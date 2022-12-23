Weather Alert

...ARCTIC FRONT MOVING THROUGH REGION RESULTING IN RAPIDLY FREEZING CONDITIONS... At 930 AM, an Arctic cold front was passing across the metropolitan areas of Baltimore and Washington and the Interstate 95 corridor. Winds have shifted to the west and are gusting to 35 MPH in many locations. The frigid arctic cold air is lagging behind the front by a couple of hours. Conditions will deteriorate rapidly with the the increase in wind coupled with the decrease in temperatures. Temperatures have begun to drop this morning across much of the area. By early afternoon, temperatures will be below freezing across the entire region, and by late afternoon, the region will be 20F degrees or below, producing wind chills at or below zero by sunset. This temperature drop will cause any standing water or moisture on untreated surfaces to rapidly freeze. Be especially aware of parking lots, side streets. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Be prepared for slippery roads when travelling, any surfaces that appear to be wet may be icy. Check on the elderly. Pets and livestock should be accounted for and protected. Locking mechanisms on vehicles and windshield wiper may freeze up, so take extra time for preparation if you must travel today.