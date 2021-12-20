london eye

I can’t deny that my time in London has been amazing — I’ve made amazing friends, loved my professors, traveled to different countries and got to explore the city. However, I don’t want to put on a brave face and pretend everything is perfect 100% of the time.
First of all, I’ve been extremely happy and probably the most mentally healthy I’ve been in a long time, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t cried, felt frustrated, stressed out or experienced any anxiety since being here.
One of the things I was most worried about before traveling to London was how I’d deal with having a long-distance relationship. My boyfriend and I have been dating for almost three years, so trust was never the issue, but I feared I’d struggle with the decreased communication and not being able to physically be with him.
The five-hour time difference is difficult to handle while in a relationship. While we still talk every day — something I’m extremely thankful for — there’s less time in the day to talk. It’s hard figuring out times to talk between school work, regular work and then the time difference added on top.
As someone whose primary love language is quality time, it’s been rough for me to get used to not having him around all the time, especially because I’d see him every day.
I’m definitely handling the long distance better than I thought, but it’s not easy.
The time difference has also made it difficult to keep in touch with my parents. I’m able to call them on the weekends, but that’s still tricky because I’m usually out somewhere, and I can’t make calls when I’m not connected to WiFi.
I’m also having a hard time dealing with being away from my baby brother, who just turned 1 in October. While I have two other younger sisters, I’m struggling more with being apart from him because I feel this is a vital time for him to be able to bond with me, and I’m not there.
I know I’d be feeling the same way even if I was at JMU, but the fact that I’m across the ocean and have to watch him grow up over the phone is weighing heavily on me.
As the weather has been changing and getting colder here, it’s reminding me a lot of home. I wouldn’t say I’m homesick, but I do find myself reminiscing on previous winters at home with my parents and friends.
Especially with the holidays coming up, the feeling of wanting someone here with me is growing stronger every day. Three people have had family or friends come visit them, or they’re coming within the next couple of weeks, and I have no one coming to see me.
I’m not jealous of anybody; it just makes me sad at times knowing that other people are getting to experience something I’d like to have as well.
Not on the topic of family but still something that’s been on my mind lately is that my time here is quickly diminishing, and I feel like I don’t have enough time or money to do everything I wanted to do.
I was hoping I’d be able to visit my best friend in Paris while she’s on her winter break, but my bank account says otherwise. I was also hoping to travel to the countryside of England and revisit some places I saw last time I was here a few years ago. I'm still trying to work that out, but I’m having difficulties finding someone to go with me, and I’m uncomfortable going alone.
Despite having sad feelings about missing my family or wanting to do more, I have to keep reminding myself how amazing this experience is and how many things I’ve gotten to enjoy while being here.
I also know that this time apart from my boyfriend, friends and family will make seeing them 100 times better.
Overall, I’m still having an amazing time and will be very sad to leave, but I didn’t want to portray a false message that studying abroad is perfect and is without any negatives. While I wouldn’t change anything about this experience, it’s important to recognize the sad alongside the happy.
