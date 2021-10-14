Coming from the Harrisonburg area, local musicians join together to create a musical experience like no other at the MACROCK music festival. Downtown venues are taken over as artists of multiple genres perform for hundreds of people in a festival that unites the community through music.
Every October, nonprofit DIY music festival MACROCK presents MACROCKtober: a month full of music gigs aiming to raise money for the main festival in April.
MACROCK was originally part of JMU’s student radio station, WXJM, in 1996. But in order to host off-campus events, the festival split from JMU. Since parting ways with WXJM, the festival has been independently run by a group of volunteers who plan the entire event. On the weekend of the concerts, businesses downtown are occupied by the festival and used as venues for shows.
“I have always been passionate about the local music scene here in Harrisonburg — I think it’s one of the city’s best-kept secrets,” Camila Maric, co-head coordinator and fifth-year music performance major at JMU, said.
The fundraising extravaganza typically entails get-togethers and concerts throughout October to raise money for the upcoming festival; the concerts this month include multiple cover shows and a “scary music showcase” Oct. 22. Other events include weekly movie nights and cookouts that will culminate in an art show at Pale Fire Brewing Company featuring local Harrisonburg artists Oct. 30.
“MACROCKtober is essentially the race to the festival,” co-head coordinator Jon Furson said. “We plan as many events as we can in October, and every year, we end with an art sale. It’s a great opportunity for artists to get their art out into the world and for the community to come and see the great artists in town.”
The months after MACROCKtober consist of planning, reaching out to bands and looking for venues to book, co-head coordinator Nick Gekoskie said. There are fundraisers held throughout the year, but MACROCK puts most of its energy into October.
Preparation
After MACROCKtober, artists begin auditioning for the festival through a “showcase,” Maric said. Before the showcase, artists fill out a sheet explaining how they heard about the festival, how they’d describe their sound and other questions so MACROCK can get a sense of who the artist is.
At the showcases, Maric said, each artist typically sends in three songs to a committee of the coordinators and other faculty members to listen to, with only one person on the team knowing who the band actually is — this is done so the selection process stays unbiased. The artists are then ranked on a scale of zero to five, and artists with a score of 2.5 or above are accepted for review.
Furson said they try to accept artists of different genres so the festival’s roster is diverse. He said it’s usually harder for indie bands to get accepted because there are so many entries, but for other genres like jazz, it’s easier due to less saturation. After these showcases, official planning for the festival can begin.
The day of the festival itself consists of team members making sure all is in line. Gekoskie said on a typical day, he’s dealing with checking tickets and wristbands and making sure everyone and everything is in order.
Maric said her favorite part of being on the MACROCK team is the festival itself.
“It’s very fulfilling to put something on that has been part of the community for so many years,” Maric said. “I love contributing to the local music scene and getting to bring some of my favorite artists or getting to see certain artists that I wouldn’t have been aware of if it hadn’t been for MACROCK.”
She said being in a volunteer organization that’s “free from corporate influence” is “very gratifying.”
A return to normal
MACROCK will be back in full force this April, but for the past year and a half, it’s had to function virtually. Furson said MACROCK held virtual livestream events over the weekend when the in-person festival would’ve happened.
The streams were held on platforms such as Twitch, Facebook and YouTube and amassed almost 2,000 views. Furson said the streams were also available to watch after going live to allow MACROCK to reach a larger audience.
“Everyone was really happy with how it worked out, and it felt really good to do,” Furson said. “I had some friends over on the weekend to watch the stream, and it was really nice to make the most of what it would’ve been.”
Gekoskie said the streams allowed people to experience something normal during a confusing time. Since live music was essentially shut down all of last year, he said, streaming concerts and interacting with people during the shows allowed him and other music lovers to have a platform to listen to live music during the pandemic.
“I liked the consistency,” Gekoskie said. “We were consistent with our streams and what bands played. I could watch while I chilled at my house, so it was pretty awesome to be able to watch shows from wherever, but I’m very ready to get back to live music.”
Although putting on a virtual festival last year came with some challenges, Gekoskie, Furson and Maric said it was still rewarding to put on an event for the community. This year, they look forward to normalcy.
“MACROCK isn’t commercialized, and it promotes the DIY scene, which is something that I’ve been a part of and love very much,” Gekoskie said. “There’s a whole different feeling when you do it yourself and make something cool that allows the community to come together.”
Furson said events like MACROCK are important because they make music accessible and allow the community to be exposed to local artists.
“Local music brings the community together,” Furson said. “It’s sustainable for the artists and allows them to have a steady income, as well as giving the community an easy way to access music. I’ve gotten to meet so many people through live music. That’s why I’m always so excited to go to local shows — because it’s a chance to build a community.”
