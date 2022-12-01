The 2022 midterms are over, and among a multitude of historic outcomes and close races, there was an outpour of youth voter turnout.
According to day-after estimates from the Center for information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University’s Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, 27% of young people (ages 18-29) turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm election, which was the second most in the last three decades, with the highest being 28% in 2018. In light of historic turnout, the significance of the youth vote grows as politicians cater their platforms to the interests of the younger generation, according to an article from The Washington Post.
“Issues that impact us are on the ballot, from the top of the ticket to city council and school board races,” Gia Yoder, JMU College Democrats president, said. Yoder is a former staff writer for The Breeze. “From labor rights to protecting reproductive health, voting is one of the primary ways we can impact change in the world we will soon inherit, and I think it is so important that we vote with the knowledge that the decisions made today will not only impact us, but the generations that come after. We should all want to leave this world a little better than we found it.”
Young voters are motivated by a myriad of issues. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, people ages 18-29 were the only age group to cite abortion as their top priority in the midterms, according to a CIRCLE analysis of a 2022 Edison Research National Election Pool exit poll. Inflation and gun control were also cited as important policies among younger voters.
Increased youth turnout at the polls could also be attributed to the influence of politics on social media and the internet. An August 2016 study by the Journal of Communications found that Facebook can be used to increase voter turnout, producing gains in participation in excess of what has traditionally been found from face-to-face voter contact. Overall turnout rates influenced by Facebook posts ranged from 15.8% to 24.3%, which were larger than those generated through in-person means, which were in the 3%-5% and 5%-8% range, respectively.
Michael Turturro, a sophomore at JMU and a first-time voter this year, said the rise of “political discourse and political content creators” on Twitter and YouTube introduced him to politics and inspired him to keep up to date on current issues, as well as participate in the midterms and vote for the first time.
“I think the internet definitely plays a big part, not just for campaign ads, but also people are seeing others promote politicians or political views and getting more interested as a result,” Turturro said. “I also think a lot of young people feel a little disenfranchised with the political landscape and feel that most politicians don’t really represent their interests anymore, so many want to get involved in order to change that.”
The internet is just one of many things that influenced young people to vote this November. Yoder said both the College Democrats and College Republicans approached students on campus and informed them about a recently passed Virginia law that allows for same-day voter registration, which provided voters at polling locations with provisional ballots to participate in the election.
“Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Harrisonburg, all hubs of major universities, had the top three highest share of provisional ballots in the state. These are students who otherwise would not have voted at all,” Yoder said, citing a November 2022 study by the Virginia Public Access Project. “My hope is that as we continue to improve and understand how to run same-day registration and how to make sure students are aware of it, we’ll see even higher turnout.”
Besides political organizations on campus, other grassroots political groups across the country play a vital role in getting younger people to vote as well.
Turturro said tactics such as calling and door knocking and other voter drives within Harrisonburg and on campus helped both him and other college students he knew to get out and vote. Turturro noted that politicians themselves are encouraging younger people to vote, highlighting how in 2020, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-New York) livestream of the video game Among Us introduced him and his peers to a greater interest in politics and become more politically active.
While youth voter turnout is increasing, some barriers stand in the way of a more drastic increase, such as restrictive voting laws. Compared to 95% of seniors, only 63% of young people felt confident in their voter registration status, according to a study conducted by the Berkeley Institute for Young Americans (BIFYA). Many states, including Virginia, have laws that require a form of voter ID to register.
“Certain fringe groups [were] calling for the voting age to be raised or for restrictions to be put in place on who can access the ballot box,” Yoder said.
Tuturro said voter restriction bills, complemented by controversy over same-day voting and mail-in ballots, are among the many ways the youth vote among other minority demographics are “disenfranchised and silenced.” Along with that, students who spoke to The Breeze agreed the government should play a larger part in bringing younger people out to vote.
“I think the government as a whole could do a better job at getting younger people to vote and making it easier,” freshman Dalton DiFondi said. “The last three weeks before the midterms I always saw things on social media like ‘Go vote’ but it really doesn’t help. I think it would be much more impactful if the government cleaned things up and provided more information on the voting process.”
DiFondi said he wasn’t able to vote because he wasn’t registered in his home state of New York on time and that he wasn’t “too knowledgeable on the process of doing so.” This motivated him, he said, to be more politically involved and prepare for the 2024 elections.
Lack of involvement, promotion and information from the government around voting is a problem that can hinder a large number of potential youth voters. This can be seen in the results from the same study conducted by the BIFYA: Compared to seniors, 18- to 24-year-old voters are approximately 20% to 25% less likely to know how to fill out a ballot, register to vote, find their polling place and research information on candidates and issues on the ballot.
For DiFondi, the government “could help increase youth turnout” but “falls short of succeeding to the extent that it definitely could.”
While lack of help from the government certainly plays a big part in why youth turnout isn’t as big as it could be, there’s more than one force at play. A September 2020 study by the Journal of Youth Studies found there was “a strong negative relationship between active engagement with political content on Snapchat … and political interest” among young voters. The study demonstrates that overexposure of political campaigns and policies on social media can lead to lower voter turnout, as well as play a particular role into which policies are on the mind of potential voters and how they might react to them.
“Right now, I think the news cycle on social media makes people a bit too hyper-focused on whatever is the hot button topic of the day rather than realizing that our political system encompasses all of that at once,” Yoder said. “I hope that we continue to see Gen Z’s presence as a political force grow, but I think that’ll require some serious effort to make sure people remain engaged with the electoral process beyond just the 24-hour news cycle.”
Yoder said trending issues aren’t the only ones at hand, and latching onto bills or candidates solely on one policy may not always be the best way of handling the political landscape where all of these issues must take equal focus in order to be addressed, she added.
Despite these obstacles, more than eight million young Americans were newly eligible to vote in 2022, according to a July 2022 study by CIRCLE. The same study reported that young voters will diversify the electorate and voter interests, which could become a deciding factor in tight races during future elections.
While voting is “not a glamorous activity,” Yoder said, it’s still important, and she encourages all to go out and vote and to participate in democracy. She also called it “the most valuable responsibility we shoulder as citizens,” as a handful of votes can end up making a big impact.
“I understand being disillusioned with the Electoral College, or feeling that your vote won’t matter in a statewide race unless you live in a battleground state,” Yoder said, “but when control of the United States House of Representatives is being determined by a few seats and one of those seats was separated by a few hundred votes, it’s time for us to acknowledge that every single vote counts.”