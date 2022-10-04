October has arrived, which means it’s spooky season. A great way to get into the Halloween spirit is through Halloween movies, but not everyone’s a fan of horror. Here are some suggestions for a Halloween film that won’t leave you shaking in your seat.
“The Addams Family” (1991)
Based on the 1964 sitcom, “The Addams Family” follows a peculiar family that lives in a mansion. When a mysterious man appears and introduces himself as the brother of the father, the wife’s suspicious as to why he can’t remember their childhood. This is an iconic fictional family that’s been around for decades. They come off as gothic, but it’s not too dark and quite humorous.
“Hocus Pocus” (1993)
This famous Halloween film follows three teenagers who live in Salem, Massachusetts. When they go exploring in an abandoned house, the three teens accidentally release three witches: the iconic Sanderson sisters. They then have to find the witches wreaking havoc and take their spellbook in order to get rid of them before it’s too late. “Hocus Pocus” has become a Halloween classic for so many people and Disney+ just released a sequel that has already seen widespread success.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)
Everyone in Halloweentown knows the name Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman/Chris Sarandon), the infamous Pumpkin King. He dedicates his whole life around making Halloween as spooky as it can be but is getting tired of it. That all changes when he accidentally wanders into Christmastown. He then comes up with the idea of kidnapping Santa and adding his own twist to Christmas. This is a well-known Tim Burton movie, and it’s filled with music, humor and a good amount of Halloween vibes.
“Beetlejuice” (1988)
After dying in a car accident, Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam (Alec Baldwin) Maitland find themselves trapped in their house as ghosts. When they notice a new family moving in, they realize they need to scare them away, but the couple doesn’t know how to properly scare them. Their problem then leads them to Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) who helps them, though the circumstances get a little out of hand. This is another Tim Burton classic that’s somewhat creepy but mostly funny. It’s the right balance for someone looking to be spooked but not scared.
“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)
Seymour (Rick Moranis) is a shy guy with very little confidence. One day, he finds a peculiar plant that’s never been discovered and brings it to the flower shop he works at. Little does he know, the plant only flourishes on the taste of human blood, which turns it into a man-eating plant. While it sounds like something that might scare a person, the filmmakers shot and produced it in a way that isn’t eerie. It has a great soundtrack and is still used for musical productions in high schools and on/off Broadway today.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)
Brad (Barry Boswick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) are a newly engaged couple. One night, the two get a flat tire in the middle of nowhere, then go to a nearby castle to hopefully use their phone and call for help. When they get there, they find themselves in a castle of chaos and rock music run by a cross-dressing scientist who’s artificially making his ideal partner. While the movie has its freaky moments, it’s not really a scary film. There are a lot of sensual aspects to the film throughout, which adds a mature flair, and it’s one of the most iconic cult classics of all time. Colleges across the country – including JMU – have clubs that rehearse and perform the movie as the film’s playing while viewers respond to dialogue and have a great time.
“Young Frankenstein” (1974)
When a medical professor moves into his grandfather’s castle in Transylvania, he decides to follow the instructions his grandfather left and designs a monster. However, some issues arise once the professor’s fiancee moves in. The movie’s supposed to be a comedic spinoff to the famous novel from 1818. The film version was produced by Mel Brooks, who added some clever components to the storyline.
“Ghostbusters” (1984)
New York City has been bombarded with ghosts who won’t go away. Fortunately, three science professors from NYU start their own company that captures and studies these paranormal subjects. They soon realize the ghosts are coming through a portal from another dimension and they must close it before it’s too late. This movie’s a year-round classic, but the concept’s a perfect fit for Halloween. It’s filled with hilarious moments and some iconic references that have withstood the test of time.
“E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” (1982)
Elliott (Henry Thomas) is a young boy who came across a small alien stranded on Earth. Elliott then brings him back to his house to keep his visit a secret. When the government finds out about his existence, Elliott and his siblings have to figure out a way to get the alien home before the government finds him. This is a heartwarming Steven Spielberg classic and an unforgettable film that’s great for someone looking for a Halloween-themed movie that makes people smile. This year even marks the film’s 40th anniversary.
A lot of people think you need to go the horror route for a Halloween movie night, but that's not the case. These are only a few films that mix the joy of an uplifting or comedic production with the classic traditions of Halloween.
