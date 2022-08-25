Co-founders and owners of a local axe throwing business — Beards & Broads — Kyle McQuillian and Jay Roderick opened their second location in Broadway on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a lifelong ambition and a desire to return home.
“With my family growing up in Broadway, it’s a nostalgic thing,” McQuillian said. “Coming here to Broadway has been a childhood dream come true. I used to walk around thinking ‘Oh, I wish I owned a business here.’ To be able to come here and do that has been a surreal experience.”
Beards & Broads originally opened in 2019 in Harrisonburg with a positive reception from locals, McQuillian said. While the name “Beards & Broads” may sound like it’s referring to men and women, it actually refers to the types of axes people throw at the shop. Bearded axes have a longer bladed section that extends below the butt of the axe and broad axes have a large flared blade. Roderick said McQuillian came up with the name, and due to his background in psychology, Roderick knew that people who visited the business would appreciate the name.
“In psychology, if you can create a negative emotion that you turn into a positive one, it’s twice as memorable,” Roderick said. “For the people that love [the name], they’ll love it, and the people that don’t, maybe once we explain it to them, they will. So, we went with it and of course, the axe throwing community loved it.”
Although Beards & Broads has been successful, the local’s trajectory was hurt during the height of the pandemic in 2020. McQuillian said that at the time, the business was solely entertainment and didn’t offer food or beer like they do now and was forced to shut down. But, with support from friends, family and other local businesses, McQuillian said Beards & Broads was able to pull through.
With McQuillian marrying Roderick’s sister, Roderick said sticking together as a family helped them make it through the pandemic. Roderick also works full time in the biotechnology field outside of Beards & Broads, so he was able to push that money back into the business while they were struggling.
Along with family, Beards & Broads heavily relied on other small businesses during the pandemic. McQuillian said he always wanted to work with other businesses when starting Beards & Broads, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Most recently, they’ve been working with the Wounded Warrior Project and the Living Waters Freedom Initiative. McQuillian said it’s been exciting to host benefits and watch people learn about their business while also giving back to local charities.
“By helping support local businesses, we’re able to then turn around and get that same support back and lean on each other,” McQuillian said. “We’re able to share ideas and create friendly competition and mutual support when it comes to operating and learning from each other.”
Beards & Broads has had its fair share of challenges, but McQuillian and Roderick said opening both the Harrisonburg and Broadway locations has been a major learning experience.
One thing the business prides itself on is being open to all people and not having a specific audience. McQuillian said at both locations, there are often many different types of people, from college students having a night out, to families spending time together to adults relaxing after work. Roderick said his favorite part of creating Beards & Broads has been creating an environment where everyone can feel comfortable.
“I thrive for the culture we’ve created,” Roderick said. “I take $0 per month out of my business because I want it all to go back to my team, and I want it to be reinvested into the culture we’re creating here. There is just something so unique about what we’ve created among our team that has turned into an atmosphere that our guests get to experience.”
When it comes to the atmosphere at Beards & Broads, McQuillian said it can all be traced back to the people who come to the shop. He said he and Roderick constantly ask people who come in exactly what they want to see and then they shift their business to match people’s suggestions.
“In Harrisonburg, college students have been adamant about wanting activities, and it’s the same thing in Broadway,” McQuillian said. “We went out and asked the community, ‘What do you want to see?’ and ‘What do you want to engage with?’”
‘All about the community’
The main difference with the Broadway location is the services it offers. In Harrisonburg, Beards & Broads is mainly focused on axe throwing and event hosting, such as socials and formals, with limited food and drink options, but in Broadway, the food’s the main attraction.
Shvonne Youngman, general manager at the Broadway location, said along with a full food and drink menu, the location also offers shuffle board, foosball and other games in addition to axe throwing so that people from all walks of life can enjoy it.
“There’s all types of people coming in; we provide fun and games for everyone,” Youngman said. “You can be a veteran, you can be six years old, you can be 92 and you’re going to be welcomed through the doors with the same smile.”
Originally, the Broadway location was supposed to open in June, but due to labor shortages, supply chain issues and increasing equipment prices, the opening was delayed. Although Beards & Broads was struggling to open, Roderick said it’s been fulfilling to watch patrons visit and have a great time. With so many people coming in, Roderick said he hopes to see the building expand — Beards & Broads — doesn’t fully utilize the entire space it’s in yet, and offer even more food and game options.
“The higher the challenge, the bigger the reward,” Roderick said. “We’re feeling a big breather right now and we’re taking a break … but very quickly, we want to go out and expand into the full building and bring on even more stuff.”
Because collaborating with other businesses and community engagement are so important to the mission of Beards & Broads, Youngman said, she’s enjoyed watching people come in and make new connections. She said that the other day, she watched someone who’s been living in the area but hasn’t had a place to go come and meet new people and leave with two new friends.
“It’s all about the community for me,” Youngman said. “I hope there’s more community involvement, and I hope that people are going to come and engage and bring the community together. Broadway is an up-and-coming spot, and I feel like we’re going to grow with the community, bring more things to Broadway and get more people out and about.”
Along with expanding the building in Broadway, McQuillian said he hopes to open up even more Beards & Broads locations in the future. While he and Roderick are taking a bit of a break right now, they want to grow their business all the way from Winchester to Lexington.
“We’re definitely not done yet,” McQuillian said. “We have a lot more to offer the Valley and the people in it. We’re going to keep trucking along and try to keep bringing fun and interesting places to go and provide the best quality that we can.”
