Senior Pat Poirier’s fingers flew across the frets of his electric guitar to produce the fan-favorite solo: Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.” Concurrently, Tanner Greer, junior economics major and vocalist, sings of liberty to the densely packed basement just two weeks after a past show had been halted by police.
The set, complete with splattered paint, neon-bulb lights and an encore of Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold,” was the formal introduction of Doghouse, an independent, Harrisonburg-formed band that plays “music for attractive listeners,” Ben Baker, a senior international business major and guitarist, said.
The band’s members span four academic years with Chase Huff, sophomore management major and bassist, and Jackson Greer, freshman computer science major and drummer, rounding out the stage. The affiliation of each member can be attributed to their involvement in the JMU chapter of Phi Gamma Nu (PGN), a professional business organization.
Alex McMillen, sophomore hospitality major and president of PGN, said Doghouse’s formation can be credited to the tightness of the organization.
“It’s a group of buddies that know how to play some music and have some shared interests,” McMillen said. “Once the idea came about, and once their minds were kind of made up, there was no looking back.”
Support from the organization toward the band was most evident in its Friday night set, which took place in an a cappella group's house's basement belonging to Exit245. No matter what project a member tries to start, there’s always an influx of support, Huff said.
Throughout the crowd, brothers and sisters of the band could be seen wearing “Doghouse” T-shirts, a simple design with the band’s name created by a fellow member and unveiled to the band that night.
Doghouse has channeled the creative side of other PGN members, Huff said. Also noticed throughout the March 24 set was a phone light, film camera setup that spanned the screaming crowd capturing Doghouse chants, barks and close-up portraits of the band performing.
“It’s such an awesome addition to have to this organization,” McMillen said. “We love just getting to see our own members show off their artistic and creative talents.”
Freshman English major Isabel Henderson sought out Doghouse band for a new, local band experience and attended the show. Upon learning the group was affiliated with PGN, Henderson said, “frats should all have a band.”
The creative outlet’s ability to draw in supporters was proven at a St. Patrick’s Day concert before police interruption. While a social fraternity hosted their own party across the lawn from PGN, attendees began to cross over to the Doghouse crowd because of the live music, Poirier said.
Both Poirier and Huff agreed that music acts will soon become the “name of the game” for JMU-based social functions, noting Harrisonburg’s general appreciation for live music. This may give the organization an upper hand in drawing in viewers as opposed to organizations that don’t have an act of this type, McMillen said.
“It’s not the typical frat music that gets played every time,” Huff said. “People are just going to be excited for something different.”
In tune with PGN’s philanthropic theme and fulfilling a need for live music, Doghouse will accompany the Shady Trace Band, Dancing Dukes and more at Relay for Life’s main event April 28. According to the organization, from 5:00pm-1:45am participants will walk laps around a track while enjoying entertainment and fundraising for the American Cancer Society.
The energy of Doghouse assisted Relay for Life in choosing the band for the main event, the organization said. As the ultimate relay can extend into the early hours of the morning, bands with a contagious liveliness, such as Doghouse, assists walkers in striving for further financial goals.
“We didn’t build Doghouse to give back in that way, the opportunity presented itself,” Huff said. Being able to give back “is just super rewarding.”
With the set scheduled for later this month, the group’s looking for more opportunities this semester to play before Baker and Poirier graduate. While the band’s in discussion about original songs, a potential practice with Tim Miller, JMU vice president for student affairs, and collaborations, the future of Doghouse is uncertain.
Despite the fear of an unwritten future, Huff affirmed a reunion is more than likely if the group “all stays relatively proficient throughout the year.” An aspiration for the band is a returning show in next year’s “Battle of the Bands” hosted by JMU’s University Program Board (UPB).
“I know they would be thrilled to get to perform for as many people as possible and they really want to grow their audience and fanbase,” McMillen said. “Maybe gigs like The Golden Pony, Crayola [House]. I know a lot of bands do that.”
Despite a need to perform in heavily visited Harrisonburg venues, Doghouse differs from other independent acts in the Valley by its sole joy of creating music, which is a rarity, Baker said. Instead of reaching for money or fame with its talent, the group instead seeks to create a fun, high-energy environment in both practices and shows.
“We want the crowd to just be as involved as we are,” Poirier said. The band strived to achieve this feat March 24 by a mix of popular covers, solos and discussion between songs.
“They seemed, like, very excited to be there,” Henderson said about Friday’s show. “You could tell that they liked what they were doing.”
For Huff, being self-taught musicians and having a deep appreciation for music across the band further increases the authenticity of the group. While Doghouse recognizes anyone has the ability to form a similar band, they don’t fall into competitiveness that may cause tension among members, Huff said.
As to why people should care about Doghouse, McMillen concluded that its passion and unique talent is worth coming out to a show for.
“They really love interacting with fans and getting to know people on a personal level that they might have not met before they started playing,” McMillen said.
Huff said, the group will continue accomplishing as much as they can, beginning with the Relay for Life show this month.
“I’ve heard people in person be like, ‘I’m an attractive listener of Doghouse,’” Poirier said. “Yes, you certainly are.”
CORRECTION (4/6/2023 10:05 p.m.): A previous version of the article falsely stated that the March 24 show occurred at a PGN-affiliated house. A correction has now been made to state the show occurred at an Exit245 house. A previous version also stated that the St. Patrick's day event was a PGN affiliated party, when, in fact, it was a Doghouse performance.