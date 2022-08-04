Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m., rain or shine, former state inmates trek downtown and up to the Water Street Parking Deck’s highest level. It’s lined with two rows of vendors directly across from one another, each bringing a different service with the same goal: To ease the transition of formerly incarcerated people’s reentry into society.
The recent release of nearly 4,000 inmates from state correctional facilities, organizers from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham-Page Reentry Council (HRPRC) estimate, comes from changes to the Virginia Department of Corrections’ Good Time Earned system that went into effect July 1 and reduced sentences for nonviolent offenders with low-level charges. Additional releases and weekly fairs will occur through Aug. 31, and organizers said initial discussions are taking place for similar programming in the future. Frank Sottaceti, the criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said that in the four fairs held so far, 68 individuals have been assisted since July.
While releases are happening across Virginia, the fair and vendors are localized to the cities and counties served by the HRPRC and Central Shenandoah Valley Reentry Council (CSVRC).
Vici Garber, vice chair of the HRPRC, chair of the CSVRC and regional specialist for Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education (SHINE), said the Harrisonburg-based reentry council started organizing the downtown resource fair a year in advance to accommodate for the influx of released inmates.
“I am so excited that they're coming back to the community,” Garber said. “They are excited to be able to get out way sooner than they thought they would, but with that comes the need for assistance.”
The Good Time Earned bill, signed into law in 2020 with a delayed start date, allowed inmates to reduce their sentence by 15 days for every 30 days served with good behavior including participating in programs and not having infractions on their record.
For those who’ve been released, Garber said, a lack of transportation can be an issue. Holding the fair within walking distance of inmates’ other appointments — newly released inmates must attend many orientation meetings — with a variety of vendors participating at once “can make all the difference between them staying out and getting back in incarceration,” Garber said.
At the fair, former inmates make their way from table to table, talking to vendors and capitalizing on available resources. Garber said the event helps recently released inmates from feeling overwhelmed by what’s available. Rather than just being given a list upon release, the fair allows inmates seeking more stability after release to meet people and make connections.
“My probation officer referred me up here [to the fair] because … he knows that I'm not in a good living situation,” Brianna Vincent, an ex-inmate, said. “It's good to have somebody that doesn't judge you.”
Justin Skinner, community relations representative for Anthem and another member of the HRPRC, said medicaid through Anthem is one of the healthcare options formerly incarcerated people can take up. Advertising the option brought him to the fair, he said — medicaid is income-based and provides vision, medical and dental services.
The fair also included representatives from BrightView, which has an addiction treatment center in Harrisonburg, and Strength in Peers, a local peer-run recovery organization. BrightView’s services include individual and group counseling and withdrawal treatments. Strength in Peers also helps those recovering from substance use, as well as providing care for obstacles related to mental health and trauma.
Additional fair offerings included personal hygiene bags from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and employment guidance from the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), among 11 total booths present July 19. The vendors in attendance can change from week to week, Garber said, and she’s constantly on the lookout for more.
“The hardest part, quite honestly, is we're all short-staffed,” Garber said. “For people to be here, that means they're out of the office … It shows their commitment towards those people who are reentering society.”
Tonya Wallace, job services representative at the VEC, said the agency has a list of employers in the area who hire people with criminal convictions. People seeking a job can walk into her office, Wallace said; then, she interviews them to learn their skills and goals. From there, Wallace suggests avenues the job-seeker can take to get on their feet in the shortest amount of time. Her office also offers mock job interviews and etiquette lessons.
Wallace said her ultimate goal is to help as many ex-prisoners as possible find work. She shared a text sent to her from a man named William, who landed a job that makes $20/hour:
“Things are starting to work out. I just wanted to let you know … I'm already starting to get my life back on track. I wanted to give you a very special thank you because I was [struggling] the day I came there, and when we first met, my world was falling apart. I thought there was just not a way out. But you helped change my mind and perspective about things but also the attitude towards success. So thank you.”
Wallace responded: “You're welcome. I gauge my success on the success of others. So thank you for giving yourself a chance.”
However, not all prisoners who were slated to get out early will, Wallace said. After a “last-minute” bipartisan vote June 17, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amended the Good Time Earned bill and, as a result, roughly 550 Virginian inmates weren't released ahead of schedule. The Good Time Earned bill initially excluded some offenders of violent crime but allowed those with concurrent sentences of mixed charges — some violent and some non-violent — to be released early. Youngkin's amendment narrowed the scope of the law to exclude prisoners with mixed charges from the increased sentence reductions.
Richard Jackson, a reentry council member who’s also a certified peer recovery specialist for Strength in Peers, said it was difficult for an ex-offender to get a job in Harrisonburg 10-12 years ago because “the stigma was terrible” around hiring one. He said the reentry council had to convince the area’s businesses that it’s a “win-win” to employ a former prisoner so they don’t end up back in a cell block.
“They can help support your family, they can support your children, they can be taxpayers, they can maybe buy a home, get substantiated — it takes away all the burden on their family living on community supports,” Jackson said. “Now, there are very few businesses that will not hire ex-offenders because when they come out, they can get a tax credit and [an ex-offender] can also get bonded.”
For Jackson, helping prisoners get back on their feet hits home. He was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on murder charges in 1977 in Florida, got out on parole after serving 25 1/2 years and eventually moved to the Friendly City.
Jackson said Florida prisons attach a letter in front of each inmates’ identification number that represents how many times they’d been back to prison. Jackson said he’d see some with “G” and even “S,” indicating that inmates would reoffend and return to prison multiple times.
Lettered prisoners would say, Jackson recalled: “Well, when I got out, I couldn't get a job; I couldn't get started; I couldn't get going.” After hearing that, he decided that if he ever got out of prison, he’d dedicate his life to helping people not go back.
“If everything we did here today meets one person, changed their mind, somebody offered support or validated them by saying, ‘Hey, we'll help you with this, we'll help you with that,’ then this was successful,” Jackson said. “We had an opportunity today to tell people that you're worthy; you're acceptable. We got people here wanting to help you [and] tell them about their programs that they do for free … What can we do to help them? That’s what this is all about.”
