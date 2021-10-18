Europe is a gorgeous place with so many things to do, and I was worried that because this is a school program, I wasn’t going to get the opportunity to do as much traveling and sightseeing as I wanted to. However, I didn’t realize how vital our JMU excursions are to the program. This past weekend, all of us traveled to Edinburgh, Scotland, and I don’t think I’ve ever been to a more beautiful place.
We left on Friday and arrived at our hostel in Edinburgh around 1 p.m. Once we had a little time to settle into our rooms, we left to go to the castle of Edinburgh — a lot of tall, cinder block, circular buildings that overlook the city. Don’t get me wrong, the views of the city from the castle were breathtaking, but it was just one of the many castles we’ve seen so far. I much preferred Windsor Castle, where the Queen stays when she’s in England. Despite this, I still enjoyed walking around the ancient castle grounds and witnessing vital parts of Scottish history.
After the castle, we headed to a restaurant called Amber, which advertised itself as “The Scottish Whisky Experience.” Since I’m not a big fan of whiskey, I chose not to partake in that, but a few of the other students did, and they said it didn't disappoint.
Connected to the restaurant was a whiskey museum and gift shop. We decided against the museum this time, as everyone’s savings seem to be dwindling at this point, but the gift shop was fascinating.
Hundreds of different kinds of whiskey lined the walls, a lot of which were special edition or in one-of-a-kind bottles. Displayed around the room were different kinds of candies, soaps and teas that smelled and tasted like whiskey. A few people ended up buying a nice bottle of whiskey as Christmas presents for when we go back home.
While it wasn’t necessarily my cup of tea, I could appreciate it for what it was, and I fully understand why people enjoy the whiskey lifestyle.
Saturday was the real highlight of the trip. We took a 12-hour bus tour of the Scottish highlands. To be honest, when I found out how long the trip was going to be, I wasn’t very excited, but it ended up being an amazing adventure.
Our bus driver knew so much about the history of Scotland, played us Scottish rock music and wore a kilt. We traveled the Scottish coast, through the Three Sisters mountains and by the Loch Lochy and Loch Ness rivers.
I saw the most beautiful sights I’ve ever witnessed. We stopped a few times along the way for food and scenic overlooks.
The mountains are so tall you can’t even see the tops of them through the clouds, and they’re covered with waterfalls and streams. There were mansions tucked up in the trees with nobody around for miles and quaint houses off long dirt paths — it was gorgeous.
As someone who cherishes nature and feels inspired and at peace when surrounded by it, I’ve never felt more grounded and centered.
This was a very obvious difference compared to London.
While I love living in London, it was great to get a breath of fresh air and be away from the city for a few days. In London, the pace of living is fast — everyone’s constantly on the go. In Edinburgh, everyone seemed to be more relaxed. There were also musicians on the streets of Edinburgh — something that never happens in London besides the occasional guitarist in the underground station. This illustrates the slower pace of life in Edinburgh, as people were gathered around the musicians and dancing in the streets, not rushing off to work.
We also took a boat tour of the Loch Ness river, but unfortunately, Nessie wasn’t spotted.
Scotland is a beautiful place, and I’m hopeful I’ll get to go back and visit again one day. I'm so thankful we got to experience it — it’s definitely one of my favorite places I’ve ever visited.
