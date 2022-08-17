To coincide with the Virginia's Good Time Earned bill taking effect and the early release of nearly 4,000 prisoners from state correctional facilities, members of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham-Page Reentry Council organized weekly resource fairs to help ex-offenders adapt as they reenter society. Fair offerings come from a variety of local organizations — including employment guidance, health insurance enrollment and rehabilitative care options, employment guidance — and all serve the goal of supporting former inmates and keeping them out of prison.