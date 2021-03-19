March 19, Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album, "Justice," dropped, and it’s just what the fans have been anticipating. In late February, Bieber announced the upcoming album on Twitter, discussing how this album is his way of bringing people back together. Bieber says in a tweet, “In a time when there is so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity.”
Centered around generating awareness and support for organizations working to represent justice and healing initiatives, Bieber announced his support early March 18 for numerous nonprofit organizations in honor of “Justice.” Along with his own support, he’s holding a giveaway for those who are able to contribute as well.
With 16 songs on the tracklist featuring artists like Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Dominic Fike and more, it’s some of Bieber’s and his team’s best work.
The album begins with “2 Much.” The song rises with a sound clip of one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches in which he says, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” This quote encompasses the album’s main focus: bringing awareness to the injustices happening every day. The song continues with touching lyrics about love, in which Bieber says, “Don’t wanna close my eyes / I’m scared I’ll miss too much.”
As the album continues, it moves to “Deserve You.” This track maintains a good beat and can be the perfect music to blast with the windows down during a road trip with friends.
Next is the song “As I Am,” featuring a collaboration with Khalid. The song begins slowly but quickly picks up and maintains an uplifting feel throughout. Bieber’s and Khalid’s voices blend seamlessly together into a piece discussing the hope for someone to “Take me as I am.”
Moving to the song “Off My Face,” the album takes a slower turn. From the lyrics, it can be concluded that this song is about Bieber’s wife, Hailey. This track is a beautiful piece, singing about being in love while showing off his voice’s true raw talent — a tear jerker for sure.
“Unstable” is next on the album. Featuring The Kid Laroi, the album continues on its serious note. This song is believed to be about Bieber’s past struggles with relationships and addiction and how it has caused him to push people away. Having come a long way he says, he now has people around him he trusts and loves.
The album takes a break from traditional music and includes a track titled, “MLK Interlude.” A little less than two minutes long, this track is a clip from another of King’s speeches. In this snippet, King passionately talks about the need for a person to find a cause to stand up for. The quote, “You die when you refuse to stand up for justice,” is repeated multiple times throughout the speech and is again extremely relevant to the theme of the album.
Stepping back to more of a fun beat yet continuing the serious side within the lyrics, the album moves to “Die For You.” This song features Dominic Fike, who’s a fan favorite and always brings something new to a track. This is yet another song that’s perfect for a summer drive.
Following the theme of relationships and love, the next song, "Somebody," focuses heavily on the need for someone reliable in one’s life. Bieber repeatedly sings, “Everybody needs somebody,” and goes on about how important it is to have a shoulder to lean on. It can again be thought that this upbeat song is about his wife, Hailey.
The next song ,Ghost, continues the fun, upbeat vibe, with many unique beats and sounds. However, the lyrics are discussing how Bieber greatly misses someone who was once in his life. Specifically, he misses them “more than life.” One can speculate, but it’s challenging to pinpoint who this song is about. Nevertheless, it’s a great song.
The best song on the entire album is “Peaches.” Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, this song definitely takes a turn from the type of music Bieber normally releases. The lyrics and the instruments in the background blend together to create a true R&B feel that’s sure to be on replay in everyone’s phone for the next few weeks.
“Love You Different” is next and features the artist BEAM. The two pair together to create a super funky beat that adds variety to the album. Continuing with the theme of love, this song focuses on how no matter the circumstances, Bieber promises to love, most likely Hailey, “just the way you are.”
The last unreleased song on the album is titled, “Loved By You.” This song features Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer who brings his own unique sounds to the track. The lyric, “Need to be loved by you,” is repeated throughout this song, stressing the fact that he does not want to lose his love.
The album also includes a few singles that have been dropped in the past few months, including “Holy,” “Lonely,” “Anyone” and “Hold On.” These songs touch on Bieber’s past with addiction and his recovery, his relationships and his life in the public eye. Specifically, “Lonely” wraps up what he’s been through as a child star and the trouble that has come with it.
Every song in this album offers its own unique sound, branching out further than Bieber has managed to ever do before. It appears he has strayed away from making music others want him to make and has moved to finding his own sound and what he enjoys singing about. Having carefully supported and watched his career play out, this is a huge turn, and it’s clear Justin is back — this time, on his own terms.
