Kanye West’s new album was released this past Sunday and has wasted no time causing a media uproar. Although originally set to be released last July, the album was delayed several times, leaving fans in anticipation of what the artist had planned for his tenth studio album release.
Sure enough, West took everyone by surprise by releasing an almost two-hour-long record featuring 27 songs. The album, “Donda,” named after West’s late mother, Donda West, is a mix of West’s notorious hip-hop and gospel tunes, creating an almost ethereal sound that’s peaceful and haunting at the same time.
The album begins with “Donda Chant,” a bizarre and non-traditional 52-second track that features a woman repeating the word “Donda” over and over. The premier track has almost a satanic sound, playing along with West’s theatrical religious experience used to market the album.
West then moves into more substantial songs, such as “Jail,” “Hurricane” and “Come to Life,” — three of the best. They offer a more conventional and religious sound, with strong choruses and lighter tunes that add a choir-like experience.
Many songs on the album, if not all, include contexts of God, speaking to him as a savior for all of the sins in life. Asking God for repentance and praising the heavens that “saved” him, West uses religion as a means to tie the album together.
The songs, however, still have a rushed sense to them, as if thrown together at the last minute to please an impatient public. The tracks are a jigsaw puzzle of religious syntax and hardcore rap, creating a bizarre and messy album.
West jumps from singing the self-critical lines, “Thinkin’ I should be a better me / Truly I’m blessed from the start,” in the track “Moon,” to more sanctimonious lyrics in “Pure Souls.”
Previous albums, such as “Life of Pablo” and “Ye,” have more structured verses and a solid flow throughout the tracks.
The unfinished and rushed feel to the album could be a result of its supposed “early release” without West’s permission by his label, Universal Music Group. Regardless, the album appears messy, jumping from one topic to another with no clear bridge to connect them.
Continuing through the tracks, songs such as “God Breathed,” “Praise God” and “Junya” may resonate more with fans of West’s rapper persona. These songs offer heavier beats and harsher lyrics, creating a contentious air and expressing the angrier side of the album and West’s life. West sings, “Don’t care what you say, nothin’ on me / I don’t care ’bout the lawyer fees / I don’t care ’bout your loyalties.” The lyrics provide insight into the obstacles of West’s life and his nonchalant attitude toward recent life events, stating, “God will solve it all for me.”
The song “Donda,” features West’s mother. She’s heard on the song praising her son in a verse-like format. The lyrics offer an emotional and heartwarming aspect to the album, showing a softer side and providing a glimpse into West’s thoughts behind the album. Among the seemingly messy lyrics, West’s mother is almost a breath of fresh air, giving the album a more personal meaning.
The album also exhibits second parts to songs, including “Jail,” “Ok Ok,” “Junya” and “Jesus Lord.” The reprises are similar, varying slightly lyrically. Regardless, they add an extra, and seemingly unnecessary, 22 minutes to the album.
A two-hour-long album is too long for some. However, for avid listeners, it could be the perfect lengthy album after a long wait for a new release.
The best track is “Believe What I Say,” a pause in the misfortune-ridden lyrics and a soul-filled piece. The song acts almost as a restoration for West, an emotionally raw song discussing how he doesn’t wish to be dragged down by fame.
“Donda” is nothing out of the ordinary in terms of West’s reputation and image. He’s been preaching religious undertones in his music since the release of “Jesus is King” in 2019 and “Jesus Walks” on his 2004 album “The College Dropout,” and grandeur isn’t lost on him when promoting any piece of his work. “Donda,” however, takes it to a slightly new level.
The music is good. It’s not incredible, nor is it life-changing or something so far-fetched there’s nothing left to do but rave about it. “Donda” is definitely not surface-level, but it lacks the poetic construction seen in West’s previous albums.
Despite the controversy, there’s something beautiful about the sheer rawness and splendor of the album, signaling a sort of surrender in West’s career. He preaches through his songs in a one-hour and 49-minute sermon-like experience, acting almost as an uninterrupted stream of consciousness straight from West’s mind.
Personally, the album is a bit over the top to me. His visions of repentance and forgiveness in the eyes of God are mixed with an eerie desire for people not to forget the name Kanye, a public figure slowly losing the fight with controversy. For frequent listeners, the lyrics are definitely full of captivating undertones on mental health, religion and all things Kanye, making it a long-awaited epic for many dedicated fans.
“Donda” is a religiously abstract album, preaching the powers of the heavens and the impact that fame and personal turmoil can have on people. West is unapologetically open and honest in his lyrics, giving fans a piece of his soul. It’s beautifully chaotic, as is West. But let's be honest — we all “miss the old Kanye.”
