Despite the trials and tribulations many clubs and organizations have faced during COVID-19, Kinetix Breakdance Crew has been steadily gaining popularity over the past year with an influx of new members during the spring semester.
"It doesn't matter if you know anything about breakdance, we’ll just teach you breakdance and teach you the fundamentals and go from there,” Kinetix President Endre Szakal said.
Throughout the pandemic, the group decided that they’d continue to do online practices in order to keep everyone safe. Szakal said Zoom practices were exactly like in-person classes, where someone would teach the group a lesson and encourage everyone to practice.
Szakal said the online practices were fairly successful, and it was a great way for the group to stay connected — but there were some problems that arose as well. Szakal said it was difficult for some members to feel motivated with online practices, and having enough space to breakdance at home was a big issue for some members.
Freshman marketing and media arts and design (SMAD) double major Myron Marquez has been a Kinetix member since the beginning of the year and said he thinks the online lessons were difficult for the teachers to adjust to.
“It's been a lot harder,” Marquez said. “[The teachers] definitely had to adapt their teaching styles so that it's more suited towards online, but when it's something as physical as dance, it's really hard to get the direct feedback and really help people over Zoom.”
Despite the challenges, Marquez said the executive members adapted well during the transition online.
“It was an unexpected situation that no one really knew how to react to, but I definitely think they did a good job with it,” Marquez said.
Szakal said the group also struggled with getting no new members during the fall semester because the club had to move to a strictly online format — one of the hardest parts of being online.
“It was good for our normal, regular members, but in terms of getting new people, it was basically impossible,” Szakal said.
Szakal said that’s why it was a surprise when Kinetix gained so many new members this spring. He said Kinetix has about 25 members, with eight of them being new this semester.
Szakal said they’ve gotten multiple new members from the Swing Dance Club, but people usually find out about Kinetix through word of mouth or by attending breakdance sessions, called ciphers, on the Quad. The Quad ciphers are now being held more regularly as events start to move back in person.
“I think the main thing with new members is, it's basically connections,” Kinetix social media chair Joselyne Tran said. “I think we have just been pretty lucky with that this semester.”
The growth of the break dance crew over the semester may also be attributed to Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller. Szakal said he thinks Miller’s video gave the club great exposure and made them more popular.
Another way Kinetix has begun to make a name for itself is by having dance-offs with other university breakdance crews in Virginia. Tran said that over the summer, Kinetix has gotten close with Hooligans, the breakdance crew from University of Virginia (UVA).
“We had our cipher with UVA, and it wasn't really exactly like a dance-off: It was just something for fun,” Szakal said.
To stay connected, Tran said there’s a Facebook group for all of the Virginia breakdance crews. She also said Kinetix alumni like to stay connected to the group and will occasionally give lessons to the club.
“They've come and taught us things that we might not even have thought about yet because we're still focusing on basics,” Marquez said. “One alum, our previous president, was teaching things like musicality, so it's not just about doing the moves but also your style and how you do it, how you feel the music.”
Even with the struggles of the pandemic, the members of Kinetix said they’re excited to move forward with in-person practices next year and for new members to experience the club for what it truly is.
Marquez said the in-person practices will be especially beneficial for members to connect with the club who did not come to campus at all this year.
Tran also said she thinks transitioning back to in-person meetings next year will allow for more effective teaching because the executives will be able to “help people when they need real pointers here and there.”
Marquez said he’s hopeful being able to practice in person in the fall will allow for improvements in people’s dancing and raise the overall spirit of the group.
“It's definitely up to morale,” Marquez said. “We're not thinking that we're gonna run out of members in the club or that we’re not going to be able to survive another year. We’re pretty confident in how we can move on for next semester.”
