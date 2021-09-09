A new restaurant is making waves in Harrisonburg, providing locals with a tropical atmosphere and variety of dishes.
Originally founded in Destin, Florida, Island Wing Company opened its doors to the Friendly City in July. Out of eight locations nationwide, this is the first in Virginia. Owners Travis and Corri Loan said they chose Harrisonburg because they were born and raised here, and they wanted to bring a sense of “island life” to the community.
“We fell in love with the concept [of Island Wing Company],” Corri said. “We just thought that our community needed something a little bit different.”
When first entering the restaurant, people are greeted with the buzz of employees and customers interacting with each other — whether it be at tables or the bar. A vast array of smells delight the nose, with dishes such as fish tacos, burgers and flatbreads all being served to hungry customers. The walls are covered in idyllic images of crystal waters seen in places such as the Caribbean — a vast contrast of the mountains of Harrisonburg.
“We’re trying to accomplish the feeling of a getaway, like being relaxed and going into a fun destination,” Corri said. “We just want people to be able to come in and take a deep breath and forget the worries of the day.”
On the outside, there are three garage doors opened up for both inside and outside customers, two patios that can sit up between 10 to 12 people and five fire tables. This setup and the overall environment is what makes the restaurant unique from others, the Loans said. Originally a Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant, Island Wing Company replaced the green and yellow colors of the former restaurant with more tropical colors such as orange and blue.
“You can come in here, and you’re going to feel like you’re on the island,” Travis said. “You’re not going to feel like you’re in Harrisonburg because of the overall feel of the restaurant, and the food that you’re getting is 100% Florida food.”
The husband and wife also own four franchise Tropical Smoothie restaurants in the area, with two of them located in Harrisonburg. Travis said the popularity among JMU students with the Tropical Smoothie locations helped them make the decision to build Island Wing Company.
“We knew JMU was a big fan of our Tropicals,” Travis said. “[Island Wing Company] is a healthier concept that we thought would appeal to students.”
They first got the idea to start the restaurant in Harrisonburg in January 2020, but the pandemic held the Loans off until December. Corri said that although COVID-19 still affects how the restaurant runs, she and Travis are implementing protocols to make sure customers and workers enjoy a fun and safe experience, such as spacing out tables.
“We just hope to get to the end of it, just like everyone else, sooner rather than later,” Corri said.
The restaurant offers a wide-ranging menu including fish tacos, hamburgers, flatbread pizzas, salads and vegetarian options. The baked wings, which Corri said offer 60% less fat than traditional wings, are a big hit. Daily specials are also offered, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch specials include healthy options at $8.95 per dish. The Loans said the most unique dish offered is the Ahi Poke Nachos — which is raw tuna on a bed of wontons with sesame seeds topped with Island Aioli.
So far, the Loans said the restaurant has seen a mix of both JMU students and Harrisonburg locals, with 400-700 people coming in during weekend evenings. Corri said she and Travis appreciate JMU students for bringing booming business.
“We love the JMU students [because] they bring a lot to Harrisonburg,” Corri said. “We’re very appreciative of the mix that they bring to our small town here.”
With 150 employees currently working at the restaurant, Travis said most of the workers are locals of the city, but he welcomes JMU students to come and apply. Sarah Height, a junior graphic design major, is one of nearly 30 JMU students employed at the restaurant.
“I was looking for a server job, and since it had just opened, it was perfect,” Height said. “It seemed like it would be a great spot for students to come, and families as well.”
As a server, Height is responsible for greeting and serving tables, as well as helping out fellow co-workers. She recommends students work for Island Wing Company because of the flexible scheduling and team-oriented dynamic between the employees.
The Loans said the restaurant’s mission is to be a place that’s both family friendly and fun for college students. Recently, the restaurant introduced a new beer called the Dukes Lager, which was brewed locally by the Brothers Craft Brewing company. To launch the beer, the JMU “Duke Dog” mascot visited the restaurant and took pictures with customers.
“I just see us being the cool hangout spot,” Corri said. “We’re excited to be able to offer something different to the community.”
Although opening up a new restaurant has its challenges — like employee availability, guest complaints and the overall feel of a fast-paced environment — the Loans said the best part of owning the restaurant is watching people come in and enjoy something new.
“We had a great grand opening month,” Corri said. “We were received really well by our local community.”
On integrating themselves into the Harrisonburg community, the Loans said generosity has been one of their foremost values, and that giving to both Harrisonburg and JMU has been an important part of their restaurant. They thanked both JMU and the local community for their continued success.
“Without JMU, without the local community, we’re nothing,” Travis said. “Making sure that we show appreciation and giving back is the No. 1 way that we’re able to give back to the community.”
Contact Kylee Toland at tolandkm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.