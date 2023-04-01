“Downtown / where the folks are broke / downtown / Where your life’s a joke,” sang the cast of JMU’s “Little Shop of Horrors” production, with each performer emphatically describing the hardships of living in an impoverished neighborhood.
“Little Shop of Horrors” — first produced by musical theatre greats Alan Menken and Howard Ashman in 1982 — is a campy, 1960s-inspired horror comedy set in an urban “skid row” neighborhood. The show stars a young man named Seymour (Aaron Crouse) who acquires an anthropomorphic killer plant that feasts on human flesh and blood. Through a farcical comedy of errors, the plant — named Audrey II (Tessa Degrace), after Seymour’s coworker and crush Audrey (Kendall Pierce) — begins to feast on Seymour’s neighborhood and chaos ensues.
JMU’s studio theater in the Forbes Center hosted an entirely student-run production of the show on March 24-27, with each performance selling out.
“When I was thinking about what show I wanted to bring to the studio theater, this was the only show that I couldn't get out of my mind,” Misha Rodriguez, senior theatre and studio art double major and director of the show, said.
Rodriguez became obsessed with “Little Shop” when they were around 13 years old. The show’s underlying themes of disadvantaged people attempting to rise above their circumstances resonated with her, and she knew she wanted to direct a production that showcased various gender and cultural identities on stage.
In Rodriguez’s production, many of the characters were “gender bent,” meaning the actors were cast without regard to the character’s traditional gender presentation in the script or previous productions of the show.
“I want to make sure that people are seeing themselves on stage. I think we need more of that at JMU,” Rodriguez said, mentioning her identity as a member of the queer and Latinx communities.
The choice proved effective, with characters being aptly portrayed regardless of the actors’ gender identity. A standout use of gender bending came from Maria Carpinelli’s portrayal of Orin Scrivello — a crazed, sadistic dentist, who’s in an abusive relationship with the leading lady, Audrey. Throughout the first act, the character is referred to off-stage, slowly building the anticipation for his entrance during the song “Dentist!”
Carpinelli’s character — already strong due to her acting ability — included an added element of surprise during her entrance. Whereas traditional productions portrayed the character as a cisgender, white man in a black leather jacket, Carpinelli’s Orin was gender-bent and donned a neon red, pleather jacket with a striped t-shirt underneath. These choices amplified the character’s entrance, adding further dimension to the crazed, off-kilter nature of Orin.
According to the American Association of Community Theatre, plays and musical theater shows must be performed as they are written or else they violate their copyright agreement with the material’s writers and run the risk of being shut down.
While gender-bending is permitted, characters' pronouns and the gendered terms included in a show’s script cannot be changed when performing. Some incidental moments became slightly complicated by this — the character of Mr. Mushnik addresses a customer in his florist shop as “sir,” but it was unclear to the audience which character in the setting he was talking to. However, these moments were rare, and the gender-bending implemented ultimately proved to be a fresh and exciting decision.
The show also diverted from certain iconography often associated with the show’s characters. In this production, Seymour doesn’t don glasses and Audrey didn’t have her iconic bob hairstyle. Additionally, the urchins — a trio of girls who narrate the show in a Greek chorus-style — also diverted from their original depiction as a girl-group trio reminiscent of the Supremes or the Ronettes, and adopted a much more pedestrian characterization. These choices added character to the production, diverting from the audience’s preconceived notions and differentiating it from previous versions of the show.
Overall, the show was anchored by strong performances from the cast. Carpinelli was a standout, fully committing to the role and capturing Orin’s manic and frenetic nature through her restless facial expressions and mannerisms. She also had multiple bit roles at the end, effectively putting on various accents and personas. Aaron Crouse’s Seymour was endearing, allowing the audience to sympathize with his character without becoming too sappy or maudlin.
Kendall Pierce gave a touching performance as Audrey, imbuing the character with soul while singing “Somewhere That’s Green.” Accompanied by only the instrumentation and spotlight, Pierce completely captured the audience’s attention, exposing the vulnerability and fear lying beneath the character's girlish, ditzy exterior.
The production’s technical aspects also flourished, even within the parameters of student-run theatre. Rodriguez said the production had a small budget of $500. This meant the three Audrey II puppets had to be crafted using sustainable, reused materials. The show’s website detailed the puppet-making process, revealing the puppets were made from thrifted lamp shades and fabric, and fastened into leaf-like shapes using tent poles.
Along with the puppet, Audrey II was voiced and played by Tessa DeGrace, who completely murdered the role. Adorned with drag-like makeup, DeGrace sang the house down and gave her best evil laugh throughout the show, infusing the show with a heightened campiness.
“‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at JMU has been such a passion project for me,” Rodriguez said, summarizing her experience as a director, giving ample credit to the cast and fellow creatives involved. “They have worked their butts off for the show and I couldn't be more thankful for the work that they put there every single day.”