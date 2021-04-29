Graduation is just around the corner and — hopefully — the class of 2021 has received their purple and gold regalia. Some graduates may choose to add their own special touch by decorating their caps and some may even choose to make cap decorating a fun event to do with friends. However, it may be difficult to come up with creative ways to represent one’s personality or college experience.
In a sea of purple, here are a few ideas to make one’s cap stand out among the rest.
Memes
In the age of social media, there are sure to be many memorable memes that describe one’s college career. Whether it’s an inside joke with one’s friend group or a meme that perfectly encompasses the past four years, a cap decorated with a clever meme is sure to garner a few chuckles from the crowd. One can recreate the meme by painting it on the cap or they can simply print out the meme and glue it to the cap if one’s artistic skills aren’t great.
Inspirational quote
The inspirational quote is a classic graduation cap staple. In order to make it unique, pick a quote that has a special meaning and pick a fun font to paint it in. One can add other illustrations that surround the quote such as flowers or a creative pattern. A quote can also be incorporated into a more elaborate design with some of the other suggestions in this list.
Post-graduation plans
If one has a job or graduate program lined up for post-graduation, one can create their cap with nods to those next steps. For example, one can use the colors of their next university in the design or paint a symbol that represents either the university or company one’s moving on to. If one has no idea what’s next for them, that can also make for a light-hearted and funny cap. It may also help the graduate avoid potentially anxiety-inducing questions from relatives and classmates.
TV or movie reference
For those who are die-hard fans of specific TV shows or believe a movie quote encapsulates what they want to say, those references can make usually hilarious cap decorations. Some popular designs refer to “The Office” and “SpongeBob,” but one can stand out by choosing a show or film that’s unique to them.
Photo collage
Using photos of friends or moments from college is a great way to turn one’s cap into a keepsake that’ll remind them of their undergraduate career for years to come. There are many ways to create these photo collages on one’s cap, but they’re especially useful for the unartistic graduate who would rather print decorations than paint them. This design would also pair well with a quote.
3D embellishments
Lastly, a key element that can make one’s cap stand out is to use 3D decorations such as fake flowers, ribbons, gems or any other crafty item. These can easily be incorporated into any design and are easy to pick up at a local Michael’s. The embellishments can become the entire design or they can serve as accents or a creative border. Some graduates may even choose to place these decorations slightly off the cap to create an extended shape.
After four years of work and the struggles the pandemic has created for this year’s graduating class, making one’s graduation cap extra special is a creative way to celebrate. For the best results, be sure to plan out the design and practice any painting before putting it on the cap. Most of all, have fun and make this graduation one to remember.
