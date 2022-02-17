Why are we afraid of bees? Is it the stingers? The bulging eyes? The buzzing sound around your head as you try to enjoy a summer afternoon? Regardless of humanity’s fears, Tom Knapp finds these small, black-and-yellow pollinators fascinating.
Knapp began his beekeeping operation 10 years ago when he noticed honey bees at his home and decided to experiment with how many he could attract.
“I had put an empty Mountain Dew can in the recycling ,and I saw a honeybee on it,” Knapp said. “I thought, well, that’s interesting.”
Soon enough, Knapp had hundreds of bees traveling to his house, feeding on sugar water in a saucer outside of his office. Knapp then acquired an actual hive, installing it in his home office where it still functions — the first of 25 hives he has today.
Despite honeybees’ presence in Harrisonburg, there are no provisions in the city ordinances about beekeeping, Knapp said.
City Council member George Hirschmann said this is due to a potential fear of honeybees among Harrisonburg citizens.
“I would suspect people were afraid of bees,” Hirschmann said, “and yet you talk to Tom, and it’s quite a safe operation.”
Knapp began expanding his newfound passion by assisting people in the area with removing swarms that would form in their houses. Once the swarm is removed, Knapp allows the bees to relocate to one of his hives, a process that mutually benefits the customer and the bees. Knapp’s hives serve as safe houses for honeybees, acting as a safer and more natural alternative for them as opposed to someone’s home. The demand for swarm removal grew rapidly, pushing Tom to transform his hobby into a business and trademark it as an LLC.
As the business grew, Knapp recruited an extra set of hands to help assist him with social media and online outreach. Kristin Knapp, Tom’s wife, began documenting Tom’s beekeeping journey through an Instagram account, @knappsbees.
“It was a better response than I thought it would be,” Kristin said. “From there, we just kept getting people following us, and there was no pressure because we weren’t trying to sell anything.”
Now, Knapp’s Bees sells a couple-hundred pounds of wax per year. The business also pollinates for Hobbit Hill Farm and sells honey directly to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement community. Honey and wax can also be bought online through its website.
However, Kristin remained hesitant about being more hands-on with the bees.
“I had a healthy respect for being stung, but this was never my plan,” Kristin said. “You just can’t help being really interested in them.”
While she’s an animal lover, Kristin said, beekeeping just wasn’t “her thing.” Her mind quickly changed, however, after she accompanied Tom on one of his excursions to a swarm.
“I went along once and it was fun, so I just kept going,” Kristin said. “I soon learned, if you’re around Tom long enough, that they’re fascinating.”
Kristin said she’s more interested in the environmental and sustainability aspect of beekeeping. She’s currently starting up her own hives, partnering with Simple Hill Orchard to help the orchard with pollinating its plants.
Tom’s 25 hives have averaged about 8,000 bees per hive this year. Honey bees will maintain an approximated 2.5-mile radius around their hive, allowing Tom to cover the majority of Harrisonburg with his hives.
Despite honeybees’ ubiquitous presence, Tom said some people remain scared of them. However, most who say they’ve been stung by a bee have actually been stung by a yellowjacket.
“People say, ‘I got stung and I’m allergic,’ which is usually not true,” Tom said. “I get stung 10-50 times a year, and it hurts every time, but it swells up like a mosquito bite and then goes away — that’s not an allergy.”
People are more likely to have a peanut allergy than an allergy to honeybees, Tom said.
According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, 2.5% of children in the U.S. are affected by a peanut allergy. On the contrary, between 0.4%-0.8% of children are susceptible to an insect allergy in the U.S.
Tom said his hobby is fueled by the need to protect our world’s pollinators from trouble.
“I’m a beekeeper, but I see myself more as a bee advocate,” Tom said. “To say that we don’t allow them is to say we don’t allow oxygen.”
Tom’s backyard has served as a playground for the neighborhood children during the pandemic. In 10 years, he said, he doesn’t know of anyone who’s been stung by his bees.
To make his passion legal, Tom met with the Harrisonburg City Council last fall to suggest a policy that would allow beekeeping within the city’s limits.
Hirschmann said that for the city to approve this documentation, a presentation outlining the benefits of beekeeping will need to be conducted in addition to Knapp’s proposal.
“I would think if [Tom] made a proposal as far as beekeeping, it would get the OK,” Hirschmann said. “I don’t think there will be enough opposition on the Council to not pass it.”
However, Tom said he doesn’t know how long it will take for the documentation to be approved and finalized after it’s presented.
“No idea,” Tom said. “I do have at least 11 neighbors willing to comment in favor of bees though.”
Despite this progress, the policy to allow beekeeping hasn’t been opened for public comment yet, which Tom believes is when the opposition will come.
“I’m sure some people will just freak out,” Hirschmann said, “but other people will have a little more common sense.”
For now, Tom continues to spread encouraging messages about honeybees and their benefit to the community, going door-to-door asking for support through positive public comments.
“What I’m really doing is selling my expertise on how to take them out of homes without harming them,” Tom said. “I hope to continue educating people and working with the city to allow beekeeping.”
For Tom, it’s a passion of love and education, he said.
“This isn’t what pays any bills,” Tom said. “I do this for fun.”
