The rising trend in “pandemic puppies” — dogs adopted in the past year and a half to combat loneliness and isolation — has led to many dogs getting surrendered, according to Scientific American. Even so, local shelters like the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) and Cat’s Cradle are continuing to advocate for adoption.
Fundraising and Marketing Manager Tiffany Corbin said the RHSPCA typically sees over 1,000 adoptions yearly, but that number has increased by over 20% percent during the pandemic.
“With more people working from home and staying in more, we assume that people are realizing their desire and capacity for a pet and are coming in to adopt a shelter pet in need,” Corbin said.
During the pandemic, dogs were adopted in record numbers, shelters were emptied out and adoption waitlists became longer than ever, according to Scientific American. The need for companionship saw many adopters struggle to come to terms with the responsibility of owning a pet — largely due to a lack of research, the Scientific American article said.
Despite this, the RHSPCA has seen a decrease in surrendered animals.
“We actually saw more people keeping their pets through the pandemic,” Corbin said. “We suspect this was due to the fact that people were home more and could take the time to work through their pet’s behavioral issues, which is one of the most common reasons we see for surrenders.”
Corbin said the shelter recently changed its policies to allow JMU students to adopt and foster animals. Students are now a “valuable” portion of the shelter’s volunteer and foster programs.
Corbin said the shelter realized the “well-intentioned” barrier was doing more harm than good to limit the number of people who could help an animal in need of a loving home.
Timm Sombunwanna, the client services manager at the RHSPCA, said college students looking to adopt must meet important criteria. They must be in good standing with their landlord, complete necessary paperwork and receive consent from roommates.
At the RHSPCA, the adoption process is based on a matchmaking system. Potential adopters fill out a form and specify the animal and qualities they’re looking for. After meeting potential matches, the adopter learns about the animal’s medical history and other information, the transaction is made and the adopter usually goes home with their new furry friend that day.
Sombunwanna said adopting is more cost-effective and less risky than obtaining a dog from a breeder or store.
“Many breeders do not spay or neuter their animals and, at times, they will not be up to date on their vaccinations and boosters,” Sombunwanna said. “Typical adoption fees are hundreds if not thousands of dollars less than what breeders charge.”
Rachel Watts, a liaison between JMU students and Cat’s Cradle, said adoption has a positive impact on not only the animals but also the surrounding community.
“When you adopt, you’re putting them into a permanent home and giving them a second chance,” Watts said. “It can also be a positive influence on others when they’re looking at what they’re going to do as far as obtaining an animal.”
Every Saturday, Cat’s Cradle transforms into a cat cafe — the first in Harrisonburg — where visitors can enjoy coffee and the company of adoptable cats. As an incentive, those interested in adopting pay $20 to enter the cafe, and the money goes toward their application fee.
Both the RHSPCA and Cat’s Cradle also offer foster programs for students who are interested in having a pet but don’t have the resources for a long-term commitment.
Like its adoption system, the RHSPCA’s foster process also utilizes a matchmaking system, and pets are assigned for however long is needed.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Corbin said the foster program has increased by 400%.
“Fosters are essential when we reach full capacity at the shelter,” Corbin said. “They can also provide us with more accurate information about what an animal is like in a home environment,” Corbin said. “We’ll provide everything you need to take care of the pet.”
If students love animals but aren’t in a position to adopt or foster, they can donate or volunteer at local shelters. There are also animal-focused clubs at JMU like Dukes 4 Dogs, which connects students with the RHSPCA and allows them to take dogs out for the day, volunteer at the shelter and get involved in other ways.
Contact Maeve Summers at summermm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.