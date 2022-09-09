With the start to a new school year, students may try to find new ways to bond with friends. One good way is by going to the movie theater together for a fun night out. Here are some films that will be in theaters this semester that students won’t want to miss.
“The Woman King” (Sept. 16)
The film follows an all-female African tribe of warriors that protect the Dahomey kingdom. It specifically follows Nanisca (Viola Davis), the tribe general and her experience training the newest warriors. This movie is actually based on the true story of the Agojie tribe, which existed in the 1800s and was under attack with its people’s freedom and way of life at risk. Due to it being an action film with strong women, Davis told CNN the process of becoming the strong character was physically challenging. It required harsh workouts and an intense routine courtesy of her personal trainer. This film looks empowering for women since it’s a tribe of all-female warriors.
“Don’t Worry Darling” (Sept. 23)
A married couple, Alice and Jack (Florence Pugh and Harry Styles), live in a ’50s-type society called the Victory Project. Everything around them is perfect and positive. However, Alice starts to notice some strange elements within their community and begins questioning their surroundings. This film is based on the book of the same name by Carey Van Dyke and is directed by Olivia Wilde as her first psychological thriller. The trailer shows a mixture of romance and joy along with mystery and anticipation.
“Bros” (Sept. 30)
Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, “Bros” is a romantic comedy featuring two men who have commitment issues but are falling for each other. According to Movieweb, all the cast members are part of the LGBTQ community, including those playing the role of a straight person.
“Halloween Ends” (Oct. 14)
For those with a love for horror films, “Halloween Ends” is the one to watch. A year after the release of “Halloween Kills,” it’s the final film of the “Halloween” saga. It’s been four years since Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) last faced Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), so she moved in with her granddaughter and spends her time working on a memoir. As she starts embracing life, a mysterious killer appears.
“Ticket to Paradise” (Oct. 21)
This romantic comedy follows a divorced couple (George Clooney and Julia Roberts) as they head to a tropical island for their daughter’s wedding. The problem is they don’t approve of the marriage and work together to stop it. The film was produced by Ol Parker, who also produced “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again,” which is a little bit of the vibe of the trailer. It’s filled with comedy and romance, making it a great movie for a girls’ night out.
“Black Adam” (Oct. 21)
This DC movie is based on a villain that was gifted the same powers as Shazam. After being in a tomb for 5,000 years, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) has emerged and is faced with the modern world. It’s filled with action and destruction, which is a good combination for a superhero motion picture. Johnson has been posting content about this film on his social media accounts for a while and actually teamed up with the energy drink company, ZOA, to create a limited-time energy drink as a way to promote the movie.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 13)
This movie is the sequel of the 2018 Marvel film “Black Panther,” which made $1.3 billion at the box office. The 30th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the new film focuses on Wakanda after the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Now, the kingdom is faced with a new threat and has to fight them without a king. Unfortunately, Boseman passed away Aug. 28, 2020, and was unable to finish the movie. Having the idea of the character’s death should be intriguing, but was a good way to mirror Boseman’s actual death.
“She Said” (Nov. 18)
In 2018, the #MeToo movement occurred, which was a major wake-up call for Hollywood. Now, “She Said” will tell the story of the two investigative reporters who wrote the New York Times story that sparked an important discussion about the sexual assaults that were occurring in the entertainment industry. While this movie is about the issue, the plot focuses on the process that the two reporters go through in order to write this Pulitzer Prize-winning article.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Dec. 16)
An “Avatar” sequel had been a rumor for years since the original debuted in 2009. Fast forward to 2022 and it’s finally happening. The original was about a young man, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), using a wheelchair becoming a full Avatar on the planet Pandora. The new film focuses on Sully with his family as they live among their tribe. The trailer shows a lot of eye-catching shots and scenery, as well as a display of the Avatars’ lifestyle. There’s not much dialogue, so it also adds mystery to the movie for the viewers.
While there are going to be several releases throughout the semester, this is a small list of films that would be worth a trip to the movies.
