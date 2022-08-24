With the start of a new semester comes an exciting time: visiting the dining halls. Students begin to count down the days until their new meal plan begins and conversation about where to get the best Duke Deals circulates around campus.
However, this year is bringing more than your traditional E-Hall brunch or D-Hall buffalo mash. There’s some new changes happening all around campus, some possibly more anticipated than others.
Java City
Java City, the coffee shop located in Market 64 on the first floor of D-Hall, is taking over the space previously occupied by Qdoba. The menu has changed to include “specialty beverages” and new breakfast items according to an email from Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s executive director of communications and university spokesperson. Java City offers breakfast and lunch Duke Deals that consist of a breakfast sandwich, hashbrown or fruit and a small drink or a lunch sandwich with fruit or chips and a small drink. Delivery is offered through the Starship Robots.
Dukes Scoops
Dukes Scoops, a new ice cream place, has taken over Java City’s previous location in Market 64. It will feature “premium hand dipped ice cream and sundaes,” according to Vass in her email. Dukes Scoops does not currently offer any Duke Deals, but the menu features a choice of one or two scoops of ice cream, a sundae or a duke paw sundae, which costs $7, the equivalent of a punch. Some flavors offered are chocolate, vanilla and cookies and cream, and you can add on various sauces and toppings.
The Grill
The Grill in Market 64 will be taking on a new Mediterranean flavor with pitas, falafel, shawarma chicken and gyros. New Duke Deals include a falafel, chicken or gyro pita with a salad and a fountain drink. Other dishes offered are tabbouleh, hummus, babaganoush and za’atar seasoned fries. Vass said the gyro is Halal certified.
Tacodillo
“Tacodillo is our new home grown Tex-Mex station at Dukes,” Vass said. Located upstairs at Dukes Dining, this brand new addition is reminiscent of an upscale Taco Bell. Tacos, nachos and quesadillas are offered with a protein choice of chicken, beef, black beans or pork. Duke deals consist of a choice of one of the three main entrees with chips, salsa and a drink. Gluten-free options are available and delivery will be offered through the Starship Robots.
Burgers & Fries
Burgers & Fries is replacing Burger Studio in Festival Food Court. Vass said Burgers & Fries is “all about the sauces and toppings and will bring burgers to a new level.” Duke Deals include a three-piece chicken tender combo, a classic burger combo and a black bean burger combo.
It’s safe to say that while the mac bowl station will be missed in Market 64, these new additions offered by JMU are creating excitement with the start of a new semester, and the inclusion of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options opens access for more students.