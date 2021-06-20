The trailers for “Loki” offered a good look at the different aspects of the show that viewers would enjoy: fantastic action sequences, an intriguing plot and classic Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) comedy. However, I never expected the show to be so funny and to balance all of its elements so well, which is in part thanks to Tom Hiddleston’s consistently amazing performances as Loki.
The second episode, “The Variant,” picks up with the Variant — the other version of Loki that Mobius (Owen Wilson) mentioned at the end of the premiere — ambushing Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane) and other Minutemen investigating a renaissance fair in 1985 Wisconsin. After taking control of C-20 to kill the soldiers, the hunter loses consciousness and the Variant takes her hostage, all while Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” plays in the background — an interesting song choice, since neither the Variant nor Loki are true heroes. To be clear, references to “Loki” are to the Variant from 2012, not the mystery Variant.
Spider-Verse in #Loki pic.twitter.com/z5pxKisUtb— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 18, 2021
Meanwhile, Loki’s at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for a training session with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) — essentially the TVA’s mascot — when Mobius arrives to brief Loki on their mission to the Wisconsin branch timeline. Here, he explains that there have been many Loki variants throughout time, and he runs down the list of Loki’s powers they’ve encountered — shapeshifting, illusion projection, duplication casting and perhaps more — before Loki cuts him off. Of course, when Loki, Mobius, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and the rest of the team arrive at the branch, Loki tries to double-cross them and fulfill his own agenda of overthrowing the Time-Keepers and the TVA. Classic Loki.
Upon returning to the TVA, Mobius meets with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who continues to urge caution with Loki. It’s nice to see that Mobius and Ravonna have an extensive friendship from their time working together, but besides reluctantly approving Mobius’ missions with Loki, she doesn’t do much else in the episode. I hope that Ravonna gets more screen time and development, especially knowing that Mbatha-Raw can deliver poignant performances from her work in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”
When Mobius puts Loki to work to read through files on the Variant, a look at Ragnarok — the apocalyptic destruction of Asgard and its people — helps the God of Mischief formulate a theory about the Variant’s whereabouts. In a funny metaphor involving Mobius’ lunch, Loki compares Asgard to the agent’s salad. The Variant can do whatever they want just prior to the apocalypse without interfering with the Sacred Timeline because whatever they do will be wiped out anyway by the impending disaster. Loki demonstrates this by pouring salt, pepper and another agent’s juice on the salad. The whole scene’s a laugh-out-loud moment.
#loki Loki explaining the variant is hiding in the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/ScmzEd4NKR— Nat (@Wzl_p0) June 18, 2021
Mobius takes Loki to 79 A.D. to test his theory at the destruction of Pompeii, and the laughter continues. Loki disrupts the natural flow of time by releasing caged goats and yelling at the villagers of Pompeii, which is purely hilarious. As predicted, Mobius doesn’t detect any Variance Energy, proving Loki’s theory to be correct.
all Loki's scenes were my favorites scenes, but this one made my day !!#Loki pic.twitter.com/aPcHwTIWz9— bia 😷 esperando a Vacinaaaaa (@biaQuinn_) June 17, 2021
Armed with more knowledge, the pair returns to the TVA to do more investigating. Eventually, they pinpoint the 2050 apocalypse in Haven Hills, Alabama, as the Variant’s hideout, since a grocery store doubles as a shelter from the storm and provides a perfect supply of food for the Variant. The store, Roxxcart, also serves as an Easter egg to Roxxon, an evil corporation featured in Marvel comics.
When the TVA team arrives, B-15 takes Loki through the store to find the Variant, while Mobius goes with the rest of the team. They soon find the Variant inhabiting a customer’s mind and body, just as they did in the beginning of the episode. The Variant continues body-hopping to B-15, a store employee and another customer as Loki attempts to woo them to join him in his TVA coup. They want no part of it and start fighting with him instead, providing some solid action. Oddly enough, Loki makes a point of using magic to dry himself off when they enter the store but grabs a vacuum to attack one of the Variant’s hosts. Despite the inconsistency, it’s funny to watch.
Loki: "That was me. Using magic. To dry my clothes." Also Loki: Magic for battle? Boring! Vacuum cleaner!!! #Loki pic.twitter.com/e0rk40cTNe— Mortal Wombat (@EvilBrainkiller) June 17, 2021
The Variant (Sophia Di Martino) finally reveals herself just as her big plan comes to fruition. At each ambush, she stole Minutemen’s reset charges, which are typically used to reset a branch timeline and return it to normal. However, she sends hundreds of the devices, charged and ready to disintegrate its surroundings, to moments across the Sacred Timeline and creates many branches.
The Variant opens a portal and gets away, just as Mobius and B-15 find Loki, who’s confused about what to do. He jumps through the portal to follow this supposed other version of himself just before he’s caught by the TVA — that’s where the episode ends.
okay so.. what if loki didnt want to betray mobius but he wanted to understand who is the women he just met.. I mean look at his face watching Mobius running after him pic.twitter.com/5gvhgOtABx— lokius comfort (@lokiuscomfort) June 17, 2021
Mobius and the TVA insisted the Variant is another Loki, but I’m not too sure. Though she had green magic, wore green and gold with a horned headpiece and could certainly be Loki shape-shifted into a female form, the pieces don’t completely fit. The Variant didn’t like when Loki called her Loki too, and when she was attacking Loki, he said he’d never fight himself. Lastly, when Mobius detailed Loki's powers, he didn’t include anything like the mind control enchantment the Variant used throughout the episode.
“Loki” continues to impress and has the potential to become a fan-favorite Marvel show. Loki and Mobius have a great dynamic that always generates laughs, and their dialogue is sometimes better than the main plot of the show. In typical Loki fashion, this episode answered questions from the premiere with more questions. Additionally, most of the footage from the trailers is from these first two episodes, so there are still plenty of surprises and tricks to come as “Loki” carries on.
Contact Michael Russo at russomw@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.