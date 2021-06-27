After a solid first two episodes, I really enjoyed “Loki.” Strong pacing helped make those two episodes work so well, but unfortunately, episode three, “Lamentis,” lacked. While the episode was entertaining, it didn’t flow well and interrupted the great momentum generated before it.
“Lamentis” begins with Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane) of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and the Variant (Sophia Di Martino) sipping drinks in a restaurant as though they’re friends at dinner. The Variant asks C-20 questions about the TVA and the Time-Keepers, only for C-20 to become suspicious. However, the Variant wears her out enough to uncover some details, and the setting changes to the Roxxcart store from the second episode to reveal that while holding the hunter hostage, the Variant used her magic to sift through C-20’s mind.
After the opening theme plays, “Lamentis” picks up after the previous episode’s cliffhanger with the Variant and Loki arriving back at the TVA. The Variant is ruthless as she fights Minutemen and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) through the halls of the TVA, and she almost reaches the golden elevators that C-20 said led to the Time-Keepers. However, when Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) catches up to Loki and the Variant, Loki portals them away to an apocalypse.
Unfortunately, this apocalypse is on the moon Lamentis-1 in the year 2077, and a planet is on a path to crash into the moon and destroy everyone and everything — including Loki and the Variant. It’s here that the Variant clears up who she is, saying, “[Loki’s] not who I am anymore. I’m Sylvie now.” In other words, she was a version of Tom Hiddleston’s character at one point in her life, but she’s become someone else. This is why she was so angry to be called Loki before, not because she always was a completely different person than him, as I’d predicted.
Loki and Sylvie bicker quite a bit in the moments when they’re not trying to kill each other, but they come to a truce so they can charge Sylvie’s TemPad and use the device to open a portal to somewhere safer. This leads them to boarding a train called “the Ark” that’s evacuating people off Lamentis, and the two debate whose magical method is better to stow away on the train and use its power to boost the TemPad.
It’s interesting to see how Loki interacts with someone new, let alone another version of himself, since he’s mainly been alongside Mobius (Owen Wilson) so far. Mobius is dearly missed in “Lamentis,” but exploring Sylvie’s story and how she’s distinct from Loki is an intriguing part of the episode.
While Loki learned magic from his mother, Sylvie taught herself how to enchant others. Loki just only became a Variant, though it seems the TVA apprehended Sylvie as a young child since she mentioned that she doesn’t have strong memories of her mother. Their conversation winds up landing on the topic of love, and Loki confirms he’s bisexual, making history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as its first LGBTQ lead character. Series director Kate Herron also confirmed this detail on Twitter.
From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8— Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021
When a drunk Loki makes a scene and removes his disguise as a security officer, a passenger on the Ark realizes Loki and Sylvie aren’t supposed to be there, and real security comes and throws them off the train — literally. They throw Loki through a window, then Sylvie jumps out after him since he’s holding onto the Tempad. Loki’s fall breaks the TemPad, so the two are stuck on Lamentis.
The two pause to figure out what’s next and plan to get back to the Ark and change the natural course of events by making sure it actually leaves Lamentis before its destruction. That way, the TVA would come to reset the branch timeline that would occur, and Loki and Sylvie would finally have an escape route off of Lamentis.
While discussing the TVA, Sylvie reveals that the TVA and its employees weren’t created by the Time-Keepers, as Mobius previously said, but rather variants from Earth that were somehow brainwashed into working as the time police. This bombshell opens up a pandora’s box of questions. Is everyone in the TVA brainwashed, or are there some with more authority that are pulling the strings? Are the Time-Keepers even real? Could there be a variant of an Avenger or another MCU character brainwashed into working at the TVA and not even know who they were in the Sacred Timeline?
On foot, Loki and Sylvie make their way back to the Ark before it’s set to leave the moon, which allows for some pretty stunning aerial and landscape views. With just moments before it takes off, the pair fend off more security guards and run through pure chaos to try and catch the train, but it’s for nothing. The space debris crashes into the Ark, destroying it and leaving them stranded on the planet facing imminent death. However, this mayhem all happened in an epic one-shot sequence that was super fun to watch, despite some of the obvious computer-generated imagery (CGI) backgrounds in close-ups on Loki and Sylvie earlier in the episode.
the last three minutes of Loki S01E03 made as a one-shot sequence is so damn stellar🤯💚imagine the camera work and choreography needed for that to be possible, talk about raising bars.*also a cinematography and color palette appreciation post. contains spoilers.#Loki pic.twitter.com/jnXzjscXyS— 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚔 𝚋𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚖𝚎 (@_tolomebarts) June 24, 2021
The pacing in “Lamentis” fell short. The majority of the episode moved slowly with sporadic moments of action. There doesn’t have to be big fight scenes or intense drama in the entire episode, but perhaps a secondary plot that showed what was happening in the TVA would’ve helped. After all, Sylvie wreaked havoc on the Sacred Timeline and created countless branches in episode two. For what seemed like such an urgent emergency, there was no follow-through in “Lamentis” to show the immediate consequences of her actions.
Now that the season is halfway over, I expect to learn more about Sylvie — especially if this featurette with unseen footage is any indication — and really get to the bottom of what’s going on in the TVA and how it’ll affect the God of Mischief. “Loki” took a tumble with episode three, but like “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” before it, the series is sure to pick itself back up and deliver quality television.
