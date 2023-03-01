The drill begins to scream as Andy Luong places it against the last rusty bolt of the Little Grill sign, spinning it around and around until it shoots out. Luong gathers his tools and signals to his partner. Carefully climbing down the shaky ladder, Luong grips the gray metal sign of The Little Grill Collective as he slowly lowers it down to the concrete.
Luong, a junior sociology and psychology double major, is the head volunteer coordinator for the JMU GIVE (Growth International Volunteer Excursions) Club, focusing its most recent project of working with small local businesses on the Little Grill in downtown Harrisonburg.
JMU’s GIVE Club began in 2013 as a small group, part of the organization’s international network. The JMU chapter now has about 300 current members, an increase from its original 20. JMU GIVE started its work collaborating with the New Community Project and has since expanded its service to other projects, just as its membership has grown. The larger GIVE organization sends people to different parts of the world to serve as volunteers in any way they can, nationally and internationally.
“They are very focused on sustainability, community, empowering world citizens, making a lasting impression and being the roots of change,” Luong said. “So, our club was based on bringing that back to Harrisonburg and leaving our roots here making a lasting change as students.”
As part of one of the club’s short term programs, it’s partnering with local businesses like The Little Grill. For owners Ron Copeland and his wife, Melanie, working with JMU GIVE Club has been a perfect opportunity to involve the community and those who love The Little Grill. Having previously owned the restaurant in 2003, they bought it back when they heard it was getting shut down due to the other owners’ lack of interest in owning it. Ron and his wife knew they wanted to take a new direction with the restaurant and decided to use the time that it was shut down to reinvent the place with a little assistance.
“People are so into the restaurant, and they were asking how they could help,’’ Ron said. “So we were like, if you want to help you can definitely come out.
When the Copelands put this message on The Little Grill’s Instagram account, it quickly caught the attention of the club. Luong said he saw this as another chance for students to step outside of campus and help out.
“Volunteering [for GIVE] allows you to see outside the JMU bubble,” Luong said. “So, it’s been very enriching to have that space where you can not only let go but also learn about the community and how you can make a better impact on the world.”
On Feb. 18, Luong and five other volunteers went to the Little Grill to wait tables. Together with Ron and Melanie, they worked to take down the Little Grill sign, power washed the walls and prepped the inside for painting. Syd Jones, a junior health communications major and a GIVE Club member, was one of these volunteers and helped bring down the sign and power wash the building.
“When we went there it was very wholesome because the owners were very happy and well-spirited about reopening,” Jones said. “They told us how they couldn’t just sit and do nothing, which really resonates with what we do because we also can’t just sit and do nothing, so seeing how spirited they were about it was really nice.”
As JMU alumni, Ron (’90) and Melanie (’92) said they know how important The Little Grill is a second home to the JMU community and a place where everyone knows their name. And they wanted to do these renovations to preserve this well-loved restaurant and its history. Even before it was a restaurant, The Little Grill bonded the community when it was a communal bathhouse in the 20s and an antique store in the ‘30s. The restaurant itself has been around since 1940, but the Copelands originally owned the restaurant from 1992-2003 before selling it to a cooperative of owners, including Ron himself, he explained. Eventually, they bought it back from the cooperative in 2022 and decided to update the restaurant so they could keep it around.
“It is a normal restaurant, but there’s something about it that people are crazy about; if you look on Facebook you will see that people are fanatical about it,” Ron said. “And I am fanatical about it, and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to see it keep going, and I felt that I had the skills and resources to manage it.”
Even before he was an owner, Ron said, The Little Grill was an essential part of his college experience. He used to work there as a waiter and watched as multiple generations fell in love with it. He said he noticed how people always see their friends there and feel welcome — and that’s what he wanted to preserve with the help of the GIVE Club.
To Ron, as a JMU student, coming down to the Grill gave him an opportunity to meet all kinds of people going through different walks of life, in and out of poverty. He believes seeing the world this way is a healthy experience for students, like Jones and Luong.
“A lot of the time we don’t think about what happens outside of student life,” Luong said. “We are so stuck in the places we go that are only beneficial to us as students. So doing work like this is good at breaking down that wall that has been dividing us and it helps us get more involved with a community that we should be participating in.”