Banks Greene said she’s finally found her place at JMU and wants to create a safe space for people of all identities.
“The first time I felt inclusivity on JMU’s campus was when I discovered CMSS,” Banks Greene said via email. “Once I found CMSS, most of my college experiences have been centered around it … They created a space where I felt welcomed and accepted.”
Banks Greene said the NAACP tries to pursue inclusivity by inviting all student organizations — not just those focused on Black activism — to its events and by pushing for policies that would benefit all JMU students while still advocating for marginalized voices at the same time. Right now, Banks Greene said, the NAACP is pursuing a no-tolerance policy in terms of DEI. This policy would lay out the consequences and the steps going forward if a student, faculty or staff member says or does something that could be seen as hateful in any way.
Like CMSS and the NAACP, many other student organizations at JMU are beginning to become aware of diversity, different identities on campus and what they can do to create a more inclusive space for their members.
Distributive Education for America (DECA) president and junior communications major with a concentration in organizational communications Ashleigh Eades said clubs on campus need to be more open about where they stand on certain issues to attract more diverse membership.
Eades said that during the past year with the Black Lives Matter movement, DECA has been transparent with where it stands on certain issues and where it’s been donating funds. The club has donated to the Black Lives Matter organization and Kiva, an international nonprofit with a mission “to expand financial access and to help underserved communities thrive,” according to Kiva’s website.
“It was very important to us, especially during that time, to make our inclusivity known,” Eades said. “We want to make it known to our members what we support and what we’re doing to benefit certain causes.”
JMU Club Climbing social chair and sophomore kinesiology major Alexandra Davis said climbing is a white-dominated sport, but Club Climbing is trying to become more inclusive and diverse by talking about climbing’s history in executive meetings and not “gatekeeping” membership.
“We don’t gatekeep anyone from joining,” Davis said. “Not all of our exec members are white, and it’s nice to have people of color in leadership. At a primarily white institution like James Madison, I think it’s especially important to focus on inclusivity and to do what you can to address the issues.”
Davis said that in all the years she’s been climbing, she’s never met anyone who was overly closed-minded or discriminatory against a certain group — instead, she found a community that’s been, in her experience, quite open.
“I think that climbing communities in general are very accepting and welcoming,” Davis said. “I think that stands true for the club at JMU as well. Climbing is unique in that it’s very individual-based, and you find your own community.”
Davis said that last year, many climbing routes named after Confederate soldiers or that had offensive names were renamed. She said Club Climbing has a diverse executive board that, while not usually addressing race directly, often addresses climbing’s history, much of which is rooted in racism. For example, Shenandoah National Park, among other areas of the great outdoors, was segregated until 1950, according to an article from The Washington Post Magazine.
“Knowing the history and reconciling with it is important — we’re not just going to sweep it under the rug,” Davis said. “We’re all friends, and we’re a family. It doesn’t matter what you look like or where you’re from. We’re going to accept you in the club.”
Gamma Sigma Sigma (GSS) member and senior education major Emily Jenkins said she believes GSS is ahead of other sororities in terms of inclusion. She had no statistics to give on the sorority’s demographic makeup but said GSS looks to welcome every type of student and lead by example.
“Inclusivity is important because not only is it important for the purpose of being inclusive, but I think that it helps everybody involved,” Jenkins said. “It helps expose people to more things and allows them to learn about the people around them and brings to light topics that they may not have known about before.”
As a service sorority, Jenkins said GSS already labels itself as inclusive and works to serve everyone regardless of background.
“Gamma Sigma Sigma is very clear in the fact that we will include everybody and treat everybody the way we would want to be treated,” Jenkins said. “I think about that in my everyday life, you know? Why would I judge a book by its cover when I don’t know the full story? You never know what someone is going through.”
Organizational improvements
Over the past two years, JMU has been trying to become more inclusive. Per Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Brent Lewis, the university formed the Task Force on Racial Diversity in 2020. The group includes faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members.
In September, the task force pushed forward recommendations for JMU to utilize a glossary on racial equity terms that would encourage all units across campus to deliver accurate and consistent messages about race, develop an online DEI personnel organization chart and pursue creating an event about women and minority-owned business. The college’s diversity efforts can be found monthly in The Beacon newsletter, which is located in the access and inclusion section of JMU’s website.
Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, Academic Affairs leadership became “committed to adopting an explicit, proactive anti-racist and anti-discrimination agenda,” according to JMU Office of the Provost’s website. The main points of this agenda include increasing funding to programs run by various racial and ethnic groups, looking at all projects through an anti-racist lens, taking accountability for racist actions and appointing DEI leaders to each college.
“We are approaching these initiatives with a focused urgency, acknowledging that we can no longer be satisfied with institutional gradualism,” the website said. “JMU’s future depends on implementing this anti-racist and anti-discrimination agenda with the unwavering support of the entire division.”
JMU was put under fire this year when an orientation video relating to DEI topics shown to students working in the Office of Student Affairs was posted on YouTube. The main outrage from the video came from a chart describing white middle-class men as “privileged” and “oppressors.”
After the initial uproar, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller released a statement saying the video had been taken down and that the current DEI training would be put on hold until further notice. But with pushback from faculty and staff, Lewis said, the Social Justice and Inclusion Training for student staff in Student Affairs will relaunch in spring 2022.
Lewis said other diversity efforts made by JMU include the recent campus climate survey and DEI leaders in each college. Some organizations across campus such as CMSS, Sexual Orientation Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) and the Office of Disability Services (ODS) are pursuing DEI initiatives. Along with these initiatives, the Office of Access and Inclusion provides updates on DEI efforts.
Similar to JMU, clubs such as Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), Give, Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), Note-oriety, The Overtones, Club Climbing and Dukes Vote are hoping to become more inclusive by implementing specific practices in their meetings to ensure that everyone’s voices are heard.
One way YDSA, Dukes Vote and Give accomplish this is by having members share their pronouns at the start of every meeting. Give encourages members to share their pronouns when introducing themselves; event coordinator and junior psychology major Logan Falk said the executive board came to this decision because they saw other clubs doing so and thought it’d be a simple yet effective way to foster acceptance.
Dukes Vote democracy fellow and sophomore anthropology major Leia Surovell said student organizations should be a place where members know their opinions will be heard and valued and that it should be a place where people know they’re appreciated as a person — no matter their differences.
“Including pronouns all the time without fail is one of the easiest ways to create an inclusive environment,” Surovell said. “Everybody should take that step regardless of what org you’re in or leadership position you’re in. It’s one of the simplest ways to include people, and I don’t think there should be much excuse for not including that.”
YDSA also promotes inclusivity through “group norms” — reminders that members should attempt to create a positive setting.
YDSA general member and senior chemistry major Liz Todd said they think group norms include giving everyone the option to share their pronouns, which allows anyone who’s questioning their identity to use any pronouns they want. That way, they said, people don’t have to commit to being addressed in one way.
Another group norm is the assumption of “goodwill.” Todd said this encourages members to approach situations where a member may say something that isn’t inclusive of all people with kindness and the knowledge that there’s always room to improve.
Note-oriety, KDP, JMU Overtones and Club Climbing are promoting diversity by addressing social issues and history. Over the summer, Note-oriety decided to do away with binary language in its description of the troupe: “Female voices group” was changed to “upper voices group.”
“Student orgs offer a sense of community, and they’re where a lot of people feel comfortable,” Caroline Mork, Note-oriety president and senior media arts and design (SMAD) major, said. “When [the executive board] found out that that label of ‘female voices’ no longer fit some of our members, we automatically wanted to change to better represent our members and to make them feel represented.”
Openly supporting Note-oriety’s change, The JMU Overtones are working to make the JMU a cappella community more inclusive by fostering open conversations about race and actively picking songs by artists of different races, ethnicities and sexualities.
“One way that we make sure we do it right is by talking about the artists specifically and having conversations about the issue of inclusivity,” oboe performance major and Overtones business manager and assistant music director Mekhi Tyree said over text. “The Overtones have always been a diverse group with all different majors, religions and backgrounds. We’re just a group of individuals coming together to share our love of music.”
When it comes to inclusivity, JMU Overtones music director and senior SMAD major Abby Roscher said it’s important not to let issues go unnoticed. She said the group has spoken out about the Black Lives Matter movement and has frequent discussions about LGBTQ pride.
“One thing about our group is that we don’t tiptoe around subjects,” Roscher said. “We have the hard conversations and ask the difficult questions about race, gender and sexuality. We are always going to be the group that wants to make everyone feel included.”
Compared to other student organizations, Paitsel said, The JMU Overtones are unparalleled — they said they’ve never felt excluded from the group because of their gender identity. However, Roscher said it can be difficult to always talk about the issues.
“It’s hard to be a leader in a school full of followers,” Roscher said. “I always think, ‘Why am I the only one saying something all the time?’ It feels so lonely being the only one fighting for stuff, but also, that’s my job. I’m not going to stop doing it just because no one else is doing it.”
Kappa Delta Pi doesn’t shy away from tough topics, either. As an education society, KDP aims to prepare members to “teach all students while also promoting and celebrating what makes them different,” Alexis Buofigli said. Buonfigli is the KDP co-president and an early education graduate student. Buonfigli said KDP has been actively concentrating on inclusivity this semester by collaborating with different organizations and through having guest speakers.
“We’ve been working on [collaborating] with other orgs on campus, especially with orgs that promote a more niche population of students,” Buonfigli said.
Specifically, KDP has worked with organizations like Future Social Studies Educators and Future Teachers of Color. The club also invites guest speakers like professors Lisa Schick and Ruthie Bosch, who teach courses on fostering diverse and welcoming classrooms, and Mira Williams, JMU’s inclusive education coordinator and administrator.
“We are essentially teaching the future, and we want our members to be equipped with the knowledge to foster inclusivity in the classroom so that their students understand and promote inclusivity as well,” Buonfigli said.
Room for improvement
Although many clubs are working to become more accepting, members from Give, KDP and JMU NAACP agreed that there’s still a long way to go. For example, Falk said she thinks Give could improve on its gender demographic. She said the club has a decent mix of different gender identities, but it’s typically female-identifying people that actually come to volunteer and social events.
“I do think we’ve struggled with using binary language, but we’re working on it,” Falk said. “We make sure to include our pronouns when we introduce ourselves and remind people to do so when they forget. I would say we’re ahead of other clubs in that we always stress that we’re a welcoming and inclusive environment.”
One area that Buonfigli thinks that KDP could work on is its “intersectionality.” She said KDP often talks about different social categories like race and gender but not necessarily how they relate and interact with each other.
“Intersectionality is a huge part of inclusivity that I think is often overlooked,” Buonfigli said. “For example, people think that a Black woman is being Black plus being a woman, but it’s really being Black multiplied by being a woman. I think these effects are something that needs to be talked about.”
Similarly, Banks Greene said that the LGBTQ community is often overlooked within the NAACP.
“At times, we lack to notice the intersectionality that is present within our own community,” Banks Greene said. By being aware [of the issue], we can no longer claim ignorance, and it is our responsibility to do better.”
Through the creation of the anti-racist and anti-discrimination agenda, JMU said it’s taking responsibility for having a history of not being inclusive. On JMU’s website, the Office of the Provost said, “It cannot sustain what we think of as our excellence without authentically embracing inclusivity.”
“As an institution of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia, we have a responsibility to address these inequities,” the office said on its website. “Using the guidance provided by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, we acknowledge that it is way past time to ‘move the conversation to action’ and ‘look instead to provide access, a seat at the table, power, and real change.’”
One thing many of these student organizations can agree on is that JMU can do a better job fostering inclusivity on campus. Most student organizations believe that being inclusive as an individual organization can only do so much — the real change needs to come from the institution itself.
The results of the recent Campus Climate Study will be released in spring 2022, and Surovell said JMU needs to use the results to actively listen to students’ experiences across campus. By listening to the student body, Surovell said, JMU can help to create a more diverse environment.
Falk said another way that JMU can create an inclusive campus is by following through. She said JMU often promises that it’s going to take actions, like providing more help for sexual assault victims and working to create a more diverse and safe space for various racial and ethnic groups, yet it never actually does. She said following up and actually providing students with diversity and mental health resources would be helpful for the whole school.
Similar to Falk, Roscher also said she believes the university needs to take more responsibility for its actions.
“JMU needs to take accountability for things instead of just brushing over them with a short speech or email,” Roscher said. “It’s so easy to use words saying that we’re an inclusive university, but it took them over a year to rename the buildings. It shouldn’t have taken all that effort to get one small thing to make JMU’s student body feel more comfortable.”
While many student organizations at JMU are actively trying to become more inclusive in regard to race, gender and sexuality, Roscher said it’s still only a small change. These student organizations have the same sentiment: The real change to making JMU a more welcoming and inclusive campus can only happen when all organizations foster inclusion and when support comes from the institution.
When asked about Falk’s and Roscher’s statements, Lewis deferred to previous comments given to The Breeze.
How inclusivity benefits members
With specific practices in place such as group norms and asking for members’ pronouns, Falk and Todd have both said they’ve seen a positive reaction from their members.
Todd said that after starting the use of group norms and share pronouns, YDSA has seen more people who use nonbinary pronouns come to the meetings and that more people seem comfortable sharing things about themselves.
“I think inclusivity is important because it recognizes that your fellow members of the club are human,” Todd said. “We’re all equal and recognize that, despite all your differences, you’re still equal with one another.”
With JMU being such a large school, Falk said that having an inclusive club allows members to meet other people who look the same or identify in the same way as they do. For Give, she said, inclusivity is about representation and that members have come forward saying how welcomed they feel in the club.
“I joined Give looking for people who shared the same values and beliefs as me, and I found just that,” freshman dietetics major Sam Romano said via text. “Although I haven’t been in the club for long, I feel like the people I’ve met are some of the best I’ll ever come across in life. They’ve made me feel so welcomed and included.”
While these organizations have seen inclusivity positively affect their members, campus-wide changes from JMU’s “anti-racist and anti-discrimination” agenda have been implemented as well. The agenda was most recently updated July 20 and stated that a student resource section with specific diversity resources has been added to the College of Science and Mathematics diversity and inclusion webpage; a “STEM + DEI” speaker series has been established; and planned hires in fall 2022 are making efforts to hire and retain diverse faculty.
Paitsel said they think students do a good job of talking about social issues and including everyone, but Dukes can do better by broadening their discussions to include even more marginalized groups, like those who are disabled — whether their disabilities are visible or not.
Paitsel said they believe JMU is doing a good job of “spearheading things in regards to inclusivity” but that the university needs to be more outspoken about where it stands on certain issues. Within their own circles, Paitsel said, they’re constantly talking about inclusivity in all areas — but they’d like “to see more of the conversation” across campus.
“We need to include Asian issues, neurodivergent people and disabled people because those are the people you don’t really see in our student community, and I think it’s something everyone needs to be supportive of,” Paitsel said. “I think JMU’s been doing as good of a job as they can, but maybe they can stop posting about their football games and post about inclusion instead.”
