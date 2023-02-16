From the State Normal School for Women in Harrisonburg, to the State Teachers College at Harrisonburg, to Madison College, to James Madison University.
Through many decades, JMU, its campus and its student body evolved and grew to create an expansive legacy. Though the names of the school and its students can change, there are some things that remain constant — even some of the families.
Gary Butler: ‘Bleeding purple’
Five generations, 22 people.
The Butler family legacy of Dukes started in the 1920s with Helen Bradley (’25) when JMU was still called the State Normal and Industrial School for Women, and Roy Gordon Butler (’48) was one of the first men to attend JMU on the GI Bill after World War II.
Gary Butler (’73) said he came to JMU to play basketball.
“That worked out well for me because I’m in the Hall of Fame,” Gary said.
He was a part of the first JMU basketball team, playing from 1968-’73, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.
During his senior year, Gary also witnessed the first football season and the start of the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs) in 1972.
Even back then, when the Dukes weren’t the team they are now, the MRDs still made a name for themselves, Gary said.
“We would go to places like William and Mary and they would beat us but they said ‘Yeah, but you got a nice band,’” he said, laughing. “Nobody wanted to hear ‘Yeah, you got a nice band put your football teams not very good.’”
During his time on the basketball team, Gary had career totals of 682 rebounds and 870 points and never missed a game besides part of one during his senior year because of a knee injury, according to JMU sports.
Gary said he was influenced by his older brother, who also attended JMU. The beginnings of this Duke legacy family carried over into the younger generations.
As a season ticket holder, Gary said he’s rarely missed a football game — home or away — and would bring his nieces and nephews to tailgate before games.
“The grandkids, particularly the nieces and the nephews, they’ve been bleeding purple because I’ve been taking them to games since they were knee high to adult,” Gary said. “So, like, they grew up with all the purple and streamers and all that kind of stuff.”
Gary also said he saw the football team move from playing at Godwin Hall to play in Bridgeforth Stadium after it was built.
Another big change Gary said he saw at JMU was the expansion of campus to the other side of Interstate-81.
“I'm happy to see us continue to grow and to be the number one university in the state of Virginia,” Gary said. “A lot of people didn't think that could happen against U.Va. or Virginia Tech but it's happening. And I'm very proud of that.”
Jon Higgins: ‘A strong sense of community’
The year’s 1997, and Jon Higgins (’01) sits down in Taylor Down Under on a Thursday morning with a blueberry muffin and a copy of The Breeze. This weekly practice became part of Higgins’ routine on his way to class during his freshman year, he said.
“I always loved to read the pats and darts,” Higgins said. “I was always looking for stories about the SGA, Honor Council … and just a general read, but I would always read it.”
One of many multigenerational families at JMU, Higgins said in an email to The Breeze that his grandmother, Mary Charles Robertson, was one of the first to attend Madison College after it was renamed in 1938. Thirty years later, Jon’s father, Horace Higgins, Jr. (’70), was in one of the first classes of men to attend Madison College, Jon wrote, as it became a co-ed institution.
Though Jon said his family attending the university didn’t have a direct impact on his decision to study at JMU, it sparked some interest that made it stand out to him more as he considered his future.
“I think it was just a bit of intrigue in the school, but I think the school profile kind of fit me, in that it was a small town in the middle of the mountains,” Jon said. “The school is an important part of [the Harrisonburg] community, which I liked. Unlike an urban type of school, it has a college-town feel.”
After graduating from a small private high school in Waverly, Virginia, Jon said he was excited to make his way to JMU and expand his horizons, which began when he moved into Weaver Hall, his freshman dorm.
“Walking down that corridor down the center of the Village, it was just like I had arrived,” Jon said. “Everybody was super happy [and] it was just like the heavens kind of opened … There was a strong sense of community from the early days, and that just grew as the years passed.”
While he was a student, Jon majored in business and said he was involved on campus as an investigator for the Honor Council; the student body later elected him as president of the council.
Jon also met his wife, Allyson Higgins (’01), in one of his first classes at JMU, as well as some of their best friends that the two of them still see today. In fact, Jon said he and two other JMU couples have held dinners with one another once a month for about the past 15 years — a feat he said was “pretty powerful” and representative of the lasting relationships that come from JMU.
Jon and Allyson have been together for 19 years and have three daughters, he said, twin 14-year-olds and high school freshmen, as well as an 11-year-old. Back in the fall, Jon said, the family visited Harrisonburg for JMU field hockey’s game against Wake Forest. He said his run around campus earlier that day and seeing how it’s grown over the years was “impressive.”
“I was totally blown away with the campus because it’s kind of, honestly, it's what I remember, but it's so much better,” Jon said. “Maybe it's like I have rose-colored glasses on, but … I was like I would want to go here more than when I wanted to go there last time.”
Now that Jon’s nephew, Sam Higgins, was accepted to join the class of 2027, Jon said he’ll have even more opportunities to visit the ’Burg. His oldest daughters have also expressed interest in coming to JMU, he said, and returning stirs up similar feelings from when he first walked through the Village on move-in day in 1997.
“It’s everything that I remember, it just seems a little more amplified,” Jon said. “Everything’s a little bit brighter and [there’s] a richer history.”
Jay Vance: ‘All part of the camaraderie’
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Forbes Center, the beginnings of Greek Row, the second ESPN College GameDay and even attempting to bring a Lambda Chi chapter to JMU: The Vance family’s been there for it all.
That’s what happens when 12 family members all attend the same university over a span of 75 years.
Olga “Kandice” Vance was the first to start this Duke family legacy and graduated from Madison College in 1954 with a degree in business.
In 2010, Jay Vance (’83) and his wife, Lara (’18), brought his mother back to JMU to witness the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Forbes Center. While she was a student, Kandice was roommates with someone whose husband donated money to Forbes. This is why it was important to the family that Kandice come back to JMU for this monumental event, Jay said.
Kandice, Jay and Lara also saw JMU’s production of “Rent” in November and said it was “so impressive” and the cast “did a great job.” Jay said they wish they were able to attend more shows, but because they currently live in North Carolina, it’s difficult for them to get back to JMU frequently.
Thinking back to when he attended JMU, Jay recalled a time when he and his friends would submit Halloween photos to The Breeze. He said it was a fairly popular thing for everyone in your dorm to get dressed up and take a photo to submit to the paper and the yearbook.
Jay also said he remembers having to walk under the interstate for the first time after Godwin Hall was built and he said he remembers that “being a big event,” as well as being on campus the year after Greek Row was built.
While Jay said he ultimately wasn’t a part of Greek life while he was at JMU, he did try to start a chapter of the Lambda Chi Fraternity.
There were 30 guys who were close friends living in Hanson Hall, Jay said, and they got together and decided they wanted to start a Lambda Chi chapter at JMU for charity. Jay said three of them were able to travel to the east coast and go to different Lambda Chi houses. Everything was ready for them to bring a chapter to JMU, Jay said, and they thought they were in a good position to be founding fathers of the JMU chapter.
“And then the guy turned to me he goes, ‘Okay, well, you guys have to open it up to the whole campus,’” Jay said. “There was like 150 guys that showed up at this meeting, and we were like, wait, these are the 30 guys who want to be the Founding Fathers because oh no, we have to interview all these people.”
Because of this, Jay said they ultimately stepped away from the organization and when the Lambda Chi chapter was formed, they were not a part of it.
Since their time away from JMU, Jay and Lara said they still make sure to come back a couple times a year for basketball and football games. As 10 year season ticket holders, Jay said, they’ve been to all the football championship games.
“All of that shapes [you],” Lara said. “It's just all part of the camaraderie and it's the people that we met were just incredible. It's just such good times and memories.”
Lara and Jay also attended JMU’s second ESPN College GameDay in 2017.
“JMU was a classic place to go, you know,” Jay said. “[It’s a] small town and well represented that day.”
Unfortunately, Jay said, they missed the first GameDay in 2015 because they gave their tickets away. Jay said he remembers driving past campus during GameDay and seeing all the commotion and ESPN trailers.
“That’s why we knew we had to go back a second time,” Jay said.
In addition to Jay, Lara and Kandice graduating from JMU, Jay’s sister and sister-in-law are Dukes as well. Jay and Lara also have six children who’ve graduated JMU and a current sophomore.
Jay said it was a mixture of the kids both feeling at home at JMU as well as wanting to continue on the family legacy.
The first of the children to attend was Maddie who completed her undergrad in 2015 and then got her Masters of Art in Teaching Degree (MAT) in 2016. After Maddie got accepted, the family started visiting more altogether and all the kids always loved it, Lara said.
“All the rest were like well, you know ‘We have to go to JMU, how can anybody not go,’” Lara said, laughing.
Their last daughter and current sophomore, Macie, was torn between JMU and Virginia Tech, Jay said, but she ultimately knew if she got accepted to JMU that’s where she wanted to be.
“I think they all had a little bit of an influence,” Jay said. “I mean, again, I started a long time ago with my mom, but it was important to me.”
Robin Goodman: ‘JMU made a difference to us’
Despite her family having eight diplomas signed by four different JMU presidents — Tyler Miller, Ron Carrier, Linwood Rose and Jonathan Alger — Robin Goodman (’83) said the university “still felt the same” after witnessing the campus grow through three generations of Dukes.
Robin’s mother-in-law graduated from Madison College in 1951, later followed by Robin and her husband Clement Goodman (’84), their two children and their son-in-law.
After graduating, Robin and Clement were still very much involved with the school through various organizations, clubs and donations.
They spent eight years on the Parent’s Council, Robin said, and she’s spent time on the advisory council for the Alumni Association and served as a foundation and board member for Women for Madison, among other things.
Robin and Clement have also established a faculty endowment in the College of Business as well as faculty fellowship used to help aid in faculty research across the university. They’ve also donated to Hartman Hall and have the Athletic Director’s suite in the Atlantic Union Bank Center named after their family.
“It feels really good to give back,” Robin said. “We wanted to make a difference because we thought, you know, JMU made a difference to us.”
Robin said she enjoys that everyone in her family chose to go down different paths at JMU.
“It shows that JMU isn’t just a one, you know, a school for one thing,” Robin said. “There are a lot of diversity and things like that.”
Robin and Clement both went through the College of Business while their son was a biology major and their daughter a media arts and design (SMAD) major. Both kids and her son-in-law took an entrepreneurship class, Robin said, and she enjoyed seeing them share that experience.
Robin said they never pushed their kids to attend JMU, rather, they pushed them not to go because they wanted their kids to find the university that was truly right for them. However, she said the kids did grow up frequently visiting JMU and cheating on the Dukes at football and basketball games.
“The only place [my son] wanted to go was JMU,” Robin said. “He actually had a teacher in the third or fourth grade that went to JMU and we always say we think that she actually influenced him more than we did.”
The oldest Goodman child was at JMU when it turned 100 years old and Robin said her daughter was in a photo in The Breeze where students spelled out “100” on the Quad.
Robin also reflected fondly on her time at JMU while “Uncle Ron” was president from 1971-’98.
“We called him Uncle Ron because that's what the kids called him, all the students, because he really was,” Robin said. “When he was there he really did come out and sit with us and eat at D-Hall and walk among the students. He did that a lot. That was just his personality.”
From being involved in various JMU councils and clubs, Robin said the family’s gotten to know a lot of the university presidents on a personal level. Robin said she feels like “half of our family is in Harrisonburg.”
Now, Robin and Clement continue to come to JMU for football games and their circle has grown to include their children’s friends as well.
“So, we had our place and they had theirs,” Robin said. “I mean, it’s been kind of nice to hear their experiences along with ours. We share stories with them and laugh about them and they share stories with us.”
Bob Woodington: ‘Like home’
Not every JMU experience is the same, but for Bob Woodington (’92) and his family, he said the similarities run deep.
Bob married his wife, Sara Woodington (’92) after they graduated from JMU together in the ’90s. Bob was an art major with a concentration in printmaking, and Sara studied music like her mother, Keri (’62), did as a student of Madison College. Bob’s sister, Teri Christiansen (’96), was also a Duke.
Now, Bob and Sara’s twin children, Kyn Dread and Marian Woodington, are seniors studying printmaking and music education — just like their parents. To top it off, he added, Bob and Kyn shared the same printmaking professor, Jack McCaslin.
With a family history at JMU, Bob said, the decision for Kyn and Marian to follow in their parents’ footsteps was easy. Kyn only applied to JMU; Marian applied to the University of Virginia in addition to JMU, but she ultimately decided to become a full-fledged Duke for “the atmosphere [and] the friendliness of all the students and faculty that she met — kind of everything about it,” Bob said.
These qualities are ones Bob said he and Sara helped make JMU feel “like home,” but also aspects of the university Kyn and Marian eventually got to see firsthand, just like other multigenerational families Bob said he knows.
Bob, who now lives in Midlothian, Virginia, said he’s able to return to JMU frequently. He’ll visit his children in addition to attending homecoming events and football games as well as connecting with other alumni from Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity he was involved in as a student, he said.
Recalling some experiences from his time at JMU, Bob described a comic strip series he worked on each week for The Breeze in the early ’90s called “Trevor the Tree Frog.”
“I had done several strips and someone wrote in a letter to the editor to complain about how bad my strip was,” Bob said. “[The editorial staff] responded basically with ‘Submit something and we'll review it,’ and then they did, and they got their strip in. And then they had to write a letter because everybody was complaining about their strip — hilarious.”
As he reflected on how his experiences compare to his children’s, Bob echoed what many others said: Despite how the school has transformed, the sense of community and nostalgia is inescapable.
“It’s definitely changed, right? But in many ways, it’s stayed the same,” Bob said. “It’s hard to describe because it sounds corny, but ultimately, it becomes a part of you in a lot of ways … You talk to the people, you talk to the students and it feels the same, you know? It feels like you could be just going to take a class next semester yourself when you go back.”