“Will someone please explain to me what the hell is going on?”
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) asks one of the episode’s best lines, voicing exactly what audiences are thinking after last week’s baffling rollercoaster of events. The previous “Loki” episode ended with the reveal that the Time-Keepers aren’t cosmic beings, but rather fake androids, and that Loki’s alive after Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) pruned him. This week’s “Journey Into Mystery” is indeed a journey — one that’s incredibly fun to watch.
The episode opens with a look inside the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as its bureaucratic agents go about their jobs like any other day. The camera shifts, spinning through the halls of the organization and into the Void to reveal that it’s not just an ordinary day, cleverly showing how events continue to spiral out of control.
In the purgatory-like Void at the end of time where reset timelines and pruned variants go to die, Loki gets acquainted with other versions of himself: Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastly Loki (DeObia Oparei) and Alligator Loki. While they all bond over the fact they’ve survived, as Lokis do, it’s becoming clearer that Loki wants more out of life, as does Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Loki wants to escape the Void to take down the TVA, but the other variants would rather continue on their way of life in the wasteland.
Loki, determined to find a way back to Sylvie and the TVA, attempts to leave the variants’ bunker but finds a dozen more Lokis waiting outside. Boastly Loki had turned on the others to get President Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) army and rule the Void in exchange for resources, but President Loki wouldn’t dare make a deal that doesn’t benefit himself. He double-crosses Boastly Loki, and a fight breaks out among the variants in a scene that’s so bizarre, it could only happen to a character like Loki. Of course, one Loki would betray another in an instant, but the show’s lead Loki is changing after the harsh reality check Mobius (Owen Wilson) gives him in the premiere and the connections he’s made with the agent and Sylvie.
Our #loki feeling so done 😅 After seeing other Lokis fight and betray each other🤣🤣🤣🤣This scene showed how our Loki has changed ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/FeTBe0rWP9— The Marvelogy (@Marvelxdcupdate) July 9, 2021
Grant’s Classic Loki is a highlight of the episode, and he offers some keen wisdom as to the untapped potential of the lead Loki. As he says, “Blades are worthless in the face of a Loki sorcery.” Instead of engaging in a ridiculous battle, Classic Loki uses his magic to create an illusion of himself, Loki and Kid Loki fighting when they’re actually teleporting away. Moreover, while Loki’s supposed to attack Thanos and die in the Sacred Timeline in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Classic Loki utilizes his sorcery to cast a duplication of himself, then hide as space debris until he finds a new home. Classic Loki lives for many years in solitude, explaining how he’s much older than Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, but after becoming lonely, his search for a companion creates a Nexus Event and the TVA arrests him. Once again, the show emphasizes that Lokis are supposed to be alone.
Meanwhile, Sylvie’s back at the TVA on her own adventure, trying to pump Renslayer for information about the Void, but the TVA judge stalls until she can get Minutemen to back her up and arrest Sylvie. It doesn’t matter, though, since Sylvie steals Ravonna’s TemPad and prunes herself to meet Loki in the Void. Mbatha-Raw does a fine job portraying the duplicitous Ravonna and makes her fake attempt to team up with Sylvie almost believable, but she’s still lacking the conviction to be a memorable villain. Perhaps that side of Mbatha-Raw can shine through in her finale performance next week.
As soon as Sylvie wakes up in the Void, the episode’s filled to the brim with epic moments. Her arrival is instantly met with action, as she must escape Alioth, a sentient cloud of smoke that destroys anything in its path. As she runs away from the storm, the camera freezes to show her briefly making contact with and enchanting Alioth. Mobius, having also been pruned and stuck in the Void, appears in a pizza delivery car to help her escape.
The Lokis, Sylvie and Mobius all reunite as they approach Alioth, determined to discover what lies beyond instead of trying to kill it, which would probably lead to their own deaths. Loki and Sylvie share a tender moment when they finally have the chance to figure out how they’re feeling. It’s a bit awkward for the two characters to explore their emotions but nevertheless heartwarming to see how they’ve become friends and developed trust in each other — a surprise, since Loki typically betrays others’ trust. Seeing the two together also shows that the characters were perfectly cast — it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing them.
The climax of the episode is perhaps the most stunning sequence yet in the series. As Sylvie prepares to enchant Alioth with her magic — as she did to Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) — and Loki fails to distract the monster with a flaming dagger, Classic Loki proves his point yet again that magic is superior to weapons by conjuring a massive illusion of the entire city of Asgard. Then, the deep red and purple smoke of Alioth is consumed by the tricksters’ emerald magic and disperses, revealing a castle beyond the storm. Whatever — or whoever — is there must be the one pulling the strings behind the curtain.
#loki spoilersthe cinematography of episode 5 is just chef's kiss pic.twitter.com/fhUg8UAdS9— bea ⧗ | saw bw (@admiresmcu) July 7, 2021
Loki’s growth in the past five episodes seems incomprehensible at first. While it took years for him to redeem himself in the Sacred Timeline, it’s only been a matter of days for Loki to go from a snobby, power-hungry god to being someone who still may not be a hero but does his best at doing something good. Loki straying from his seemingly fixed path of darkness is actually quite an obvious explanation for how he’s able to change, and the influence of Mobius and Sylvie — his first true friends — undoubtedly helps his transformation, too.
While new and intriguing variants were introduced and the episode was entertaining, Mobius and B-15 were mainly on the sidelines. The TVA agents are two characters that have become fan-favorites, and it would’ve been nice to see more of them. As the finale approaches, they’ll probably have a larger presence, since Mobius plans to “burn [the TVA] to the ground.” More action, shocking twists and emotional performances are to be expected in the last episode, though the chance of a conclusive and satisfactory ending is up in the air.
Much like “WandaVision” deepened viewers’ understanding of Wanda Maximoff and her power as the Scarlet Witch, “Loki” is doing the same for Hiddleston’s character. There’s plenty more to Loki and his magic than conjuring costumes and drying his wet clothes, which the show has already hinted at with Classic Loki’s powers and Loki learning Sylvie’s enchantment to defeat Alioth. With so much potential left to explore for the character, it’s a shame that the finale is next week. Hopefully, Loki’s able to survive once more and appear again in either another season of “Loki” or in a future movie in the MCU.
#Loki Episode 5... Enjoying the Realizing there's new episode only one left pic.twitter.com/aEi40bwGCN— Loki's charm (@Veex071) July 7, 2021
Contact Michael Russo at russomw@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.