March is Women’s History Month and a time to celebrate the impact of women on American society and culture throughout history. This year, to celebrate the achievements of women in the Harrisonburg community, consider visiting a local female-owned business. The Shenandoah Valley is full of hidden gems and local favorites, one can find anything from family-owned shops to businesses promoting women’s empowerment and individuality.
Grilled Cheese Mania
First opened in 2012 as a food truck, Grilled Cheese Mania quickly gained a following in the valley. Known by most as the “Grilled Cheese Lady,” Kathleen Mania-Casey has since opened a permanent indoor location on Main Street. The store has an assortment of grilled cheese sandwiches, soups, drinks, dipping sauces and sweets.
Bittersweet Bakery
When in search of something sweet, Bittersweet Bakery offers a wide variety of baked goods ranging from sweet and savory pastries to large custom orders. The co-owners and pastry chefs, Alicia Barger and Erica Ray, ensure every item is made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients whenever available.
Charlee Rose Boutique
Founded in 2018 by Andrea Estep, Charlee Rose Boutique — named after her two daughters — features a vast selection of clothing, accessories and gifts from other women-owned businesses. Along with supporting small businesses and female owners, the boutique is size-inclusive with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.
Sweet Joys
The family-owned bakery Sweet Joys, owned and operated by Michelle and Naomi Braziel, sells cakes, cupcakes, candied apples, chocolate-covered strawberries and more. The mother-daughter duo even delivers to JMU students living in dorms on campus and to off-campus housing.
The Lady Jane
Located in downtown Harrisonburg, The Lady Jane features products from over 50 independent artisans, many of whom are from the Valley. Sara Christensen opened her shop in 2011, selling various handmade products such as art prints, magnets, greeting cards, face masks and other unique goods and gifts.
PrePOPsterous
With two retail locations, one in Bridgewater and one in Harrisonburg, Tisha McCoy-Ntiamoah made her popcorn dream a reality. The shop offers “absurdly sweet” and “absurdly savory” flavors ranging from Absurdly Caramel to Absurdly Wasabi gourmet popcorn, as seen on the store’s website.
Rocktown Yarn
Owned and operated by Amy Strunk, Rocktown Yarn is a newly opened storefront located in Harrisonburg’s Agora Downtown Market. The shop offers everything from crochet and knitting classes to countless crafty necessities such as yarn, themed tape measures, looms, needles and more.
Pink Ambition Dance and Fitness
Pink Ambition Dance and Fitness is a women-owned and operated pole fitness and dance facility offering an exhilarating yet safe and unique way to exercise. Owned by Karen McIntyre, Pink Ambition Dance and Fitness aims to create a fun place for women 18 and up to get a full-body workout leaving one feeling strong and self-confident.
The Yellow Button
The Yellow Button, owned by Miranda Ebersold, is located in downtown Harrisonburg. The store is full of trendy clothing, shoes and unique accessories. The Yellow Button also offers a unique non-subscription personal styling service, the “Button Box,” where one can purchase a hand-picked outfit by Ebersold herself, available on their website. This service is perfect to revamp one’s closet or when in need of a new outfit for a special occasion.
Heartworn Vintage
Mother-daughter duo Allie Motyka and Kathy Hurst, specialize in everything vintage at their store, Heartworn Vintage, located in Agora Downtown Market. Bright patterns and colors flood the storefront, each piece more unique than the next. Whether one’s looking for a new piece of vintage decor or a change in style, Heartworn Vintage has something for all.
Most of these locations have products and resources available online or through a pickup service, ideal for shopping despite the ongoing pandemic. With the coronavirus still affecting small businesses, spend Women’s History Month helping local women, and shop small.
Contact Megan Crews at crewsme@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram @Breeze_Culture and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.