Dec. 3 marked the release of R&B and pop artist Khalid’s fourth album, “Scenic Drive” — a debut highly anticipated by his mostly teen fanbase.
Khalid’s ambitious career began in 2017 with the release of “American Teen,” a youthful album preaching the trials and tribulations of teen years, blending modern-day beats with classy R&B undertones to juxtapose moving throughout life alongside the hardships teenagers face.
The artist expanded his discography in 2018 with “Suncity” and again in 2019 with “Free Spirit.”
Now, after a two-year break, Khalid has stepped back into the spotlight, gifting his fanbase a matured and heart-filled album, keeping intact his soulful melodies that may speak to individuals with an appreciation for his R&B side.
“Scenic Drive” is a mantra of nostalgic songs, preaching everything from the hardships of fame to the burdens of love. The album simulates the feeling of a drive, each song playing a role in the emotion that can come from spending time alone or driving down a scenic highway with a significant other.
The album opens with an intro featuring Alicia Keys, inviting listeners to embark on a groovy and romantic yet melancholy ride.
From there, Khalid shines a light on his individual talent, premiering in the first two major tracks solo, highlighting his smooth melodies filled with simple guitar chords and subtle high hats.
“Present” and “Backseat” speak of pure youthful emotion, the ones that come with sharing the intimate space of a car to share confidential thoughts. These feelings are shared through lyrics such as “I just wanna be with you,” Khalid sings in “Present”. “Say the word, I’m coming through.”
Khalid continues themes of romance and deep conversation in “Backseat,” singing “We’re sitting in my jeep…Searching for some inner peace.”
The rest of the album features the voices of many distinguished artists, adding another element of maturity to Khalid’s newest work and proving his own growth as an accomplished artist.
“Retrograde,” featuring 6LACK and Lucky Daye, is a funky and harmonious tune with undertones of numbness and the downward spiral of emotions that can come with fame. “I’ll take some time to sit in my retrograde,” Khalid sings. “Get your feelings hurt being sensitive.”
“Brand New,” featuring QUIN and “All I Feel is Rain,” featuring JID emote the harsh feelings of love, as “Brand New” acts as a doctrine for a one-sided crush yearning to evolve into a mutual love. “All I Feel Is Rain” proves to be the album’s sensual yet doleful element, lyrically representing the struggle of relationships and being out of sync.
The album closes with “Scenic Drive,” featuring Smino and Ari Lennox. The track proves to be the perfect end to a long drive of deep emotion. Khalid embraces the intensity of youthful love, perfectly utilizing a “scenic drive” as a metaphor for the rawness and free-spirit feeling of falling in love.
Khalid has mastered the art of visuality in this album, flawlessly capturing the meaningfulness of a life filled with a balance of sadness and happiness, intertwining the two to create relatability across a spectrum of people.
“Scenic Drive,” while moving away from Khalid’s early years in pop, may prove to reinvent the artist's fanbase, as it speaks to a more mature audience and creates a divide between those who identify with his pop versus R&B side.
Despite this, Khalid seems to have orchestrated the perfect combination of ecstasy and sorrow, melding both to create the album of the times that many youths can relate to.
Khalid’s mature voice and lyrics signal a twist in his career, spinning him toward a new chapter.
For an artist who began as an “American Teen,” Khalid has embarked on his own “Scenic Drive” to enter a new phase of his career, revealing his true persona as he unapologetically expresses the depths of life.
