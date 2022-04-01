Indie rock trio Wallows has returned with their sophomore album, “Tell Me That It’s Over,” their first full-length project since 2019.
Wallows, consisting of Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston and Dylan Minnette, have remained a topic of conversation in the indie rock music scene, despite having not released an album in nearly three years.
At only 10 tracks, “Tell Me That It’s Over” is a somewhat brief album. Its highlights include the singles “I Don’t Want to Talk,” “Especially You” and “At the End of the Day.”
Lead single “I Don’t Want to Talk” is extremely similar to Wallows’ previous work. Other than some unique instrumentals such as whistling and harmonicas, the track doesn’t stray away too much from their typical style. The production and vocal methods are relatively the same — for instance, the vocalists consistently sing in a lower range, to a point where it occasionally sounds almost monotone. However, it seems to be their signature style, and it works.
“At the End of the Day,” the third release from this project, takes a more electronic and poppier approach — definitely a sign of a new musical direction for the band. The production combined with the romantic lyrics seem like something straight out of an ’80s movie, but Wallows pulls it off well.
The three singles are satisfying on their own but are even better when combined with the rest of the album. They each have unique qualities yet remain cohesive due to the similar instrumentals and vocal styles.
As for the deep cuts, a few of them stand out more than the others.
The first track, “Hard to Believe,” kicks off the album with a burst of energy. Initially, the track consists of only violins and vocals, then the beat builds up to the first verse. Heavy drums and guitar come in, making the song more upbeat and entertaining to listen to. It’s a decent introduction to the project, however, it doesn’t seem to truly reflect how it will sound. While “Hard to Believe” does work with the other songs on the album, it may not be the best introduction.
“Permanent Price” is another track that stands out. A female background vocalist, Lydia Night, is featured throughout the chorus, adding a refreshing change about halfway through the project. The issue with this track, however, is that Night’s voice can barely be heard. While it’s not clear whether this was intentional or not, it would’ve worked better if her vocals blended a bit more with Minnette’s. If the vocals blended more in the production, they could have incorporated harmonies, for example, to further elevate the song.
One of the most interesting songs on this project is “Hurts Me.” It’s similar to “At the End of the Day” with upbeat electronic instrumentals, but the lyrics fall on the opposite end of the spectrum. It’s definitely one of the more melancholy songs, but it’s also got some of the strongest lyrics. The track takes the listener through a breakup with highlighted lines like “Losing control, I start to fold / Karma for heartbreak is really taking its toll.”
Arguably the best song on “Tell Me That It’s Over,” is the last track, “Guitar Romantic Search Adventure.” It ends a fun, upbeat album in a more relaxed way. The song’s verses mainly consist of acoustic guitar and vocals, a different feel compared to the other tracks, but it’s a fantastic way to end the album.
Overall, Wallows shows promising growth with their sophomore album. All 10 songs have extremely strong lyrics, production and are entertaining the whole way through. “Tell Me That It’s Over” is a move in the right direction for Wallows, but it still retains the trio’s signature sound. If their future albums continue to evolve the way they have in “Tell Me That It’s Over,” Wallows has a bright future ahead of them.
