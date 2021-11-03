Directed by Edgar Wright — known for his flashy directing style, helming heavily stylized films such as “Baby Driver” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'' — “Last Night in Soho” is a chic love letter to the cultural revolution of the “Swinging Sixties.”
While many of Wright’s films, like “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz,” typically contain a comedic overtone, “Last Night in Soho” moves away from comedy, acting as Wright’s first foray into the supernatural and psychological horror genre. Additionally, this is Wright’s first film featuring a female protagonist.
The film opens with a dance sequence in which Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie), a British fashion student, is shown listening to 1960s music, wearing a dress she constructed out of newspaper. She’s interrupted by her grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who’s exposed her to the culture and fashion of the Swinging Sixties.
While the scene is enjoyable and aptly choreographed, it’s the beginning of many staggeringly cliche plot devices used throughout “Last Night,” which is surprising for a director as innovative as Wright. In the scene, there’s a shocking amount of directly expositional, clunky dialogue, with Ellie’s grandmother warning her of the “bad people” that inhabit London.
Ellie directly states her aspirations of being a famous fashion designer and her plans to study at the London College of Fashion while her grandmother chastises her about the “bad people” that reside in London. Additional details of Ellie’s psychic abilities and a backstory pertaining to her mother’s suicide are also provided in plainly stated dialogue. This ultimately cultivates a forced and unnatural tone that’s carried throughout the remainder of the film.
Although the dialogue can be stilted, McKenzie’s performance is effective, as she gives an endearing charm to Ellie’s character. When Ellie moves into her college dorm, she’s depicted as an outcast with the shallow fashion school crowd, allowing for the audience to sympathize with her. Further impressive performances are found within Ellie’s school bullies, particularly within Synnøve Karlsen’s rendition of Ellie’s catty roommate, Jocasta.
Ellie eventually leaves the dorms and moves into a single-person room in an old townhouse, owned by landlord, Ms. Collins (Diana Rigg). When falling asleep the first night, Ellie has a vivid dream in which she finds herself transported back into the nightlife of 1960s London, peering through the point-of-view of a lounge singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy).
Sandie is completely different from the shy, meek Ellie. She’s indicative of the ideals of the Swinging Sixties — free-spirited and equipped with the latest styles, shamelessly taking part in London’s hedonistic lifestyle.
By inhabiting Sandie’s psyche, Ellie is able to experience a confident and self-assured nature she’d been lacking. Sandie is shown to be effervescent and bold, beginning a professional and romantic relationship with alluring music manager Jack (Matt Smith). Taylor-Joy makes a compelling chanteuse, with her timeless appearance and “it” factor making her a delight on screen.
The film’s strengths lay within the visuals of the Taylor-Joy-led ’60s throwback sequences. Since Ellie’s character is technically not present within the unfolding events, she’s only visible through the use of mirrors and other reflective surfaces — a captivating visual motif used throughout the film.
The glamour and fashion of the ’60s is deftly explored with a variety of “mod fashion” trends displayed that any vintage fashion lover will be sure to appreciate. In addition, a plethora of classic and obscure songs from the ’60s are performed and needle dropped throughout, with the soundtrack available to stream on Spotify.
After a few nights of experiencing these vivid dreams, Ellie begins to idolize Sandie, replicating her look in her personal style and fashion design school work — dyeing her hair blonde and copying Sandie’s outfits. As the dreams continue, Ellie begins to realize that Sandie’s life isn’t as glamorous as she once thought, grasping the sleazy underbelly of London’s nightlife. The film takes a hard left turn as Ellie realizes Sandie was being sex trafficked by her manager and possibly killed, leading her to investigate Sandie’s death.
While the first half of the film benefits from the moody, psychadelic setting of the ’60s’ dream sequences, the second half becomes bogged down by Wright’s insistence on forcing the narrative into a murder mystery. The film also incorporates a tacky subplot in which Ellie becomes haunted by the ghosts of men who abused Sandie, hindered by shabby-looking, computer-generated imagery (CGI) effects. The film culminates in a twist ending which feels unfinished and cheap and is overexplained through further long, expositional dialogue.
While “Last Night in Soho” is visually stunning, its shaky narrative leaves something to be desired. However, the film’s cinematography, style and music are strong enough to stand on their own, perhaps guaranteeing the film a future status as a cult classic.
Contact Jake Dodohara at dodohajh@dukes.jmu.edu . For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.