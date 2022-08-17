Imagine this: It’s 7 a.m. and you’ve been traveling for about 20 hours straight with a five-hour time difference. You hop off a bus after an overnight plane ride and are in the middle of a foreign city with your suitcase and a group of people who are nearly strangers to you. A little nerve-racking, right?
This past summer, I had the opportunity to go on the School of Media Arts and Design’s Media, Culture and Society program to Ireland for five weeks, visiting Dublin, Derry and Galway. Along the journey, 13 strangers became new friends, I earned six credits and we created countless memories. While I’m sure each person on the trip has their own takeaways, I adopted the mindset of asking myself ‘Why not?’ throughout the entirety of my travels, and that’s a mentality I plan to carry with me as I continue my time at JMU and beyond.
Why not get the steak? Why not go for the sunset walk? Why not go dancing at the silent disco or jump off a diving tower at the beach?
I didn’t, and still don’t, know when I’ll have an opportunity to travel abroad again, so I made it my goal to take advantage of every moment I was in Ireland and each opportunity that came my way to do something fun and different. It also helped that I felt comfortable in my surroundings to try new things, as the people I met in Ireland were very welcoming and kind, and the other students on the trip were similarly seeking to make the most of their time traveling.
Ireland has a rich history, and some of the most monumental eras were within just the past 100 years. After taking an Irish literature class for one of my General Education courses where I read books set during this key period, I looked forward to a walking tour through Dublin where I got to stand in the places I read about. I sent a postcard from the General Post Office (GPO), which was the focal point of the 1916 Easter Rising, when Irish rebels declared independence from British rule and proclaimed an Irish republic. It was incredible to see the bullet holes in the GPO’s exterior from the battles that took place, and it was a full-circle moment to connect back to my English class.
Perhaps one of the things Ireland is best known for is its scenic landscapes across the country. One day, my group stopped at Malin Head, the northernmost point of the island, and just took in the views. The Millennium Falcon was also parked at the tourist spot for a month during the filming of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” It was windy, cold and felt like it was about to snow — in June, too — but the sound of waves crashing against the cliffs and breathing in the fresh ocean air made any discomfort disappear.
The Aran Islands were equally beautiful, and some of us rented electric bikes for a five-mile ride across the island and hiked up to Dún Aonghasa, a prehistoric stone fort that’s over 3,000 years old. I got seasick on the ferry to the island and discovered it’s best to take motion sickness medication before going on the boat, but just like the bitter cold at Malin Head, those feelings went away.
While touring the island was a substantial part of our itinerary, our coursework was just as impactful. I took SMAD 398: Critical Studies in Media Arts and Design, which focused on micro-storytelling through social media, and SOCI 395: Special Topics in Sociology — the class I enrolled in for my role as a writer for our class’ final project: Galway at Play. The class split into four groups of three, and we each picked a way the city of Galway exhibits its playful nature. My team focused on cross-cultural cuisine and the international influences on Galways’ food scene, and two students worked to compile each group’s work — a collection of writing, videos, audio and photos — on a website to display the many aspects of the seaside city.
Though many travel restrictions have been lifted, COVID-19 is still present, and it reached a few students in the group, myself included. While it was disappointing to have to isolate in the middle of my trip, and I was scared of developing severe illness, my symptoms remained relatively mild. I didn’t miss out on too many activities with the rest of the group, and I was still able to enjoy my time in Ireland after recovering.
This highlight reel is all to say that studying abroad was one of the best choices I made at JMU, and the memories I made will stay with me forever. There’s nothing like hands-on, experiential learning, especially for a program like SMAD. We had class meetings, of course, but the most impactful moments came from immersing myself in the culture, meeting new people and hearing their stories, which is simply a dynamic you can’t create as effectively in a lecture hall in Harrisonburg.
If you have the chance and means to travel abroad, I absolutely encourage you to do so. There are also many scholarships available through JMU and for external study abroad programs that can help ease the financial burden. College is all about trying new things and seizing opportunities, whether you seek them out or they make their way to you.
Until the next time, sláinte and safe travels!