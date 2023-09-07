No, Amanda Friss doesn’t view parentheses as just a little punctuation mark or the first step in the PEMDAS math acronym. Rather, she sees them as the “literary equivalent of a hug” and the perfect name for her new independent bookstore.
Friss is looking to open Parentheses Books by the end of September, she said. Parentheses will be located in the Liberty Street mercantile across from Magpie’s Diner, filling a void of independent bookstores in the Friendly City, aside from Downtown Books.
“I was missing going to one locally, so I figured I’d open one myself,” said Friss, who has lived in Harrisonburg for 11 years and said Parentheses is aimed at creating a community for people to gather and enjoy books.
While Friss had little-to-no business experience before starting up Parentheses, she said she learned the ins and outs of book buying and selling from working at an independent bookstore in New York City called Three Lives & Company. Eight years at the shop gave Friss the knowledge and inspiration to open Parentheses, she said.
“I’ve always been a big reader, and working at the store really showed me that there is more to bookstores than just selling books,” Friss said. She was inspired by the welcoming atmosphere, book displays, eagerness of the staff and the overall “magic” Three Lives & Company had, she said, and plans to bring that to Harrisonburg.
Parentheses was just an idea on a whiteboard in January 2021, but by early 2023, it raised nearly $56,000 on Kickstarter with the help of local supporters — one of whom matched donations up to $5,000 for 24 hours during the campaign. Friss said she was surprised by how many people chipped in to fund her store and send positive messages, which she called the “best support” a new business owner could receive. Without the contributors, Friss said, the bookstore would never have happened.
Friss said she knows students are a big part of the Harrisonburg community and hopes they find their place in Parentheses. She’s already drawing students to the bookstore’s website by providing a place to buy a required text for a JMU art history course, a lane she wants to branch out into and provide more of in the future.
JMU English professor Sofia Samatar said students will benefit from Parentheses because of its curated book collection, selected by “someone who has her eye on the interesting things being published right now.” But Samatar is also looking forward to the shop’s launch in her own right.
“This is pretty much the best thing that has happened to Harrisonburg since I moved here seven years ago,” Samatar said of Parentheses. “This will make Harrisonburg complete.”
Although Amazon is dominating the book market with its cheap prices and fast shipping via Amazon Prime, Samatar said she doesn’t see independent bookstores going anywhere.
“If they were going to disappear, I think it would have happened already,” Samatar said. “A bookstore offers more than just books. It’s a space, an experience and an atmosphere.”
Samatar, who’s been publishing books of her own for 10 years, said she encourages locals to shop inside bookstores to support local businesses. If they have to order online, Samatar suggests using Bookshop.org because it benefits independent bookstores by giving them online and financial support, including Parentheses.
Friss says Parentheses’ space will be fairly small at 890 square feet, but she said she hopes to host events such as author readings and open mic nights periodically. Friss also said she’s excited about the openness and brightness of her new store, particularly pointing out the huge windows, large brick wall and the overall “good vibe.”
Associate professor of history and author Evan Friss, Amanda’s husband, has learned about the bookstore process, such as stocking and selling books, by watching his wife immerse herself in the business. Doing so has helped him get the idea for his next book, “The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore.”
“During the pandemic, some people found themselves with a lot of time and rediscovered the wondrousness of reading,” Evan said. “I think some people are craving the quiet intimacy that books provide more than ever.”
Amanda said that at the start of her business journey, she was warned people don’t read anymore, especially those in their 20s. She said she thinks independent bookstores “might be the ones to keep the physical book from dying out.”
Amanda said she hoped to open her store this past spring but was forced to postpone the grand opening because of multiple construction delays. But with the launch in a few weeks, she said she’s excited for what’s to come.
“I’m hoping Parentheses will be a community store where people can come and find things serendipitously,” Amanda said. “I hope they will be able to come in and feel comfortable and welcome in the space.”