Through her work in television, film and a plethora of viral memes, Keke Palmer has cemented herself as a mainstay in the zeitgeist of Generation Z. One can imagine the excitement that spread across campus when JMU’s Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) announced that Palmer would be speaking in a Zoom webinar in celebration of Women’s History month. It’s possible no one knew this excitement better than Chrissy Donald, a senior communications major.
“I found out about the event [at] the same time as everyone else,” Donald said. “I thought it was fake at first, like a prank.”
With years of being involved with CMMS and working as a D.E.E.P. Impact — which stands for “diversity education empowerment program” — educator, Donald was chosen to moderate the webinar, guiding the conversation through topics such as Palmer’s views on cultural representation and the Black Lives Matter movement.
When Palmer was asked about a moment in which she famously confronted a member of the national guard during the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020, pleading with the guardsmen to “march beside us; let the revolution be televised,” Palmer responded to the viral moment.
“I think all of my emotions built up to that moment,” Palmer said. “All you want is for people to just see you and just see the humanity. Let the humanity in me reach the humanity in you, and let’s just cut this all out.”
Palmer explained her own family history, describing how the constraints of being Black in America left a traumatic fingerprint on her family.
“My great-grandmother was [not able] to be there for her own daughter—S o, think about the generational trauma that also has come from these stories,” Palmer said. “[As a Black American, you’re] not being able to be in the household with your child because you're not set up in America to make your own money [but rather to] be a servant to somebody [else].”
When discussing her position as a young role model for the Black community who’s breaking the “generational curse” of her family’s past, Palmer described a significant appreciation for her parents’ guidance. Palmer said that while growing up her family would remind her that her large platform could shift and encourage the Black community, making Palmer’s role model status even more crucial to her.
Doubling down on her own influence as a celebrity, Palmer gave kudos to those who came before her, drawing inspiration from the likes of Brandy, Aaliyah, Kyla Pratt and Raven-Symone.
“When it comes to my art and the kind of movies I want to create … I do, personally, have in the back of my mind, ‘How is it going to affect my generation? What am I offering, truly? What is my art really saying?’” Palmer said. “I feel very grateful and blessed to be in the position to [serve] in that way.”
Wrapping up the webinar, Palmer was asked about any advice she had for those attending the conference. Recalling the pandemic and the mass quarantine of last year, Palmer emphasized the importance of the audience taking time for themselves.
“Unfortunately, we were forced to be put on pause because we’re losing so many lives, but I think that pause allows us all to see that [we] should have paused a long time ago,” Palmer said.
Palmer also expressed the value of her own experiences with therapy, saying that people should ignore the cultural stigmas of therapy and treat it like a regular physical check up.
Kiki Burns, a junior health sciences major, said her favorite part of the presentation was how real Palmer was.
“[Previously], we weren't able to be actresses [or] advocates that spoke for the underprivileged and those that were unrepresented, so I enjoy that [Palmer] came through [to] tell her life story,” Burns said. “I felt like that was very motivating for people like me to look up to when it comes to our futures and our goals.”
Mirroring the sentiment, Megan Herrmann, a senior political science major who was also in attendance, detailed her own experience of viewing Palmer as a role model in watching Palmer’s work, like “Akeelah and the Bee” and “True Jackson V.P.”
“I definitely always loved Keke Palmer growing up,” Herrmann said. “I feel like she’s always been a constant part of my life, and I got to grow up with her. I definitely think having women you can look up to on campus [is] so important … Having somebody who shows you you can do it [is] just so inspirational.”
Altogether, Palmer continues to be an icon for the ages, providing inspiration and representation for burgeoning young women. Her impact as a young Black woman keeps many fans on the edge of their seats, earnestly waiting for her next move.
Readers can find Palmer’s latest EP, “Virgo Tendencies, Pt. 1,” on all music streaming services and look out for her new movie, “Alice,” which is currently shooting.
