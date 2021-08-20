Companies like Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash may have gained national attention, but there’s a new type of delivery service making its way through the streets of Harrisonburg.
GiddyUp! Courier is a local delivery service that relies on bicycling — not vehicles. The service isn’t limited to food delivery: Clients can get things like paychecks and gifts delivered through GiddyUp!’s business and home delivery solutions.
GiddyUp! owner Nick Waite came up with the idea of a bicycle delivery system after living in New York City, where he was a mail carrier. When he moved to Harrisonburg — an area with two universities, a centralized downtown and a reputation for being bicycle-friendly — he was inspired to start a local bike deliveries service.
“It was something that I thought would be really awesome to have in this town,” Waite said. “Although bike carriers are definitely more associated with larger metropolitan areas and Harrisonburg is a tiny city, we’ve figured it out.”
Waite founded the company five years ago. He said that prior to having its own ordering app, the business contracted with a handful of downtown restaurants to provide them with a consistent supply of bike couriers to deliver call-in, GrubHub and EatStreet orders the restaurants received.
“This was before DoorDash or UberEats rolled into town,” Waite said. “We were the first major face of downtown Harrisonburg restaurant delivery.”
Waite said there were some difficulties finding local businesses to use the service because of the heavy amount of pizza places and Chinese restaurants relying on vehicle services they provided. Waite said Jack Brown’s and Billy Jack’s were their first clients, based on the owner’s own ties with the cycling scene.
“I pitched the idea to [the owner] and he was excited about it,” Waite said. “You just have to convince a town that isn’t used to it, or seize the demand that it would work.”
Waite said GiddyUp! Courier snagged its clients through word of mouth. When Waite first launched the company in May 2016, he said, they were noticed quickly due to the riders’ large pink backpacks worn when delivering food on their bicycles.
“Just being out there constantly has managed to drive interest, and then of course if a client has a good experience,” Waite said. “The downtown business community is so tight knit.”
GiddyUp! Courier has 24 clients, Waite said —14 restaurants, two breweries, a florist shop and a convenience store. One business that uses GiddyUp! Courier is downtown cafe Black Sheep Coffee. Chance Ebersold, the owner of Black Sheep Coffee, said the delivery service is the only one he uses.
“They’re the only one that is locally owned and uses local drivers,” Ebersold said. “It’s convenient for me because it’s no extra work for the business, we just prepare the food.”
Ebersold said he likes using Waite’s service because it has its own website and app that provides delivery for downtown businesses. He also said GiddyUp! Courier doesn’t take a high percentage of sales like other delivery services do.
Instead, the company earns a commission based on the subtotal of food orders to cover operating expenses, such as the app and website development. Riders keep the majority of any delivery fees and 100% of electronic and cash tips.
“It stays local, it’s not going to some national company,” Ebersold says. “It’s going free here in tow to the guys that are running their bikes.”
One important element Waite said goes into their business model is not trying to approach businesses to sell their service. Instead, GiddyUp! Courier waits for clients to come to them.
“We’ve completely steered away from [soliciting clients],” Waite said. “Instead, we decided to be like, ‘Hey, we’re here if you want us, we’re local, we want to support your business.’”
Waite said the hiring process is welcome to anyone who’s interested, and people can reach out on GiddyUp!’s website or introduce themselves when they see a rider on the streets. There are about 10 to 12 riders, and they work one to four days a week depending on their availability.
Delivering for the company requires workers to experience a more physical way of working. Collin Vento, a GiddyUp! courier, said the physical demand of the job can have its highs and lows, which includes delivering despite weather conditions such as rain or heat.
Riders use their own bags, bikes and other equipment. Vento said he likes working for the company because it allows him to make money from riding his bike — and it’s not too stressful. He recommends the job for anyone who enjoys cycling or figuring out different strategies for delivery.
“You’ve got to figure out the best plan of action, what you’re going to pick up, when and how you’re going to deliver all of the things you pick up,” Vento said. “So there’s a little bit of fun strategy in it.”
Vento said the pandemic gave exposure to unique and emerging delivery services like GiddyUp! Courier. As more people in the Harrisonburg area use the company, Vento said he hopes students and faculty at JMU take advantage of the service.
“I think there’s an untapped market there [at JMU],” Vento said. “[It would] be good to get a little publicity out to the university crowd.”
Riders cover a two-mile radius downtown, Waite said, and they quote a delivery time of less than an hour from order to delivery, although the average is around 30 minutes. As for navigation while riding, Waite said the company’s dispatch software gives riders a map to the pickup and drop off.
“We all live in town and know it well enough to not really need navigation tools other than the address,” Waite said.
As for memorable experiences for the company, Waite said the beginning of the pandemic gave the business the popularity it needed to succeed as a local startup. The company entered COVID-19 with a leg up — the app had been up and running for about a year and gave the community a local option to support independent businesses downtown. He said the company has been noticed as the local delivery option for the Friendly City.
“The first couple of months were very intense and there was a lot of pressure,” Waite said. “But it was really cool and humbling, and that would be the most satisfying moment of this project so far.”
