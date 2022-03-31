Socioeconomic status is a major predictor of students’ underperformance in school and future career success, according to On the Road Collaborative’s website. On the Road has changed that for 727 kids so far.
The independent nonprofit organization runs its programs in Harrisonburg’s City public schools in partnership with the district’s administrators.
On the Road’s president and founder, Brent Holsinger, said that children from low-income families have experienced a 6,000-hour deficit in education compared to their peers — but this organization strives to ensure that every child has the same opportunities, regardless of socioeconomic status.
‘Meet kids where they are’
Holsinger said closing the learning gap outside of the regular school day is core to their mission.
“We’re really fortunate here in Harrisonburg to have great school divisions, so kids get a quality education,” Holsinger said, “but particularly kids coming from lower-income families don’t have the same access to resources and opportunities outside [of school].”
Holsinger gave examples like reading, preschool, summer learning and after-school programs.
This is why On the Road runs after-school programs throughout the year, with additional opportunities in the summer, Holsinger said, to “meet kids where they are.”
Emani Morse, director of middle school programs and data, said meeting students where they are requires removing financial barriers.
All of On the Road’s programming is free, thanks to federal grants and fundraising. The programs are open to any students, held on school grounds and transportation home is provided for free.
On the Road’s goal is not just to be accessible, but to be successful in helping all students gain confidence to pursue their passions, Holsinger said.
Students have found their dream careers through On the Road: Holsinger and other staff members told the stories of one sixth-grader who said she dreams of being a lawyer or an astronomer, one senior applying to culinary schools and a ninth grader who said she isn’t sure what she wants to pursue, but she knows she’s “on the road to success.”
Morse said the ‘vast majority of students [involved in On the Road] stick around” once they join. The organization just had its first graduating class of high school seniors in 2021, and many had been in the program since its start in 2015. On the Road hosted a special graduation ceremony and a celebratory after-school cookout.
On the Road was only accessible to students in Skyline Middle School when it was established. Holsinger said he quickly realized he had larger goals for the organization.
“We don’t want to be just a chapter in kids’ lives in middle school because they still need those types of opportunities and support [in high school],” Holsinger said. “In some ways, high school is even more challenging.”
‘A little bit of everything’
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed is On the Road’s director of community and school partnerships. She said On the Road serves more than 300 students each year from grades six through 12 across both Harrisonburg middle schools — Thomas Harrison Middle School and Skyline Middle School — as well as Harrisonburg High School.
Programs for sixth- and seventh-graders focus on building students’ independence through academic coaching and career enrichment courses. Academic coaching is provided by volunteer youth leaders who designate homework and tutoring time for students, both one on one and in a group. Career enrichment courses, Reed said, are what make On the Road unique.
“[These] courses have a little bit of everything,” Reed said. “We really try to offer every subject and education level each semester so kids can see that there are opportunities for everyone.”
Career enrichment courses are offered in aviation, cosmetology, criminal justice, floristry, music production and a variety of other fields.
Courses are 10 weeks long and held one afternoon per week. Professionals within the community volunteer to convey their passion to students, giving them in-depth, hands-on experiences that help them discover whether they share that passion.
“Professionals are having these really unique opportunities to teach their career to the next generation,” Holsinger said. “[It’s] about building bridges between our community and our schools and our youth.”
Morse said one student has been with On the Road for seven years — longer than any other. This student participated in the organization’s Emerging Chefs program each year and discovered her passion for cooking. Now a senior at Harrisonburg High School, she’s applying to culinary schools as far as Texas to pursue her dream of being a chef.
“We got to see her grow and see how it’s impacted what she wants to do with her future and impacted the lifestyle she wants to live,” Morse said.
The eighth and ninth grade academy both offer academic coaching and career enrichment courses, along with a curriculum that focuses on personal development, success skills, community building and planning students’ futures.
The 10th through 12th grade academy focuses on post-secondary preparation which includes resume building, interview skills, financial literacy, how to pay for college and many other topics.
The upper-level academy also includes six college trips per year, including an overnight college tour during spring break. This year, On the Road took a three-day, two-night trip to Richmond for students to visit three schools: Virginia Union University, the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University.
“For some of our youth, that’s an experience in and of itself,” Holsinger said, explaining that many students’ families cannot afford to go on such trips.
On the Road may expand to a new community within the Shenandoah Valley for the 2022-23 school year.
‘One step at a time’
The programs don’t just stop at students. On the Road offers the English VOICES club for parents who may not speak English as their first language to increase their literacy. University of Parents is another program for adults which provides classes in advocacy, English and career readiness.
“I always say we’re more than an after-school program because we are,” Reed said. “We’re very connected to students and their families.”
Morse agreed and said the countless connections she’s made with students is her favorite aspect of working with On the Road.
“I enjoy every aspect of it,” Akiel Baker, the middle school site coordinator, said. “Seeing the kids’ interests, having them think about next steps for the future. I also just enjoy being there when they’re having a bad day or a good day.”
Reed said the name “On the Road” describes the organization’s mission perfectly.
“[The name] is the essence of what we do,” Reed said, “because we never want to leave our kids. We want to travel with them through their path, whatever that may be.”
Holsinger said that he and other staff members recognize the importance of helping students believe in themselves.
“We take one step at a time with [students] to help build their confidence, their self-efficacy. All those things are important for long-term success,” Holsinger said. “We meet them where they are, and we’re on the road with them.”
