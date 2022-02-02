Sophomore Kendall Carnegie walks into JMU’s University Recreation Center (UREC) with a Bluetooth speaker, ready to blast Korean pop music.
Once a week, Carnegie meets with Moong Crew, the dance team she founded last year. After meeting in the UREC lobby, Moong Crew’s members reconvene in a group exercise room and begin their practice. Watching themselves dance in a large mirror, their shoes sharply squeak on the floor, wet from the snow they walked through earlier that day. They sing along to the song of the routine they’re learning, perfectly reciting lyrics that are in Korean — a language none of them speak.
JMU is home to several dance teams that typically focus on conceiving and performing original choreography. Moong Crew, on the other hand, defines itself as a “K-pop cover dance team,” forgoing original dances to record videos of themselves performing choreography originated by Korean pop performers.
K-pop has gained notoriety in Western culture within the past 10 years. Korean groups like BTS and BLACKPINK have established themselves as household names worldwide through their catchy, upbeat music and flashy music videos.
Even more notorious are K-pop’s fervent fans. Known for their fierce dedication, K-pop fans defend the groups against naysayers on social media and ensure their favorite groups chart on the American Billboard Hot 100 by mass-streaming their songs. Although K-pop fans are seemingly inescapable online, finding fellow K-pop fans in real life can be intimidating, Carnegie said.
“I had been thinking about it my freshman year,” Carnegie said of her initial apprehension toward launching a K-pop dance team. Although Carnegie previously curated an Instagram account dedicated to solo covers of K-pop dances, assembling a team in a new environment was daunting.
“I just didn’t get the courage because I thought nobody at JMU likes K-pop or maybe everybody thinks it’s weird,” Carnegie said.
Last fall, Carnegie said she felt spontaneous and promoted auditions for the then-nameless group on Instagram. She requested that auditioners learn the choreography to several K-pop songs: “LALISA” by Lisa, “I Can’t Stop Me” by Twice and “Candy” by Baekyun.
Vini Tran, a freshman, heard about the auditions through a friend. Tran became a K-pop fan in 2015 after being introduced to BTS and EXO, eventually picking up some Korean vocabulary. A few days after auditioning, Tran and four initial other members were accepted into the group out of the seven auditioners.
Sophomore Angelina Nguyen said the group bonded quickly, happy to find a community that not only knew about K-pop’s music and choreography but could discuss K-pop memes and scandals.
“It’s given me a chance to appreciate myself and love myself even more, and it’s given me a sense of creativity,” Tran said. “K-pop is like a spark; that’s the best way I can explain it.”
After her induction into the group, Tran used her familiarity with the Korean language to conceive a name for the fledgling dance crew. She pitched “Moong Crew,” a reference toward the Korean sound of a dog barking — an ode to JMU’s mascot: the Duke Dog.
Although everyone on the budding team possessed a raw passion for dance, working together for the first time proved to be challenging, Tran said. At their first rehearsal, the crew assembled to learn an entire dance together. As the practice continued, disagreements pertaining to different movements, placement and stylistic details arose. Wanting to make the most out of their time, Tran said, Moong Crew modified their rehearsal process.
K-pop musicians often record and post videos of themselves performing their choreography in rehearsal studios. Moong Crew uses this to their advantage and assigns each member a specific part and timestamp to learn before their next practice. Moong Crew members then flip these videos and slow down the footage’s speed, mimicking the performers’ movements as though it were a tutorial.
“We mainly come to practice to make sure our spacing is correct,” Tran said, regarding Moong Crew’s current rehearsal process.
At their latest meeting Jan. 28, the crew convened in a group exercise room in UREC to run through their latest assigned dance. Crouching down to the ground, they performed frog-inspired choreography to K-pop song “Naughty Boy” by PENTAGON, equipped with an umbrella and a frog hat.
Nguyen, the team’s manager, sat directly in front of them and simultaneously played the original music video on a laptop to check their accuracy. Even for the first collective run-through of the choreography, the crew danced precisely in sync.
The group’s efforts go beyond simply learning the choreography. Moong Crew records recreations of each song’s music video and posts them on the affiliated YouTube channel.
“The filming thing is quite new to us,” Nguyen, who’s also in charge of the video production process, said. “We do full runs, and we do the camera work and then we’ll do pieces of parts where we think we can get a better shot.”
To prepare for filming, Moong Crew members coordinate their outfits to match the original K-pop video’s aesthetic. Then, they scout a location, often opting for outdoor areas on campus that provide optimal lighting like the Atlantic Union Bank Center parking lot or King Hall. Freshman and Moong Crew member Erica Jegels said performing in outdoor locations can often lead to tricky situations while performing. Jegels, who joined the group after conducting a research project on K-pop dance style, said the crew experienced difficulties filming a cover for “Hey Mama” by EXO.
“We create the best memories when we were filming,” Jegels said. “[Performing outdoors] was crazy because there were people walking by, and everyone was getting nervous, and then the Starships started getting in the freaking camera.”
Although the members of Moong Crew bond over their adulation for everything K-pop, others may be wary to delve into the controversial world of K-pop fandom. Fans are known to harass people online who don’t enjoy certain groups, sometimes even doxxing people — publishing a target’s private information such as addresses and phone numbers online — as they see fit.
Zoe McDowell, a sophomore Moong Crew member, said most people are cynical toward K-pop fans.
“There is that negative stereotype of, ‘Oh, they’re crazy or toxic or whatever,’” McDowell said. “But I think in reality, the amount of fans that are actually like that is really small … In reality, it’s like me, Vini [and] Angelina. We’re normal.”
Going forward, the group hopes to meet with other K-pop cover groups — Carnegie has compiled a list of over 30 cover groups in Northern Virginia. They’re also focusing on expanding their membership, even toward those who may not be familiar with K-pop.
“We’re always looking for new people to dance with us, to help us out,” Tran said. “Everyone’s welcome to join whether you’re a student, whether you’re faculty. No matter your gender or sexuality or anything. Everyone’s welcome.”
Contact Jake Dodohara at dodohajh@dukes.jmu.edu .