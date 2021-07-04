Despite some disappointing moments in the previous episode, “Loki” bounced back with an all around amazing episode. Exciting action sequences went hand in hand with rich character development, hilarious moments and huge twists set up for the remaining two episodes.
The fourth episode, “The Nexus Event,” begins with a flashback to a young Sylvie (Cailey Fleming) in Asgard playing with toys before Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) — only a Hunter then, not a judge — arrests her for crimes against the Sacred Timeline and takes her into the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for processing. While Loki’s processing in episode one had a lighter, more amusing tone and his escape that caused his arrest was clear, Sylvie’s experience is much more jarring since she’s undergoing this terrifying ordeal as a child. At her trial, Sylvie bites Ravonna and escapes by stealing her TemPad.
In the present, Ravonna returns from visiting the Time-Keepers to inform them that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are missing. Mobius (Owen Wilson) wants to know what the Time-Keepers think and what happened to Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane), who Ravonna reveals to be dead from Sylvie’s enchantment. However, the exchange leaves Mobius suspicious — how’d C-20 die so quickly when she seemed okay before? Ravonna deters his concerns for now, but the tension grows as the episode continues.
Meanwhile, Loki and Sylvie are still stuck on the moon Lamentis-1. Sylvie reveals more about herself, detailing how she was born the Goddess of Mischief and was aware of her frost giant lineage — unlike Loki. Somewhere along her timeline, Sylvie caused a Nexus Event that was significant enough for the TVA to interfere. When she escaped from the TVA, she kept spawning Nexus Events until she learned to hide in apocalypses because according to the TVA, she’s just a Variant that’s “not supposed to exist.”
As the space debris continues to crash down on Lamentis, Loki and Sylvie prepare for total obliteration and actually start to connect a bit. It seems their unlikely connection is what created another branch timeline — one so steep that the TVA arrives immediately and arrests Loki and Sylvie again. This romantic pairing may seem strange since they’re somewhat the same person, but if that’s the direction the show’s going, it would make sense for Loki — a narcissist who loves himself.
Mobius sticks Loki in a Time Cell, which loops one of Loki’s memories. In this case, Loki had just cut off Lady Sif’s (Jaimie Alexander) hair, so she enters the room to confront him, beats him up and leaves with him curled up on the floor in pain. Loki tries to break the loop and explain that the scenario’s fake, but she just tells him, “You are alone and you always will be” — reinforcing Mobius’ claim from the premiere that all Loki does is bring despair to others and, in turn, himself. He’s not supposed to be happy or find connection in the Sacred Timeline, which is precisely why his and Sylvie’s bond creates a Nexus Event and branch.
#Loki spoilers-yes, loki and sylvie is gross but let's not throw away the importance of it. sylvie is loki, loki is sylvie. loki falling for her represents him learning to love/accept himself. but, this caused a nexus event because loki was never meant to love himself. pic.twitter.com/90skOIAJ39— salem- loki era!!!! (@scrlttw1tch) July 1, 2021
Mobius brings Loki out of the Time Cell to interrogate him, and Loki eventually tells the TVA agent that he’s a Variant brainwashed to work at the organization. Meanwhile, an anxious Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) confronts Sylvie. Sylvie enchants B-15 again and reveals the truth that B-15 was already starting to remember that she had a life on Earth before working at the TVA. Props to Mosaku for portraying such a vulnerable, painful moment for B-15 so well with simply one crushed look on her face.
IN THIS HOUSE WE ALL STAN HUNTER B-15 #Loki pic.twitter.com/30n1hTQkvx— Ren (@wandasolsen) June 30, 2021
Mobius isn’t quite confident in Loki — and for good reason, since he lies so much — so he meets with Ravonna and swipes her TemPad. He discovers a video of C-20 talking about how Sylvie enchanted her and showed her memories she made on Earth before she died, presumably at Ravonna’s order, as she was also in the clip.
It’s at this point that Mobius breaks Loki out of the Time Cell to reunite him with Sylvie so they can disrupt the Sacred Timeline again, but Ravonna and some Minutemen are there when they exit the Time Cell. In a devastating moment for Loki — and fans watching — Ravonna has a Minuteman prune Mobius, and he disintegrates. Though it’s never explained what pruning does to a person, the visual effect is similar to that of the reset charges that reverse Variants’ impacts on branch timelines.
Ravonna and her Minutemen bring Loki and Sylvie to the Time-Keepers’ quarters to be pruned in front of them. They’re about to meet the same fate as Mobius when B-15 storms in, disables the Variants’ collars and throws Sylvie her sword. A grand fight reminiscent of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”’s climax ensues. B-15 and Ravonna are both knocked out while Loki and Sylvie kill Ravonna’s Minutemen, then Sylvie decapitates one of the Time-Keepers. In perhaps the biggest twists yet on the show, the supposed cosmic beings are just “mindless androids.” Then, Ravonna wakes up and prunes Loki.
the last jedi @rianjohnson 🤝 loki (@iamkateherron)#Loki pic.twitter.com/ZF79VG2C2W— ju | loki spoilers (@harleivy) July 1, 2021
All hope is not lost though. After all, if Loki is anything, he’s a survivor and doesn’t go down easy. A mid-credits scene reveals that Loki is alive — for now — but he must work with more variants of himself: Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastly Loki (DeObia Oparei) and Gator Loki — a literal alligator.
Now that Loki is still alive and Sylvie has the upper hand on Ravonna, the Variants have the power and answers seem to be on the way. But even as the show gives the audience answers, it keeps generating more questions. If the Time-Keepers are fake, who’s really running the TVA? How exactly does Ravonna fit into the whole scheme? Will Mobius ever get to ride his jet ski?
As a side note, it was really great to see Sif again since she hasn’t been in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film since “Thor: The Dark World,” but she’s returning — hopefully in a larger capacity than her cameo in this episode — in next year’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
Overall, “The Nexus Event” was full of shockers, entertaining fights and standout performances, particularly from Hiddleston, Mosaku and Mbatha-Raw. There’s so much left to explore in the remaining two episodes.
cw // #Loki SPOILERS.....MANIFESTING THEY ALL TEAM UP AGAINST THE TVA pic.twitter.com/ojKkkBTfJP— Ren (@wandasolsen) July 1, 2021
Contact Michael Russo at russomw@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.