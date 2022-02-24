The November air was cold, but that didn’t stop the congregation from meeting outside in the parking lot of Zion Mennonite Church. They’ve been meeting outside since the onset of the pandemic, with a microphone system set up and song books rolled outside on a small cart.
Congregants socialize before the service and share blankets to protect from the cold. They wear jeans and jackets with hats, gloves, scarves and anything else to keep them warm. Families bring blankets and foldable chairs to sit on during the service. Children sometimes play with quiet toys while the adults sing and worship.
Zion Church is located in Broadway, Virginia, not far from Harrisonburg and Eastern Mennonite University — a deep history of faith that lies just outside of the JMU bubble. Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) is located just 2 miles from JMU; the campus is small, with less than 900 undergraduate students. However, its recruiting spans the East Coast.
Many Mennonites come to EMU for college and stay in Harrisonburg after they graduate. That's just what Elwood Yoder did.
Yoder was born and raised in northeast Ohio but met his wife at EMU. They’ve both been in the area ever since. All three of Yoder’s children graduated from EMU, and he continues to be an active part of the Mennonite community at Zion.
A rolling cart of song books outside invites patrons to browse during the service, their harmonies floating through the open air like a well-rehearsed choir.
Caleb Schrock-Hurst explained how Mennonites weren’t allowed to use instruments for many years, so they built up a skill for harmonizing. Singing is an important part of their culture, with many songs creating a shared musical culture, he said.
The service at Zion is about one hour each Sunday, but members are slow to leave. They socialize, help clean up or let their kids continue to play for some 15 minutes after the service ends.
Even in the cold weather, there’s still a large number of members who attend to share in worship. Piper explained how, while not everyone thinks exactly the same, members share a love for Jesus — and religion is what unites them.
Breaking from tradition
The congregation is open with one another. When Lori Friesen was welcomed into membership, she shared the story of her mental health concerns and how, for many years, anxiety ruled her life.
Friesen grew up in Canton, Ohio, and eventually left her home church. Her church back in Ohio left the official Mennonite Church USA when the Mennonites chose to acknowledge LGBTQ relationships, she said.
Friesen said she felt the unity of the church was more important than the issue and chose to remain in the faith and find a new church instead of staying with her disaffiliated home church.
She moved to Harrisonburg in 2012 for a seminary at EMU. She met her husband and started a family in the area.
“The Mennonite community [has] quite a few transplants,” Friesen said.
Friesen said Zion now feels like her home church, despite her Ohio roots. She’s now on the pastoral team and is the minister of care.
During the service, Friesen mentioned people in the congregation for whom the other congregants should pray and congratulated those with accomplishments both big and small.
Both Piper’s and Friesen’s stories contradict the traditional view of a strict church. They said Zion is an accepting church, eager to welcome anyone. Harrisonburg’s Mennonites are embracing diversity within their congregations, from acknowledging LGBTQ relationships to having a female pastor. Sarah Piper is the first female pastor of Zion Church.
“I think that in the Mennonite church, there's a huge amount of diversity,” Piper said. “You have some churches like us that are really seeking to be intentional about holding to the unity that God gives us — that we believe God gives us — that's over and above our diversity.”
This acceptance is a cornerstone of the Anabaptist tradition, from which the Mennonite tradition was birthed: Anabaptists want people who want to be there.
Schrock-Hurst said the cornerstone of Anabaptism lies in public proclamation of one’s faith — choosing to be baptized as an adult. Anabaptists believe consenting adults should choose to follow God as opposed to being forced into the religion.
“Following God is a difficult and conscious decision,” Schrock-Hurst said.
Schrock-Hurst explained that Mennonites value choosing one’s religion as an adult rather than being baptized as a baby. They find this to be an important way to follow God, he said, as they all make the conscious decision to become a part of the church.
“You accept faith as an adult, and then you join the Christian community,” Schrock-Hurst said.
The Mennonites also reject the idea of a top-down order. In Mennonite Conference USA, the central conference of the Mennonite faith, there’s no central head of the faith who rules over each church; instead, each congregation makes their own decisions on who’ll lead them.
The movements that have come out of the Anabaptist tradition follow a similar structure to many Protestant denominations of Christianity, wherein central conferences may set doctrinal standards but don’t regulate at the level of each church. Large leeway is given to individual churches in how they present, preach and proselytize their faith.
“We want people to choose their own pastor. We want them to be able to worship in their own way,” Schrock-Hurst said. “We want them to be able to read scripture together in a community and then do what they think following God is.”
Schrock-Hurst said Mennonites favor an individualized approach to their faith. Yet, with individualism comes a lack of total unification, he said.
“The positive side of leaving that Catholic hierarchy is: communities can determine for themselves what it means to follow God faithfully,” Schrock-Hurst said. “The downside to that is there is not a hierarchical structure, and so the church has split into different groups many, many times.”
Branches of the same tree
Because there’s no top-down leadership, there are many different kinds of Mennonites. Schrock-Hurst is an Old Order Mennonite, meaning his family has German heritage and migrated to the U.S. directly from Germany.
Many Mennonites moved to the U.S. for religious freedom and economic prosperity — “it’s all about farming,” Yoder said. He added that the Mennonites aren’t “unique in their desire to migrate” for these reasons. Like others escaping religious persecution in Europe, the Mennonites migrated to Pennsylvania colonies.
“When the Cumberland Valley opened up,” Yoder said, “Mennonites packed up and moved, just like anybody else.”
Many settled in the Shenandoah Valley because of the rich farmlands.
These communities have continued to grow ever since they settled here. Eastern Mennonite School was founded in 1917 as a six-week Bible study and has grown to an elementary, middle and high school in the area. Eastern Mennonite University also grew and now has both a traditional four-year undergraduate program and a seminary program for those interested in becoming a pastor.
Also under the Mennonite umbrella are General Conference Mennonites, who migrated to the Russian Empire first then came to the U.S., Schrock-Hurst said. These two groups joined together in 2001, but there are many differences in culture, as the General Conference Mennonites incorporate elements of Russian history into their religion.
Schrock-Hurst explained that many of the General Conference Mennonites migrated out West as they came to the U.S. more than 100 years after the Old Order Mennonites. There’s a small chance that a Mennonite currently living in Harrisonburg has roots in the general conference, he said.
Schrock-Hurst said many of the Mennonites in Harrisonburg are Old Order Mennonites, including himself.
In Dayton, Virginia, plain clothes Mennonites — who fall under the umbrella of Old Order Mennonites — are more common. They wear plain clothes — also referred to as plain dress — including traditional bonnets and modest wear, and they don’t drive cars or use technology. The use of plain dress is common to several Anabaptist-descended traditions.
Schrock-Hurst explained that Old Order Mennonites feel this is the best way to follow Jesus, as an important value in the Mennonite community is simplicity. They believe in separating themselves from what other Christian sects are doing.
The Old Order Mennonites in Harrisonburg separated doctrinally from the Virginia Mennonite Conference — a sub-conference of Mennonite Conference USA — in the 1880s due to differences in whether Sunday school should be allowed.
Schrock-Hurst said the Old Order felt as though Sunday school put them in the same category as other Christian religions and therefore were opposed to it. The Virginia Mennonite Conference, which Schrock-Hurst is a part of, still incorporates Sunday school.
All Mennonites value simplicity and nonconformity, but they express it in different ways, Schrock-Hurst said; he himself doesn’t subscribe to the typical lifestyle of Old Order or plain clothes Mennonites.
“I still very much aspire to simplicity and nonconformity; I am never gonna try and get super wealthy,” Schrock-Hurst said. “I am always gonna seek my motivations from the community and from the Bible, but I don't play that out in those plain clothes and dress.”
Schrock-Hurst also explained that Old Order practices are nuanced. Just because he wears normal clothing and uses the internet doesn’t mean all Old Order Mennonites do the same. Some use a car but still wear plain clothes. Some use a car but not the car radio. Each congregation has a slightly different belief in how to conduct their lives.
Despite these differences, Schrock-Hurst said each sect should continue to love thy neighbor.
Embracing the fundamentals
Schrock-Hurst said the Mennonite movement sees itself as a “renewal movement,” attempting to return to Jesus’ original plans. Mennonites want to return to a time “before we had a lot of wealth in the Catholic church … because that’s fundamentally not what Jesus was about,” Schrock-Hurst said.
Instead of valuing money or power, he said, the Mennonites value peace.
“My goal in life isn’t to get rich,” Schrock-Hurst said. “When Jesus says, ‘If you have an extra coat, give it to the poor,’ how do we live that out in our daily lives? That's an important question.”
Last year, Yoder retired from his job as a history teacher at Eastern Mennonite School, a private K-12 Mennonite school in Harrisonburg, to focus on writing his book, which he said focuses on the history of Mennonites in the Shenandoah Valley.
For Schrock-Hurst, the history of the Mennonite faith is rooted in rejecting a world filled with “malevolent forces.” He said he believes more Christians should return to their roots and embrace a fundamental teaching of Jesus — peace.
“Christianity, I really believe, is calling us [toward] living at peace with everyone,” Schrock-Hurst said. “Ultimately, I believe that peace comes with Jesus.”
Amy Needham, Charlotte Matherly and Jake Conley contributed to this story.
Contact Grace Feuchter at feuchtgi@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.