Blasting music and lively festivities of the Latinx Student Alliance (LSA) and Grupo Candela filled Warner Commons Friday, Sept. 16, as they celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM).
The event featured many different opportunities to celebrate, including a map for students to write their names and country of origin, candies, free T-shirts, posters and a performance by Grupo Candela, JMU’s own Latinx dance team. This is one of many events held by the LSA for Hispanic Heritage month at JMU. A spirit week occurred just this past week with events like Wear Hispanic Flag Colors Day, Jersey Day, Hispanic bingo and a day for wearing your LSA merch.
Spanning from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month started in the 1960s during the civil rights movement as a way for Hispanic Americans to celebrate and honor their heritage and acknowledge the contributions of Hispanic Americans to American history. It officially became Hispanic Heritage Month in 1988 when President Ronald Reagan signed it into law. Sept. 15 was chosen because it was the day of independence of several Hispanic countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, with Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrating their independence during this 31-day period.
For many Hispanic and Latinx students at JMU, Hispanic Heritage Month can be seen as an opportunity to embrace their culture and reflect on who they are and their experiences as a Latinx or Hispanic student, whether it’s through visiting the Latinx student lounge in the Student Success Center or participating in the celebratory events hosted by the LSA, or even attending the Hispanic Film Festival at the Arts Council of the Valley in Harrisonburg.
Annali Menjivar, a senior Writing, Rhetoric and Technical Communication and studio art major,and co-president of LSA — said Hispanic Heritage month lets her reflect on her journey as a first-generation college student, getting to pursue the dreams of her parents, an experience she said she feels isn’t recognized as widely.
“That’s the thing people don’t realize at a predominantly white institute: You go to college and everyone thinks it’s whatever, but that’s a thing that a lot of people don’t even get to touch,” Menjivar said. “A lot of people here … come from households where they have to completely maneuver college and everything by themselves, and that can be really hard. So, I think what HHM means to me, it’s me saying, ‘I deserve to be here.’”
Hispanic Heritage Month can serve as a reminder of the accomplishments and sacrifices Latinx and Hispanic parents or other family members have made to get to this point and allows them to reflect on how they’re paving the way for future generations. As Menjivar said, it’s an opportunity for students to “recognize their own impact as a Hispanic or Latinx person” and how they “represent their culture at JMU”.
“Being able to spread my culture across campus is something that’s very important to me,” said Kenneth Guzman, a senior architectural design major, and co-president of the LSA. “Just making it known that we’re here, we’re making our mark, we’re doing our thing — that’s the biggest goal.”
Hispanic Heritage Month isn’t just a celebration for students. It’s an opportunity to educate others about their culture and to have their experiences represented in a wider light, to show others what being Hispanic or Latinx really means. Menjivar noted educating people from outside their culture is important and offers a chance to look at different perspectives.
“On campus, I’ve definitely noticed in classes, I’m the only Hispanic person there. I’m the only one with this perspective that I have,” Menjivar said. “It is so valuable — the diversity of experiences — not only just ethnicity-wise, but the diversity of perspectives that we all come from, and we get to provide that to these students that might have no idea what it’s like outside of their own bubble.”
Hispanic Heritage Month has also been an opportunity for the LSA to make itself known with the multitude of events they planned, Menjivar said. The goals of these events are to help students who may not feel as confident or connected to Hispanic culture feel more involved and like they belong.
“We didn’t like that people had to go out of their way to go and find LSA, so we wanted to take this opportunity to try and promote it better and get it out there to the students who could really use something like this as an opportunity to better connect with who they are,” Menjivar said. “When you come from a first-generation household, our parents tend to have to change cultures really quickly. They have to assimilate to the United States. They tend to not show us a lot. A lot of people don’t necessarily speak Spanish that well, or even at all, and that’s fine. But you lose that massive part of you."
Guzman and Menjivar both said there’s a sense of cultural disconnect that comes with being a first-generation student. Guzman specifically said this has been overtly present in many people he’s known and has caused negative effects on their mental health. With this cultural disconnect in mind, it might be hard for them to feel any sense of pride for who they are, Guzman continued, and it might be hard to see any real representation anywhere.
“In high school, I remember being sought out by teachers telling me to join the Hispanic Student Alliance because they saw I was Hispanic and I remember hating that feeling,” Menjivar said. “I was ashamed of my identity and I didn’t want to be a part of a club that embraced what I felt were the boring parts of my identity.”
According to Guzman, this is part of what Hispanic Heritage Month and the LSA attempt to solve. He spoke about the importance of helping Hispanic and Latinx people embrace their indentiy, bringing awarness to the culture and helping students find others to share their experiences with who might also be feeling the same cultural disconnect.
“Growing up in a mixed household, we never really celebrated stuff like this. However as I grew older, I became more in touch with my identity as a Latina and started to appreciate this more and more,” freshman music major Christina Santiago said. “It’s been such an incredible feeling to find that minority community in a PWI.”
Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of what it means to be Hispanic or Latinx. It’s a celebration of the sacrifices Hispanic and Latinx students, their ancestors and families had to make. It’s a celebration of mannerisms, music, food, experiences, perspective, history, triumphs and identity.
Menjivar put it best.
“With LSA and with our events for HHM, we want to make people feel as special as we think they are,” Menjivar said. “We want to be loud and big. It’s not just us we’re representing but other kids who don’t have that same confidence in their identity, who don’t think they can make it through the semester because they don’t have the same resources as everyone else.”
No matter how close someone may feel to their heritage, Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to become closer to their community and a way to become more familiar with their own heritage and culture. Like Guzman and Menjivar said, “it is never too late” to fix a cultural disconnect.
Some ways that disconnect can be mended, Menjivar said, can be through Hispanic or Latinx music, finally having their name pronounced right or attending an LSA event.
The LSA and JMU are making sure that through Hispanic Heritage Month, more Hispanic or Latinx students get an opportunity to feel a deeper connection to who they are and what they represent.
“I think it’s so important that we share our culture with others. It’s always rewarding to learn more about other people and their practices,” Santiago said. “It feels really nice to be able to share my heritage with my friends and share things such as music, mannerisms, fashion and food. It’s such a validating experience that everyone, Hispanic or not, should experience.’”
