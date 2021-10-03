london eye

London has many great things to offer — delicious food, inspiring culture, beautiful architecture and more. While all these are amazing, something else at the top of my bucket list was to partake in legal drinking. As a 19-year-old who’s not of legal age in the U.S., I’ve been eager to whip out my ID card every chance I get.
The first night all of the students were able to go out, all 15 of us went to a pub for some drinks. Most people were standing outside talking and drinking, so there was plenty of room for all of us to barge right up to the bar and ask for drinks.
As someone who’s never ordered from a bar before but has worked at a restaurant with one, I felt confident that I’d be able to order without a problem, but I froze and ended up ordering a vodka and sprite. It wasn’t horrible, but it definitely wasn’t what I imagined my first night of legal drinking would be.
Despite this, the experience of going out to a pub in London was everything I wanted — except they didn’t check my ID. I had it in my hand and was ready to show anyone who asked for it, but sadly that dream wasn’t fulfilled.
At a club we went to after, however, it was on a huge screen for everyone to see. I handed the bouncer my ID, he put it on a scanner and my age and photo blew up on a computer screen.
I was 16 in that picture. I had braces and bad hair. And it was on display for everyone in line behind me to see.
Peach Schnapps was my first grocery store alcohol purchase — not the best quality, but it was the best-priced option. Even though I’m currently living in one of the most expensive cities in the world, I can’t forget I’m still a broke college student.
When I went to the self-checkout, one of the store employees approached me to unlock a plastic barrier that was over the lid of the bottle, and he asked for my ID, which I was more than happy to provide.
I’ve been in London for a little more than two weeks, and while I’ve definitely been drinking more since I’ve been here because I’m legal, I don’t think I’ve neglected that privilege at all.
I’m trying to be very conscious of the idea that I still have to be responsible, not only because I’m in school, but also because my body isn’t used to consuming large quantities of alcohol this frequently.
My favorite atmosphere to drink in London is definitely the pub scene. There are multiple pubs on every street, so it’s never hard to find one. The environment is relaxed, yet nice enough to get a bit dressed up, and there’s lots of history attached to the pubs we’ve been to. Lamb and Flag is the oldest one in the area and used to be one of Charles Dickens’ favorite places to go.
Because London is a city where many movies are filmed and celebrities often visit, there’s always a chance to meet someone famous at a pub. My roommate met Graham McTavish, the actor who plays Dwalin in “The Hobbit” and Dougal Mackenzie in “Outlander.” It’s exciting knowing that’s a possibility every time I go out.
I love being able to legally drink here. I love having fun at the bars, pubs and clubs, but it’s also nice being able to order a glass of wine with dinner or take part in a two-for-one happy hour.
Going back home and having to wait two more years until I can have these types of experiences again is definitely going to be difficult, so I’m making sure to not take it for granted.
