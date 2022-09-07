At 313 Neff Ave., the sound of buzzing clippers and hair being brushed can be heard, along with the sound of laughter.
Fernando Garay Jr. held a grand opening for his new barbershop, The Classics Barber Studio, in Harrisonburg on Sept. 4. Garay said his is a modern take on the classic values of a barber shop: community.
“Our goal is just to kind of bring barber back to what it used to be,” Garay said, “where we focus on the detail, where we take care of our community.”
Garay also owns a barbershop in Charlottesville, Virginia, called House of Cuts Barber Studio, and he’s been professionally cutting hair for about 7 1/2 years. This will be his first business in Harrisonburg.
“I just wanted to expand the current business, but still wanted to, you know, enforce some new branding, so I changed the whole name and named it The Classics Barber Studio,” Garay said. “We’re going to see how the first year goes. I’m excited.”
Even though this is his first business in the Friendly City, Garay noted that business in Charlottesville has already been expanding at a fast pace, growing from only three barbers to nine in four months.
“We’re still looking to expand the team and then hopefully we could teach some people to become barbers and just grow the team as best as we can and … make as big of an impact as we can on the community,” Garay said.
Danny Bautista recently joined The Classics team. He’s been a barber since he graduated from high school in 2018. He said the energy in the studio is what made him decide to make the move after two months of the shop’s soft opening.
“I was working at a different barbershop in Harrisonburg and came by and stopped to talk to Fernando and the vibe was there,” Bautista said. “It was awesome, and I was just like, ‘I gotta come work here,’ so I put [in] my two weeks at my other job and now here we are.”
Garay was also able to persuade Angel Price, The Classics’ current general manager, to come work for him. Price said Garay was messaging him on Instagram and gave him an offer he “couldn’t pass up.”
“I’ve worked at a lot of barbershops in Harrisonburg, almost all of them,” Price said. “It’s a different vibe than all the other barber shops … All of us been here for at least two months … and everybody’s like family, man, everybody’s like a brother here.”
Price said his main job is to “make sure everybody feels comfortable” and “good lookin’.” He also emphasized that this barbershop is meant to be a community center open to everyone.
“Just like women go to the nail shop to feel good, men come here to get away,” Price said. “That’s all we want; we want this to be a comfortable place for everybody.”
Before The Classics grand opening this week, the barber shop held a back-to-school haircut special in late August, where kids could get their hair cut for free. The event gathered quite the crowd at the Bluestone Crossing Shopping center, according to WHSV.
“We did over 150 haircuts for kids for free and it’s kind of just stuff like that, you know. We kinda like to help out the community,” Bautista said. “We plan on doing [the special] every year.”
The shop not only aims to create a space for older people in the community to gather, but children as well.
“Sometimes there’ll be a kid crying in the chair, so we got Mickey Mouse on the TV,” Price said. “Anybody can come in here and get a haircut and feel comfortable.”
These values help support Garay’s mission to create a hub for locals to gather, talk and laugh.
“This is a community center, the barber shop,” Garay said, “so we have kids coming in, family members coming in. Everybody knows each other in here … That’s what makes it so special.”