After a lively crowd filled Taylor Down Under (TDU) on Friday night, JMU students hooted and hollered as the University Program Board (UPB) announced Project Serenity and Not a Saint Band as the dual winners of this year’s Battle of the Bands, getting the chance to perform at this year’s Purple Reign event in April.
Project Serenity played various pop rock songs as part of their performance notably the song Black Sheep from the film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. Not a Saint Band played a mix of funk, rock and jazz music with their final song including a solo from each instrument in the band.
The event was headlined by five different bands and one solo act, each group playing three songs, which were a mix of both covers and original songs. The genres of the music ranged from rap to pop to funk, showcasing a wide representation across the music spectrum. At the end of the event, students had the opportunity to vote online for their favorite bands with the winners being announced shortly after.
Not A Saint Band and Project Serenity seemed to receive the majority of the audience's praise as the floor was filled with students dancing and cheering during both performances.
“I kept my expectations low, mostly just wanting to hear some live music, but I had a good time. This was definitely a fun experience,” Michael Lebedeker, a freshman economics major, said.
Lebedeker noted how the crowd was “usually much smaller at different UPB events” and said it was “cool to see everyone come out here and enjoy themselves.” Lebedeker was one of many students cheering on the dance floor and danced to almost every song played. He said the crowd got more lively as the event went on.
Gillian Saunders, a senior double major studying media arts and design with a concentration in journalism and music industry, is the lead singer of Not A Saint Band. She said she was happy to see the audience’s reactions to her band’s performance. Saunders is a former reporter for Breeze TV.
“It was so cool seeing everyone swing dancing and all the cheers and emotions we got,”
Saunders said. “Typically, we’ll play at restaurants and they expect you to be quieter, but here it was nice to see everyone rowdy and involved.”
Nick Green, a junior music industry major and guitarist for Not A Saint Band, also said it was exciting to see the liveliness of the crowd. Green also said this was his first month in the band and this event had the biggest crowd he’s played in front of. Green and Saunders both expressed their excitement for performing at Purple Reign in April.
“We played last year, and ever since then I have been wanting more than anything to go back,” Saunders said.
Both Green and Saunders said they were excited to get to play in April. Green praised the audience’s reaction to their performance and mentioned how great it felt to win. Saunders gave a tease as to what their April performance might look like, mentioning the potential use of brass instruments to compliment the group's self described funky style.
“Also, for the April performance, we spoke to Project Serenity about a potential collaborative performance, I really hope that happens because I think it would be such a cool performance!” Saunders added.
Saunders, who played at the previous year’s Purple Reign with the same band but different members, described what it felt like to get the chance to play again with her new bandmates.
“We’ve been looking for this chemistry for a really long time, and we finally found it,” Saunders said. “We all were just having fun on stage and really felt the music and the crowd’s support, and I just know that playing in April with this group will be so much fun. I love my band, I’m so grateful for them.”
For Green, this was the first band he ever performed with. Green mentioned that he was nervous on stage at first, but eventually got himself into a groove and enjoyed performing with them. For Green, Not A Saint Band was a way for him to escape his comfort zone and experience what playing in a band was like. Green added that winning the Battle of the Bands was a “demonstration of how well getting out of your comfort zone can work out for people.”
Both Green and Saunders emphasized the importance to young musicians of not passing up opportunities to perform or network within the music world. Green mentioned the difficulties that come from things such as social anxiety and imposter syndrome, but said “seizing that chance can not only land you more opportunities, but a chance to make friends and improve your skills as a musician.”
The Battle of the Bands allowed JMU students to demonstrate their musical talents and put on a show for attendees. This allowed for students who attended like Lebedeker to dance and enjoy the music, and students who performed like Green and Saunders, to jam out on stage. JMU students were brought together under one roof to cheer on live music and decide who they enjoyed best out of the various musical acts.
In the end it wasn’t just Project Serenity and Not A Saint Band who succeeded, but also the crowd.
“Everyone won here by getting to perform and by getting to listen,” Lebedeker said.