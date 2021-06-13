Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has returned and with him comes all the mischief and mayhem that he’s known for. Marvel Studios’ third original series on Disney+, “Loki,” stands out as a unique, trippy, sci-fi time-travel adventure while giving a deeper understanding of lesser-developed Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters like “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” also explored.
The series premiere, “Glorious Purpose,” begins with footage from 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” where viewers see the Avengers from 2023 travel back in time to the events of the first Avengers film in 2012 to obtain the Tesseract. This Infinity Stone gives its wielder the power to travel through all of space, and when the Avengers’ plan goes haywire, 2012 Loki escapes from the Avengers’ custody with the Tesseract.
Loki finds himself in Mongolia in the Gobi Desert, only to be discovered and arrested by Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and Minutemen — time police, more or less — from the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The God of Mischief quickly goes through processing — a funny sequence — for his crimes against the “Sacred Timeline” and is labeled as a Variant. In other words, Loki wasn’t supposed to escape. MCU fans will know this, as Loki was later imprisoned in Asgard — so he created a nexus point that caused a branch timeline to begin.
The time travel jargon is a lot to unpack at first, but the show certainly clears up some questions that “Avengers: Endgame” left for fans. Perhaps the biggest point to keep in mind is that there’s one Sacred Timeline dictated by cosmic Time-Keepers, and the past, present and future are all predetermined within this timeline. If too many branch timelines form, then there’s the potential for multiversal “madness” — a clear cue to the upcoming movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
Hiddleston does an excellent job jumping back into the mind of 2012 Loki and inhabiting the character’s pompous, better-than-thou persona. This version of the character hasn’t yet undergone the redemption arc seen throughout Loki’s other appearances in “Thor: The Dark World,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” where he ultimately sacrifices himself to save his brother, Thor. However, all isn’t as it seems — this episode starts to peel back the curtain on who Loki really is.
At his trial, Loki tries to use his magic and flee the TVA, but it doesn’t work. Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) finds him guilty and orders the timeline to be reset — putting Loki back in his place and letting time occur as it was supposed to. However, TVA Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) steps in to take Loki for reasons yet to be disclosed.
Mobius brings Loki to a theater to show him his “greatest hits” — key moments to try and figure out what makes the “mischievous scamp” tick. How did he feel after his defeat by the Avengers? Does he enjoy hurting people? What’s his goal? Loki couldn’t be more frustrated by the man and just avoids the questions.
It also doesn’t help matters that Mobius shows Loki what would’ve happened had he remained in the Sacred Timeline — like contributing to his mother’s death. As the agent explains, “You weren’t born to be king, Loki. You were born to cause pain and suffering and death … All so that others can achieve their best versions of themselves,” like the Avengers.
The episode is largely exposition and recap, but it’s necessary to understand how the show and the larger MCU will evolve. Essentially, the audience is in Loki’s shoes, absorbing all of the same information and asking loads of questions. And, if the first episode already dropped hints about the multiverse and future films, who can predict what the rest of the show will entail?
Some action breaks up the heavy dialogue when Loki manages to escape from Mobius and retrieve the Tesseract, which was previously logged into evidence. Hunter B-15 arrives to capture him, but Loki gets away again as he always does. Her pursuit is futile, and Loki eventually goes back to the theater to see how his life plays out in the Sacred Timeline — his mother’s and father’s deaths, his reunion with Thor, then his own death.
Once again, Hiddleston does phenomenal work shifting on a dime from cocky to pleased to absolutely terrified in a mere minute. It’s during this moment of incredible vulnerability that Mobius returns to find Loki and asks again if he enjoys hurting others.
“I don’t enjoy hurting people,” Loki says. “I do it because I have to, because I’ve had to … It’s part of the illusion. It’s the cruel, elaborate trick conjured by the weak,” Loki, “to inspire fear” in others.
“A desperate play for control,” Mobius concludes.
Though this Loki hasn’t yet grown into the noble person willing to sacrifice himself for others, these lines alone show that there’s so much more to come in exploring this character — and perhaps other forms of him — as the show continues. The episode’s cliffhanger ending teases that there’s yet another Variant Loki, a fugitive killing TVA Minutemen units throughout time, and Mobius needs Loki’s help to stop him.
“Glorious Purpose” was a bit of a slow burn that threw an abundance of information at the audience, but it combined an intriguing plot with natural comedy and intense emotion to hook viewers and keep them questioning. There’s undoubtedly more of that to come in “Loki” as it’s sure to become another hit for Disney+ and Marvel Studios.
