There’s one place JMU students can see a night sky packed with stars no matter the time, but many have never stepped inside. The state-of-the-art John C. Wells Planetarium is located inside Miller Hall.
“It’s one of the nicest night sky representations I’ve ever seen, and I’m an optical astronomer,” Geary Albright, physics and astronomy professor and planetarium director, said. “I’ve seen better in real life on top of mountains in Arizona and the Canary Islands and stuff, but in terms of a small planetarium like this, it’s outstanding.”
JMU’s original planetarium, built in 1979, was located in Burruss Hall. Albright said it fell into disrepair and was finally renovated in 2007 when it was relocated to Miller Hall and rededicated as the John C. Wells Planetarium. Wells was the head of the physics department at JMU from 1955-74 and the first curator of the planetarium.
The $2 million renovation includes a video system that displays full-dome imagery sharper than high-definition television and an opto-mechanical star projection system that can display the night sky as it appears on any night 50,000 years backward or forward in time. Visitors can see what the night sky looks like on the summer solstice, winter solstice or even their birthday.
Albright has been the planetarium director for four years, meaning that for almost half of his stint, the planetarium has been closed due to COVID-19.
“We’re still closed because there’s no elementary school kid that’s vaccinated,” Albright said. “Since this is supposed to be a vaccinated bubble, bringing in people who at least half or more aren’t vaccinated … We just aren’t risking it.”
The last year it was open full time, the 2018-19 school year, the planetarium had over 200 school groups and 10,000 students visit. Open to the public in pre-pandemic times, it attracted all ages, from young children to retirement-home residents.
One of the planetarium’s most popular offerings is its “Saturday Shows,” where a movie is shown and followed by a half hour of “star talk.” During star talks, Albright said he or a student employee tells the audience about the stars, planets and constellations displayed across the dome. These talks are rife with tales of astrology, mythology and science.
“It’s fun to sort of take on the role of a storyteller,” Albright said. “The beauty of mythology is we’re talking about some of the greatest stories that people have ever come up with.”
Albright said he isn’t sure when the planetarium will reopen to the public. For now, he said, they’re “just waiting it out.”
While the planetarium is still closed to the public, the 300 JMU students who have classes in the planetarium still get to experience it every week. It’s a major incentive for students to sign up for astronomy as one of their general education courses; Albright said it seems like astronomy classes are “highly prized” by JMU students.
Sometimes, he said, he isn’t even aware enrollment has begun when he starts getting emails that his astronomy classes are full. Although some students may sign up because they think it’s an easy credit with a cool classroom location, Albright said, he sees that many of them get valuable experience from the classes.
“We’ve spent a fair amount of time identifying things in the night sky,” Albright said. “The thing is, once you learn it, you kind of know it for the rest of your life.”
Emily Ryan, a junior kinesiology major, had her first experience in the planetarium during Family Weekend her freshman year when she visited it with her parents. Ryan recently added an astronomy minor to her degree so she can see what else the planetarium has to offer.
“I really just wanted to learn more about … the stars [and] galaxies … just learn more about what everything out there is,” Ryan said.
While some take astronomy classes to explore the planetarium, a few JMU students find part-time employment there instead, helping to put on shows and direct tour groups.
“It’s been a great job for undergraduates,” Albright said. “It’s not an internship, but it’s like that — you’re gaining valuable experience.”
Without any tour groups coming through right now, there’s not much for student employees to do. Albright said he currently has only one student, Tiffany Rutledge, working with him in the planetarium.
Rutledge (’21), the planetarium’s graduate assistant, began working there in January 2020, just two months before COVID-19 shut it down.
“I was supposed to put on my first show the weekend after we got back from spring break, which we never came back,” Rutledge said, “so I was not able to ever do my first solo show.”
Rutledge still assists with the planetarium by running its Facebook page. She posts daily information about the night sky, encouraging people to go out and look at the stars.
While some students may never get the chance to take a class or work in the planetarium, Albright said the opportunity to learn from it is open to all.
“There’s so much in education that can’t be measured,” Albright said. “If you’re here thinking and pondering about the wonders of the universe and how amazing it is, I feel like that’s got a lot of value.”
