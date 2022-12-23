“That’s what I think of when I think of JMU … I think of the Marching Royal Dukes.”
JMU football announcer Steve Buckhantz’s words echoed throughout Bridgeforth Stadium on Nov. 19 at the second-to-last home football game of the 2022 season.
Many students didn’t hear this, on their way home for Thanksgiving break — but not the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs). “Virginia’s finest,” as the announcer calls them, were performing in the stands, as they do every home game, on the first day of break. Despite various other academic commitments and clubs, the MRDs always manage to hit the field almost every weekend during football season.
As their season comes to a close, the MRDs take a look back on how they balance academics, social life, and marching band. The music doesn't just stop when football does however, as 260 of the MRDs will be traveling to Italy over winter break to perform in Rome’s New Year’s Day parade and play at Vatican City.
Liam Fitchett, a French horn player for the MRDs, said his love of music began with his family. Fitchett’s father also plays the French horn, while his mother and siblings have always been singers. As a criminal justice major, Fitchett said marching helps him continue to play music and find others who share that same passion. He added that what’s great about Harrisonburg’s artistic culture is the amount of “dedicated people that love to play music.”
Joshua Buckner, a sophomore engineering major who plays the mellophone — an instrument somewhat similar to a marching French horn — shared this sentiment and elaborated on how working toward a common goal motivates both the work and social sides of the band.
“It helps because everyone is working towards the same thing,” Buckner said. “Not in the sense of having competitions [or] grades and competitions resting on it. It’s not stressful, but it’s really good [for] group bonding.”
Madelyn “Mimi” Pemberton, a senior music education major with a piano concentration, started marching band in high school but fell in love with the MRDs before she was ever in college, she said. As drum major for her high school’s marching band her junior and senior years, she said she went to a camp where she got to play with the MRDs and made up her mind on JMU and the band program two years before she ever became a college student.
“That’s where I got my first taste of the campus and the program,” Pemberton said. “It was that summer [when] I really wanted to go to JMU.”
525 members strong
A band member’s job doesn’t just end once they step off the field. With one-and-a-half-hour rehearsals every night, long game days and various events to attend like Parade of Champions and Homecoming weekend’s Quadfest, members of the marching band said they have busy schedules. However, marching band itself rarely causes feelings of burnout among the performers and surprisingly creates the opposite effect, some MRDs said.
Fitchett said rehearsals haven’t caused him any feelings of burnout during his time within the program. Burnout is common with balancing academics and work with social lives, but Fitchett said the band is a refreshing change of pace and an opportunity to move around every day. Fitchett said his friends in the program keep rehearsals fun after a long day of classes.
“It’s very hard to get burned out,” Fitchett said. “You see these people every day, it’s almost like going to another friend group.”
Scott Rikkers, director of the Marching Royal Dukes, echoed this by stating his and other faculty leaders’ mission to create a culture of support and respect within the program. Despite being one of the biggest college marching bands in the country, Rikkers said, the structure of the program ensures every student is part of their own little instrument family.
“Within those communities we get our sense of support, community, collaboration, and that’s the close-knit support system we create in the program,” Rikkers said.
Pemberton said marching band is an opportunity to play music in a less stressful environment. As a music education major who’s participated in several ensembles — both for class and extracurricular activities — and is currently preparing for a senior recital, Pemberton said she enjoys coming to marching band and playing music without having a grade or assignment attached to it.
“Amidst all the practicing and the work, the MRDs is where I can go with my people and just detox from all that,” Pemberton said.
“If we don’t know that you need help, then how can we help you?”
This year, JMU is working to provide more mental health assistance for students, dealing with the pressure of both academics and the work put in for school-sponsored activities. Josh Buckner, a sophomore engineering major, said the MRDs are no exception. Buckner said members make sure to always look out for each other within instrument sections as well as the full 525 members of the band.
“It’s a big community,” Buckner said. “[There are] a lot of people who, even if you don’t talk to them too much, know your name and are invested in seeing you.”
Buckner also noted that sections have brief meetings after every rehearsal to check in and see how everyone’s doing. Fitchett said it’s important that section leaders make sure mental health is prioritized within the program. As heads of each section of the band, they can serve as a bridge between students and faculty, being able to listen while helping point band members in the direction of counseling and mental health resources if needed, Fitchett said.
“They’re not only there to conduct us with our music and help us make our visuals better, they’re also there as a friend,” Fitchett said. “Someone not only to talk to, but they can get you the help and resources you need.”
Rikkers said he’s always worked to make the program a safe space for students and faculty by staying in touch with the University Health Center (UHC) and Counseling Center to ensure students are connected to reliable resources. Often, when the band has had busy weeks or intense weather conditions, members and staff will get a break from practices to have a night to rest and recharge, Rikkers said.
Rikkers said he’s struggled himself in the past with mental health challenges and empathizes with any student struggling, in and out of his program. These challenges don’t just go away, he explained, and recovery isn’t linear, but he tries to create an environment that destigmatizes conversations about mental health.
“I think my willingness to talk about it, and making sure it’s a topic that while people may be uncomfortable talking about it, at least they know it’s something they can talk about,” Rikkers said.
Staff and band members are always encouraged to reach out to each other or JMU resources instead of trying to push through and overworking themselves, Rikkers said. He noted a phrase that’s become pretty popular within the band to remind students to speak up: “If we don’t know that you need help, then how can we help you?”
Even with the daily practices and long hours, Pemberton said that in her final year as an undergraduate student, the MRDs are at the very core of why she loves JMU: its sense of community.
“Yes, it’s a lot,” Pemberton said, but “there’s just something about it.”