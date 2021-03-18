Known for his role and performances in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney+, Joshua Bassett released his debut EP March 12. After being the subject of media rumors surrounding his co-star Olivia Rodrigo’s song “drivers license” and rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, Bassett’s self-titled EP stands on its own as a pleasant collection of upbeat earworms and reflective ballads.
The first of six songs, “Sorry” is immediately intriguing with its playful piano introduction. The tune explores a relationship where Bassett broke up with a girl after the relationship wasn’t what he expected, with the girl saying he’ll be sorry he left her. At the same time, he admits his mistakes in the line “her heart was his responsibility,” so it seems like both were at fault for the relationship’s troubles. Musically, it’s a good way to grab listeners’ attention and pull them into the rest of the EP.
“Do It All Again” transitions to a love song, this time backed by a guitar. This tune also has an interesting intro, but its tone is much different from the angsty “Sorry,” with more apologetic and regretful feelings. After a relationship is ended — seemingly by his partner — Bassett understands that the fault is on him, singing “I couldn’t blame you for putting yourself first.” Despite the challenges of the relationship and the girl moving on “into another’s arms,” Bassett clearly cherishes their experiences and would “do it all again.” His sentiment is nice, but the chorus quickly gets repetitive with little variation.
If one’s visited Festival on East Campus since this tune was released as a single in January, they’ve probably heard “Lie Lie Lie.” The energetic song shifts gears from romantic relationships to a former friend who betrayed Bassett and hurt him deeply. He blasts, “You’ve been lying to yourself / Lie to everyone else / Only thinking ‘bout yourself / Darling, what the hell?” This song definitely feels like it was a cathartic way for Bassett to get his feelings out about the issue as he closes out with “It won’t work this time … I’ll kiss your ass goodbye.” Good for him.
The second single from the EP, “Only a Matter of Time,” is easily a favorite. The blend of ukulele and piano mixes well with the emotional lyrics to craft a story that stands out from the other songs. In an interview with ET Online, Bassett explains the inspiration behind this waltz-like ballad was about the harsh atmosphere he’s witnessed on social media.
While some may think hateful comments are meaningless, Bassett asks, “When did you stop bein’ kind?” He continues expressing his pain, singing, “You twisted your words like a knife / Well, I’m sure that you’re hurting inside / But why would you make your pain mine? / You’re makin’ me pay for your crimes / Well, darlin’, I’ll be fine.” This song is a clear rebuttal of negativity as Bassett lets the hate pass him by while showcasing his excellent falsetto. Without a doubt, “Only a Matter of Time” deserves more attention.
“Telling Myself” returns to Bassett’s pop-rock style in the vein of “Sorry” and “Lie Lie Lie.” Musically, this is the most dynamic. The energetic rhythm contrasts the flowing pace of “Only a Matter of Time,” and Bassett places emphasis in words where there normally isn’t as well as on the offbeats of the chorus. This pairs nicely with the song’s rollercoaster of feelings as Bassett wonders whether his relationship is genuine or if he’s pretending it’s better than it actually is.
To close out the EP, “Heaven is You” serves as a sigh of relief after a series of songs with heightened emotions and tension. The love song shows how Bassett realizes that heaven isn’t just “a place that we would go if we were good” but a feeling he can find in someone else. “I always heard there was a heaven / I never knew if it was true,” Basset sings, “But darlin’, ever since I met you / I know that heaven is you.” Despite co-writing the song with Carpenter, Bassett affirms in the same ET interview that it isn’t about her. Regardless, the tune indicates that the artist is in a better place now and is looking forward to a happy future.
Speaking of the future, Bassett will return as Ricky Bowen in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” later this spring. After writing “Just For a Moment” for the show with Rodrigo and “The Perfect Gift” for the series’ holiday special, fans of the singer-songwriter and actor can expect to hear more of his work as the cast works toward performing “Beauty and the Beast.” Now that he’s wrapped filming the show’s second season, Bassett is currently writing and recording songs for a full-length album.
Overall, Bassett’s debut EP is entertaining, and listeners will enjoy his alternating mix of radio bops and soulful ballads. Looking ahead, fans may hear richer stories in his music similar to “Only a Matter of Time” in his upcoming album. Nevertheless, Bassett is on track for a successful career in acting and music.
