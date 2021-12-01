Starting his JMU career as an undergraduate in 1975, Mark Warner (’79, ’81, ’85 Ed. S) has left his mark after 40 years on campus — and now it’s time to say goodbye. The professor and former vice president for student affairs will retire at the end of this semester.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Warner held many different positions at JMU, from associate director for developmental programs to executive assistant to President Linwood Rose from 1998-2012.
As the vice president for student affairs, a role he took on in 1998, Warner was responsible for opening UPark, expanding residence halls to East Campus and Grace Street, expanding community-based learning through adding more opportunities to its Alternative Break Program, developing the Presidential Leadership Academy — a one week leadership seminar offered to club presidents that’s held after classes end in May — and expanding the University Recreation Center (UREC).
“My favorite part of being at JMU is working with students directly and watching them put their imprint on our campus,” Warner said. “One great example is Safe Rides. I got to watch students create that from the very beginning. And through their persistence, it’s still there, and it’s very successful.”
JMU alumna Riya Mehta (’03) said she met Warner her freshman year in a student leadership group and continued to build a relationship with him all the way to her senior year when she took his leadership class.
“He was one of my favorite professors because of his leadership style,” Mehta said. “I always say that he’s one of JMU’s greats, and if you’re lucky enough to meet him, your life is better because of it.”
Psychology professor Bill Evans has known Warner since 1995. He was introduced to Warner during his second year working at JMU by his wife Cyndi, and they’ve been good friends ever since. The two have written a book together, been to Europe four times and have gone to Israel together.
Even as Warner advanced in his career, Evans said Warner remained the same humble and respectable person he’s always been.
“It doesn’t matter the setting or who he is with — Mark is Mark,” Evans said. “He’s not trying to be someone he’s not. I knew Mark before he was senior vice president, while he was senior vice president and I know him now, and he’s never one who is trying to fit in. It’s very refreshing.”
After retiring from student affairs in 2018, Warner began to teach part time, and he currently teaches PSYC 326: Leadership and Personal Growth. He said his favorite part about teaching is the relationship he gets to establish with students.
“I enjoy being part of students’ lives and being able to learn with them,” Warner said. “I’ve always seen teaching as a partnership in the classroom, where the students and I are going to learn from each other and grow together.”
Mehta said her favorite part about Warner’s class was his approach to teaching. She said that every class, Warner would remind students that they can make a difference and are in control of making a plan for their life.
“He always told us to cultivate and share our talents and abilities and tried to teach us that you don’t have to wait until later in life to do things — you can start sharing your gifts early in life,” Mehta said.
Warner said leaving the student affairs position for teaching allowed him to create a new rhythm in his life. When he isn’t teaching, Warner can be found serving the Harrisonburg community. He is on the boards for Cued In and the Explore More Discovery Museum and spends time doing community work at his church. He also enjoys spending time with his three granddaughters, woodworking, fishing and golfing.
Although he isn’t as active at JMU anymore, Warner said he’s grateful for the way JMU has positively impacted him and that he plans to stay involved through guest lecturing, supporting his colleagues and enjoying the university’s athletics and arts.
“I spent six years as a student and the next 37 working at JMU,” Warner said. “I had all these wonderful opportunities, and I loved the culture — I loved being part of the JMU experience. JMU has enriched my life in every aspect. I’ve been so fortunate to be a member of this community.”
Both Evans and Mehta said JMU wouldn’t be what it is today without Warner. Evans said Warner has had a far-reaching impact on campus — for example, Warner Commons is named after him, and he suggested the internal structure for the Student Success Center.
“It’s hard to pinpoint one individual [that’s] responsible for the culture of door holding at JMU, but it would not surprise me one bit if Mark was one of the primary initiators of that,” Evans said. “He wants people to feel welcome at JMU. When I think about JMU and the welcoming atmosphere and the holding doors, that is Mark Warner. He has integrity and life experience, and he’s a great storyteller. I know students are really going to miss that when he’s no longer here.”
Warner said he believes JMU has had a greater impact on him than he’s had on it, but he believes he’s succeeded in serving as a voice for students. He advised current Dukes to make the most out of their time in college.
“While you’re here, get the most from it and learn as much as you can,” Warner said. “But these are not the best four years of your life. They’re the best four years while you’re here, but then they become that great foundation to help you create the next best years of your life.”
Contact Morgan Vuknic at vuknicma@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts, and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.